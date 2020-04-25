POETRY: Bathed in Amber Sunlight On Fajr

Subhan Allah!
Not blinding at all
Oh never!
Squinting I gaze in awe
through eyes half-closed
Bathed in heavenly glow
Making me smile
Softly feeling blessed!
Majestic! No wonder
Allah made an oath
Benedicting fajr
“By the dawn” at 89th!
Why it’s better than
our entire world and
everything it contains.
Thy Dawn protects me
No harm shall befall me
Sought in two priceless rakah
Solemnly witnessed in verses
by angels of night and day!
Oh how I envy
my dear Beloved
reciting 60 to 100
to make it the longest!
At dawn is comfort
Solace or refuge
for those who wake
to blink away a dream
Making me remember Thee
Bathed in amber glow!
Alhamdu lillaahil-lathee ahyānā ba’da maa ‘amaatanaa wa’ilayhin-nushoor.
Praise is to Allah Who gives us life after He has caused us to die and to Him is the return.
(Al-Bukhari, cf. Al-Asqalani, Fathul-Bari 11/113; Muslim 4/2083)
(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Warina Sushil A. Jukuy is a Muslim Tausug of Lupah Sug in diaspora, displaced twice from Sulu to Davao City in 1974 and again since 2009. She thrives as a Peace Warrior using mortar and pestle, pen and ink, colors and voice, and keyboard).