Suspected rebels kill farmer in NorthCot

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews/09 October) – Suspected New People’s Army rebels killed a farmer in Magpet, North Cotabato whom they tagged as an informant of the 39th IB, police said.

The police station of Magpet, North Cotabato identified the victim as Bebs Nero Quino, 32.

Quino was inside a cockpit in Barangay Balite when three unidentified men who identified themselves as NPA rebels approached and brought him just a few meters away from the area.

Minutes later, residents heard gunshots and saw his lifeless body of Quino, police added.

Police quoted a witness as saying that after making sure their target was dead, the gunmen took the his motorcycle and later brought it to his house in Barangay Kamada.

The witness, a relative of the victim, added that the gunmen told the wife what they did to her husband.

In a text message sent to a radio station here, the sender who said he was the witness expressed his frustration over what happened.

“The rebels should have done more investigation on the victim’s alleged links to the 39th IB before they executed him. Many times the victim had proved the allegations against him were wrong, yet, they still killed him,” the witness said in Cebuano.

Quino was the second person reported to have been killed by the NPA in Magpet this month.

On October 3, alleged rebels shot dead Kagawad Valeriano Birondo of Barangay Mahongkog.

Birondo was on his way to his farm when waylaid by suspected rebels. He sustained gunshot wounds in the head and chest.

The NPA has yet to issue a statement on the killings. (Malu Cadelina Manar/MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments