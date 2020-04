Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Find me

a womb

of meanings

for frigid verses

This nomad

awaits

the birth

of night

The dark

hides

the pain

of pains

At daybreak

let me

smell

the dew

before it leaves

with the

breath of

the morning wind

(Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet).

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments