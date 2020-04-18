POETRY: On the Mushaf I found Thee (And the House of Praise that Awaits Me)

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

(Warina Sushil A. Jukuy wrote this poem Friday night, 17 April 2020, for her younger sister, Wadrayna Jukuy – Dimafelix, a Muslim Tausug nurse-frontliner in New Jersey in the United States, who is now “slowly but surely on her 19th day recovering from her bout with COVID-19.” Inspired by a photo her sister shared from New Jersey, Warina wrote this piece)

On the Mushaf I found Thee

(and the House of Praise that Awaits Me)

#Alhamdulillah by #Indahrens

On the mushaf I found thee

Oh how mutely I weep that Thou

remembered me

Long I have looked down

Yet long Thou has loved me.

My abject silhouette is limned on Thy page

cradled by this tempered lihal

I can but raise my head

Dumbfounded by Your Sublime Love.

The spirometer stood witness

as the tree outside outstretched

its spindly arms towards the Sky

in endless resonating Praise.

Oh how in contrast both in unison

exalted Thy Beneficence

Starkly one is free, the other rhymes Life itself

When priceless breath is withheld intermittently

I can only cling to Thee!

Never have I felt so close

So close that when I gasped

I found the key in more than forty one ways

Stupefied, I felt a million needle like pain

tormenting me from nowhere

In desperation, I have felt most

how much You love me,

how purifying is Thy Mercy, Ya Rabb!

Only then did I understand

pain itself is homeopathy,

lustrating and how effulgent

is Thy Light it struck me: it is between

the one beseeching and The Beseeched

in a timeless language only Thou understood.

I turn to You and Only You My Lord; humbly

I submit myself to Thee!

La ilaha illallah

Astaghfirullah al Azeem allazi la ilaha illa Huwal Hayyul-Qayyum wa atuubu ilaih

I seek the forgiveness of Allah the Mighty, Whom there is none worthy of worship except Him, The Living, The Eternal, and I repent unto Him

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Warina Sushil A. Jukuy is a Muslim Tausug of Lupah Sug in diaspora, displaced twice from Sulu to Davao City in 1974 and again since 2009. She thrives as a Peace Warrior using mortar and pestle, pen and ink, colors and voice, and keyboard).

