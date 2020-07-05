TULA: Bagong Bahagharì

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Magkikita-kita pa rin tayong mulî

Magsásalu-salong dî nagmámadalî

Sa pinagdaanan babangon, babawi.

Ang dî nakadalaw at dî nakauwî

Ang maglalakbáy pa sa malayong lahì

Makararatíng din nang maluwalhatì.

Ang dilím ng ulap ngayó’y nahahawì.

Ang luhà sa matá at ngitî sa labì

Hamóg at kulay ng bagong bahagharì.

(Fr. Albert E. Alejo, SJ, poet and anthropologist, was born in Cagayan de Oro City. He spent the early years of his priesthood in Bukidnon and taught at the Ateneo universities in Davao and Zamboanga. He is now teaching at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the Ateneo de Manila University)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments