NorthCot’s ‘most wanted’ killed

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews/21 September) – North Cotabato’s most wanted fugitive and suspected gun-for-hire was killed in Carmen town around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a village official said.

Killed was Nasser Omar, also known as Commander Derby, who was believed behind the killing in 2010 of Pol Dulay, vice-mayor of Kabacan, North Cotabato.

Nestor Salama, chair of Barangay Batongkaya in Montawal, Maguindanao confirmed Omar’s death in an interview Thursday with radio station DXND.

Salama said that Nasser, who carried a P2.5-million reward money on his head, was killed in Barangay Nasapian, Carmen by his close-in bodyguard whom he refused to name for his “security”.

In 2010, the municipal government of Kabacan offered a P1.5-million reward for his arrest or death after witnesses tagged him as Dulay’s killer.

In May 2017, another P1-million reward was dangled for his capture after he led the escape of at least 157 inmates from the North Cotabato District Jail (NCDJ) on January 4, 2017.

Omar was allegedly hired to take Melvin Casangyao out of NCDJ.

Casangyao is an alleged drug lord operating in North Cotabato and neighboring provinces, reports from the police said.

But Senior Supt. Agustin Tello, provincial director of the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office, said he wants proof of Omar’s death.

Also, Inspector Pandulo, chief of Pagalungan (Maguindanao) police, said he would only believe the report if he he saw Omar’s body.

But Salama said the fugitive was already been buried on Thursday morning in keeping with Islamic tradition.

He said Omar was shot while sleeping inside the house of his mother-in-law in Nasapian.

His wife and son were also hit but survived the attack. Both were being treated in a hospital in Kabacan, a town next to Carmen. (Malu Cadelina Manar/MindaNews)

