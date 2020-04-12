SONG: Alay sa mga Frontliners

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Manggagamot pawiin ang sakit

ng bayang nagdurusa

sa salot , walang patid

Buhay ng tao ngayo’y

nawawaglit

Isang kisap mata’y tapos na

Buhay ng tao nasa panganib

isang kisap mata’y tapos na

Manggagamot lunasan ang sakit

Ibuhos ang talino

sa siyensyang hatid

Sa kamay mo haplos ng pag asa

Papawi ng lumbay

Sa tenga mo diringgin ang buhay

Papawi ng lumbay

Manggagamot tapusin ang sakit

lipunang tigang

sa malasakit

Buhay man ang iaalay

makita ka lang mabuhay

Buhay man ang iaalay

makita ka lang mabuhay…

ENGLISH TRANSLATION



Song for the Frontliners

Healers banish the pain

of our agonizing people

from this unrelenting plague

People’s lives are being extinguished

In just a blink of an eye it ends

People’s lives are in danger

Just a blink of an eye it ends)

Healers may you find cure to this disease

Pour out your knowledge

of what science brings

In your hands caress the hope

which relieves the sorrows

in your ears hear the flow of life

that relieves the sorrow

Healers end this sickness

of this society that is barren

of compassion

You who offer your life for others

just to see them live

should you offer your life for others

just to see them live

(Dr. Agerico “Gerry” Miclat is a native of Davao city and the youngest child of Augusto Miclat, Sr. and Agrinelda N. Miclat. He is now a surgeon based in Australia. He was a musician active in the cultural scene during the Marcos dictatorship and starred as the lead actor of Juan Tamban in its Davao run)

