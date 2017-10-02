2 from MSU System among top 10 in 2017 Chemist Licensure Exam

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews/18 October) — Two examinees from the Mindanao State University (MSU) System are among the top 10 passers of the Chemist Licensure Exam given by the Professional Regulation Commission on October 10-11.
Charles David C. Cabigon of MSU-Iligan Instiute of Technology (IIT) obtained an overall score of 88% to place 5th along with UP-Los Banos’ King Bryan C. Gabog and Mark John P. Mandigma of the University of Santo Tomas.
Richmond G. Japson of MSU main campus in Marawi placed 7th with 87.50%.
PRC named the top three passers as Gio Ferson M. Bautista, UP-Los Banos (93%); John Noel R. Maape, UPLB (91.25%); and Christian Carino, UP-Diliman (90.25%).
They are followed by Mikael John A. Baltazar, Ateneo de Manila University, John Dahrell J. Vilela, PUP-Main, and Kristine Larissa B. Yu who tied at 4th place with 88.25%.
Anabel B. Abulencia, UPLB, and Carl Darmen Y. Menese both placed 6th with 87.75%.
Daisylyn Senna Y. Tan of De La Salle University-Manila garnered the 8th spot (87%), while Peter James Q. Dequina of UPLB and El Czar L. Galleposo of UP-Diliman shared the 9th spot (86.75%).
The 10th spot went to Crizaldo N. Mempin Jr. of PUP-Main (86.50%).
PRC said 526 out of 1,129 examinees (44.01 percent) passed the licensure examination given in the cities of Manila, Cagayan de Oro and Cebu. (MindaNews)