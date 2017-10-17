17 more hostages rescued; AFP verifying reports Isnilon, Omar killed

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 16 October) — Seventeen more hostages of the Maute Group, including a five-year old boy, were rescued early Monday, Col. Romeo Brawner, deputy commander of Task Force Ranao said.

But Brawner declined to comment on reports that Maute Group leader Omar Maute and Abu Sayyaf’s Isnilon Hapilon, were killed during the rescue operations.

A 16-year old hostage was also rescued on Saturday, bringing to 18 the total number of hostages rescued since then.

Since September 15, a total of 41 hostages have been rescued: Fr. Teresito Soganub, Vicar-General of the Prelature of Marawi, and a teacher of Dansalan College on September 15; four others on September 21; 17 on October 4; one on October 14; and 17 on October 15 or 16. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

