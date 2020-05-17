POETRY: The Morning Dew

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

(The rainy season has just come forth and every morning I see a few awesome dew desperately hanging on for dear life only to be dried up later and vanished as the sun lords over the earth. I thought of immortalizing the morning dew through a poem).

You are to the leaf a magic crystal

Embedded like gem on a pedestal

Indeed you are the precious gem

That adds beauty to the leaf and stem

I wonder if you were sent from above

By One who fills the world with love

To remind mortals nothing is forever

That everything returns to the Giver

How I wish I could touch you

And bring you close to the bayou

But there’s no use hoping and chasing

Loving does not always mean possessing

If only you can hang on forever

If only you can be more clever

If only you can bear the sunlight

You will forever be my delight

_________________

Maugan P. Mosaid, PhD (FB Account: Maxim Sense) is a freelance writer. He is a planning consultant and teaches Statistics in the graduate school.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments