MILF, MNLF to help in campaign vs illegal drugs

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews/15 September) – Commanders from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front have vowed to to help in the government’s campaign against illegal drugs, a police official said.

Senior Supt. Jonathan Tangonan, officer-in-charge of the Cotabato Police Provincial Office, said the commanders manifested their support in a covenant signed after a “special meeting” Thursday with the local police and the municipal government of Matalam, North Cotabato.

Tangonan said Mayor Gigi Valdevieso-Catamco called for the meeting which was also attended by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Region 12 and the provincial police office.

Tangonan said the commanders admitted during the meeting that they have relatives who are using and selling drugs.

“These commanders said the illegal drug trade has disturbed their communities for so long. Sometimes this caused rido or family feuds among them,” said Tangonan in an interview over Catholic-run DXND.

Police records showed Matalam town is considered a “hot spot” of illegal drugs.

The same records showed that two Moro communities in Matalam poblacion serve as “dropping points” for shabu coming from Pikit and Kabacan towns in North Cotabato and Pagalungan and Pagagawan in Maguindanao. (Malu Cadelina Manar/MindaNews)

