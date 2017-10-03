3 Mindanawons top Mech Eng licensure exam; Xavier U summa is number 1

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 04 October) — Three Mindanawons topped the Mechanical Engineering Licensure Examination (MELE) with this year’s Summa Cum Laude graduate of Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City ranking first among 3,517 passers out of 5,098 who took the exams.

Xavier University’s Jay Nelson Corbita topped the board with a rating of 92.20% while Jakal Castillon Suyo, Magna Cum Laude of the Ateneo de Davao University, and Nelbert Iligan Sumulpong of Notre Dame University in Cotabato City were among four passers who ranked third with a rating of 90.10%.

The national passing rate of the exam conducted on September 28 to 29 is 68.98%, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said.

Corbita is the first XU graduate to be the number 1 passer of the MELE.

Xavier University’s overall performance is 71.43% with 25 of 34 first-time takers passing and 1 repeater failing.

Ateneo de Davao University’s overall performance is 100% with 11 out of 11 first-time takers passing. Notre Dame University’s overall performance is also 100% with five first-time takers passing and one repeater passing.

According to a press release from the Xavier University, Corbita’s father worked as a janitor in a private school near their home and his mother sold ice candies, hotcakes, and banana cue.

Corbita graduated Valedictorian in elementary and high school and won a scholarship at Xavier University for college.

His elder brothers, both mechanical engineers, inspired Corbita to take up the same course.

The top ten passers, according to the PRC website:

Jay Nelson Corbita, Xavier University, Cagayan de Oro City 92.20% Von Eric Abag Damirez, University of Batangas, 90.15% Teofilo Gregorio De Lima Ayo IV. Camarines Sur Polytechnic College-Nabua, 90.10%

John Bert Bringino Onrubia, BIcol University, Legaspi, 90.10%

Nelbert Iligan Sumulpong, Notre Dame University, Cotabato City, 90.10%

Jakal Castillon Suyo, Ateneo de Davao University, 90.10% Aaron Mendoza Constantino, Technological Instiute of the Philippines, 89.90%

Lean Maverick Nikko Toledo Alcantara, Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University, San Fernando, 89.75%

John Nico Navarette Omlang, Technological University of the Philippines, 89.75%

Raymar Nureal Otero, Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University, San Fernando, 89.65% Juan Miguel Bustamante Manzano, University of the Philippines, Diliman, 89.50%

8. Paolo Raphael de Lara Maningas, Bulacan State University, Malolos, 89.45%

9. Alfredo Yap Relucio, Jr., Dela Salle University, Manila, 89.40%

10. Mark Joseph Rivera Carlos, Saint Louis University, Baguio, 89.10% (MindaNews)

