GenSan offers free dialysis for poor patients

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 27 Sept) – Poor residents here who are suffering from kidney failure or end-stage renal disease may now avail of free dialysis treatment courtesy of the city government.

This, as the local government-run Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital finally opened its P26-million Renal Care and Treatment Unit, which is touted as among the most modern and complete dialysis centers in Mindanao.

Glenville Gonzales, assistant city administrator, said the facility has already started catering to patients from the city and neighboring areas.

He said the city’s dialysis center is equipped with brand new dialysis machines and equipment that are at par with those of existing centers operated by private hospitals in the city.

The facility has 15 main units and two backup machines for Sustained Low Efficiency Dialysis or SLED renal replacement therapy and body composition monitor, he said.

“We’re even better because while some centers are using refurbished machines, ours are all brand new,” Gonzales said.

He said the dialysis center is manned by personnel that were properly trained to handle patients with kidney diseases.

Except for the supplies, blood requirements and laboratory tests, Gonzales said indigent patients may avail of at least 90 free dialysis treatments within the year.

The free treatment is equivalent to the hemodialysis coverage being provided by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Philhealth had increased the package to 90 days from the previous 45 per year to cope with the needs of the growing number of patients who undergo dialysis treatment.

It adjusted the coverage from P4,500 to P2,500, which is considered the normal cost for hemodialysis treatment per session.

The local government, through City Mayor Ronnel Rivera, pushed for the development of a dialysis unit at the city hospital to provide an alternative to patients who undergo dialysis treatment.

Aside from local residents, the city hospital caters to patients from parts of Sarangani and South Cotabato provinces. (MindaNews)

