Malong Day’ on March 2, 2020 at the Mindanao State University main campus in Marawi City. The University Library started ‘Malong Day’ on March 11 last year to celebrate International Women’s Month and to honor the versatile Meranaw malong whose utility and versatility were proven during the Marawi Siege. For displaced Marawi residents, the trusty malong served as a garment, blanket, bedsheet, bathrobe, hammock, knapsack, and a wall divider among the myriad uses. In July 2019, the Library decided to make every first Monday of the month ‘Malong Day,’ its employees reporting to work wearing the malong. Employees of other departments are now joining the Library employees in celebrating ‘Malong Day.’ CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

