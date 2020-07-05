TULA: Bagong Bahagharì

By
Albert E. Alejo S.J.
-
Rainbow provides a beautiful backdrop for fisherfolk navigating the river in Asinan, Pilar, Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte on Saturday, May 16, 2020. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO

Magkikita-kita pa rin tayong mulî
Magsásalu-salong dî nagmámadalî
Sa pinagdaanan babangon, babawi.

Ang dî nakadalaw at dî nakauwî
Ang maglalakbáy pa sa malayong lahì
Makararatíng din nang maluwalhatì.

Ang dilím ng ulap ngayó’y nahahawì.
Ang luhà sa matá at ngitî sa labì
Hamóg at kulay ng bagong bahagharì.

(Fr. Albert E. Alejo, SJ, poet and anthropologist, was born in Cagayan de Oro City. He spent the early years of his priesthood in Bukidnon and taught at the Ateneo universities in Davao and Zamboanga. He is now teaching at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at the Ateneo de Manila University)

 

