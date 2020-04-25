POETRY: Bathed in Amber Sunlight On Fajr

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Subhan Allah!

Not blinding at all

Oh never!

Squinting I gaze in awe

through eyes half-closed

Bathed in heavenly glow

Making me smile

Softly feeling blessed!

Majestic! No wonder

Allah made an oath

Benedicting fajr

“By the dawn” at 89th!

Why it’s better than

our entire world and

everything it contains.

Thy Dawn protects me

No harm shall befall me

Sought in two priceless rakah

Solemnly witnessed in verses

by angels of night and day!

Oh how I envy

my dear Beloved

reciting 60 to 100

to make it the longest!

At dawn is comfort

Solace or refuge

for those who wake

to blink away a dream

Making me remember Thee

Bathed in amber glow!

Alhamdu lillaahil-lathee ahyānā ba’da maa ‘amaatanaa wa’ilayhin-nushoor.

Praise is to Allah Who gives us life after He has caused us to die and to Him is the return.

(Al-Bukhari, cf. Al-Asqalani, Fathul-Bari 11/113; Muslim 4/2083)

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Warina Sushil A. Jukuy is a Muslim Tausug of Lupah Sug in diaspora, displaced twice from Sulu to Davao City in 1974 and again since 2009. She thrives as a Peace Warrior using mortar and pestle, pen and ink, colors and voice, and keyboard).

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments