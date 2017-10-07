MindaNews editor wins Iligan promotional video contest

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 7 October) – MindaNews editor Bobby Timonera won the grand prize in a filmmaking contest featuring promotional videos of his hometown Iligan City as part of its Diyandi Festival.

Timonera bagged the P30,000 top prize during the judging and awarding ceremonies at the City Tourism Office Friday. He bested 14 other entries from Iligan’s videographers.

A marathon and ultra runner who enjoys running the mountain trails around Iligan, Timonera’s entry was titled “Trail Running: It’s More Fun in Iligan” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ht1AbBC_Fuk)

He documented the adventures of his group, the Iligan Trail Runners, darting past mango orchards, vegetable farms, and flower plantations in their usual Sunday long runs. Also featured are some of the lesser known, yet spectacular, waterfalls of Iligan, known as The City of Majestic Waterfalls.

“I like running the trails here because they’re so near downtown. Like, I can run right from home and hit the trail in two kilometers or less. In other cities, you may have to travel, or drive far, to start getting into the trail,” he said. “Besides, the sceneries in the mountains here are just beautiful,” he added.

Timonera, a writer and photojournalist, said it was his first serious attempt at video.

The contest was an offshoot of a filmmaking and drone videography workshop sponsored by the City Tourism Office last month, featuring known videographer Rolly Magpayo and drone master Omell Cruz. With the registration fee waived, the participants were required to submit entries to the filmmaking contest. (MindaNews)

