Homeward-bound Scout Rangers from Marawi cheat death in bus accident

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 25 Oct) – A platoon of Army Scout Rangers fresh from the fighting in Marawi City cheated death when the bus they were riding nearly fell into a 200-meter ravine in Barangay Maria Cristina here on Wednesday.

Their team leader, Capt. Carlo Ireberi, said the red Rural Transit Mindanao bus was negotiating the downhill portion of the highway when its brake malfunctioned.

“The course of action left for the bus driver was to ram an electric post and finally a tree,” Ireberi said.

The downed pole with its live electrical wiring caused a minor traffic jam along the Marawi-Iligan highway.

Ireberi said the near-death experience shook many of his troops who were going home after spending five grueling months fighting in Marawi.

“It would be unlucky for us if somebody died or got injured after surviving Marawi,” he said.

The Scout Rangers, who were also new graduates, were going home after the termination of hostilities was declared last week.

Aside from the Rangers, the Philippine Marines have also gone home aboard BRP Tarlac in Iligan City. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments