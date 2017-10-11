Kidapawan mayor orders BRIA Homes to stop pre-selling units

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 11 Oct) – Mayor Joseph Evangelista has ordered the management of BRIA Homes to comply with basic requirements before their agents can do pre-selling of low-cost housing units.

The company, according to the mayor, has failed to submit pertinent documents, including locational clearance, development permit, and the license to sell.

The 15-day period given to BRIA Homes lapsed on Oct. 9, sources from the city government said.

Citing as basis statements coming from residents that had already paid reservation fees, Evangelista said BRIA Homes will construct low-cost housing units at Barangay Sudapin here, which covers 19 hectares.

Reservation fee costs P3,000, the mayor added.

Divina Fuentes, city planning and development officer, said she already made initial talks with BRIA Homes’ management. The manager assured her they will cease from doing pre-selling of units while they are still in the process of complying with the requirements.

“But we were surprised that the pre-selling still continues despite our talks,” she said.

Fuentes was told more than 100 would-be buyers from Kidapawan City and from nearby towns in North Cotabato had paid reservation fees to several agents of BRIA but failed to issue official receipts.

Jores Llanto, one of their clients and a resident of Poblacion, confirmed he has not received any official receipt as proof of his payment for reservation fee. “We were informed that the ORs would be released during the grand opening of BRIA Homes in Kidapawan City this November,” he said.

Evangelista said he has yet to know about BRIA Homes.

“If it’s true this company is connected with one of the country’s largest or biggest real estate developers, then all the more, they should comply with what is being required of them by the government. Now, why would they make business here if they have no license to sell yet?” the mayor asked.

Based on their website, BRIA Homes was established in 2009 as one of the key players in the real estate industry in the Philippines. It says the company “primes itself on the development of economic housing that caters to Filipino families who aspire to acquire their own homes”.

To date, the web added, BRIA has a total of 28 developments across some of the country’s most progressive towns and cities, including Kidapawan City.

Its main office is located at LG Starmall EDSA-Shaw, EDSA corner Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)

