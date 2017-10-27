Over 13,000 drivers caught violating Davao traffic code — traffic management office

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/27 October) – Drivers comprised the most number of violators of the city’s traffic ordinance that has been implemented starting September 11 this year, the Transportation and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) said.

As of October 20, there were 23,664 violators of the Comprehensive Transport and Traffic Code of whom 13,935 were drivers and 9,729 were jaywalkers, Joel A. Santos, strategic intelligence assistance office at the CTTMO, said.

The number means P4.7 million from the citation tickets but only around 60 percent had paid so far, he said.

He said the law covers even non-residents of the city and appealed to commuters and drivers to follow the traffic rules such as following the designated loading and unloading areas.

“We are trying to manage the traffic in the city because it is getting congested. The city experiences boom, and the population of the vehicles is increasing,” he said.

Santos added that the jeepney modernization plan of the national government will help ease the traffic not only in Metro Manila but also in other places like Davao where traffic is increasing.

The city government is eyeing a High Priority Bus System project that is seen to decongest traffic and address the growing need for a mass transport system.

He said the major streets in the downtown area experience heavy traffic from 7-9 a.m. and 4-8 p.m.

Santos reminded that a re-routing scheme will be implemented on All Saints’ Day and All Souls Day in roads leading to cemeteries in the city.

He said it’s a one-way traffic from Fr. Selga Street corner F. Torres Street to Circumferential Road corner Jade Street for those going to San Pedro Memorial Park, Forest Lake Memorial Park, Orchard Road Memorial Park, Davao Masonic Center, Wireless Cemetery, and Roman Catholic Cemetery.

Vehicles going to San Pedro Memorial and/or Forest Lake may take Jade Street and turn left to Turquoise Street while Fr. Selga Street corner Circumferential Road going to Catholic Cemetery will be closed.

For visitors to Buhangin Memorial Park, it’s a one-way traffic along the stretch of Cabantian Road from Milan, Buhangin to corner Mamay Road.

Cabantian-Jehovah Road will be closed and vehicles may use Mamay extension, turn right to C.P. Garcia Highway, and turn right to Buhangin.

At Chinese cemetery, it’s one-way along Circumferential Road, from corner Gahol Street to corner Bacaca Road. All vehicles going to Chinese cemetery coming from Bacaca Road may use JP Laurel Avenue.

At the Davao Memorial Park, corner Quirino Boulevard to McArthur Highway will be closed and vehicles may take Quimpo Boulevard, turn left to Calamansi Street or the University Avenue and exit only at Durian Street and turn left to Davao Memorial Park.

In case of heavy traffic, the CTTMO will implement a counter-flow from McArthur Highway corner Tulip Drive up to McArthur Highway corner Quimpo Boulevard. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

