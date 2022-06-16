Writing Mindanao, Righting Mindanao: 59 books published during the pandemic

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 June) – The collective launch of 59 Mindanao books published during the pandemic (2020 to 2022) and two books published in late 2019 during the opening of the 2nd Mindanao Book Festival on Monday drew a crowd of Mindanawon writers across four generations – from the baby boomers to the zoomers — a number of them previously honored with the Palanca, National Book and Cardinal Sin Catholic Book awards.



MindaNews noted in January that the COVID-19 pandemic did not stop Mindanawons and non-Mindanawons from writing about Mindanao as it listed at least 35 books, mostly on history and literature, published in 2020 and 2021.

As of June 11, the number of books, already including those published in 2022, had reached 46 but by the time the book fest opened, the Mindanao harvest had reached 59, mostly written by Mindanawons and mostly published in Mindanao: eight in 2022, 31 in 2021 and 20 in 2020. “Mindanao books” are books written by Mindanawons on various topics and books on Mindanao written by Mindanawons and non-Mindanawons.

The collective book launch was held at the St. Alphonsus Theological and Mission Institute (SATMI) at the Redemptorist Convent where Redemptorist Brother Karl Gaspar spoke on the festival theme “Writing Mindanao, Righting Mindanao.” This was also the theme of the 1st Mindanao Book Festival in 2014.

The exhibit of Mindanao books – a collection of titles across decades as well as the 2020 to 2022 tiles — is at SATMI’s Classrooms 5 and 6 and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday, June 17 but due to public demand, has been extended to Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Some books are for sale.

Lovers of Mindanao history, peacebuilding and literature visit the exhibit area of the 2nd Mindanao Book Festival at SATMI Classrooms 5 and 6 at the Redemptorist Convent in Davao City. The exhibit is supposed to close at 6 p.m. on Friday but has been extended to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

At least 51 of the 59 books were written by Mindanawons and at least 27 were published in Mindanao mostly by small independent publishing houses.

Authors of 27 of the 59 books were physically present, among them Gaspar, Mindanao’s most prolific book author (he has written at least 25 books on church issues, anthropology, peace building since 1985, three of them written during the pandemic), his high school classmate Jesus Dureza who worked in key positions under six Philippine Presidents and who wrote “Walked with the Presidents” which was launched at University of Mindanao on May 28, young poets Maria Cristina Elizaga and Ria Valdez of Davao City and children’s book writer Jennie Arado of Koronadal City and illustrator Rayah Dizon-Maniago of General Santos City.

Three other authors joined virtually – Grace Nono (Babaylan Sing Back), Maria Frencie Carreon (Spaces) and Sister Marjorie Guingona, SAC (The Greening of the Heart).

Awardees

Three of the 59 books received awards.

Gaspar’s Handumanan (Remembrance): Digging For the Indigenous Wellspring, Carreon’s Spaces and Dako nga Yahong sang Batchoy by Arado and Maniago.

Published in 2021 to mark the 500th year of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines, Handumanan won the Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Awards for Spirituality in November last year while Carreon’sSpaces: Narratives about the Mission of Fr. Angel Calvo, CMF published in 2020, won in the Ministry category.

Both books were published by Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc. in Quezon City.

Gaspar writes a column for MindaNews while Carreon is a reporter of MindaNews.

Twenty-eight year old Jennie Arado of Koronadal City (L) and illustrator Rayah Dizon-Maniago of General Santos City (R) finally meet face-to-face for the first time on Monday, 13 June 2022 at the opening of the 2nd Mindanao Book Festival in Davao City. The two were introduced through online meetings by Aklat Alamid, publisher of their award-winning book, “Dako nga Yahong sang Batchoy,” one of 59 Mindanao books published during the pandemic (2020 to 2022) and among those collectively launched last Monday. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

Dako nga Yahong sang Batchoy, written by the 28-year old Arado and published in 2021 by Aklat Alamid, won the 2018 South Cotabato Children’s Story Writing Contest organized by the Cotabato Literary Journal and Manug-isa: South Cotabato Writers Association. Illustrated by Maniago, the book won the 2021 Best Children’s Book at the Mindanao ASEAN Literary Festival Book Awards.

Two other illustrated children’s books – both on Lumads (Indigenous Peoples) — were also launched: “Etong the Kalagan Storyteller” by Randy A. Tudy and Ida G. Tudy, illustrated by Crisalyn M. Basing and Ya Pagkatu-angna Banwa: Kwentong Tagakolu mula sa Malita, Davao Occidental by the Malita Tagakaulo Mission members and illustrated by Aldy Aguirre.

Like the 1st Mindanao Book Festival which MindaNews initiated in 2014 in partnership with universities in Mindanao, the 2nd Mindanao Book Festival (2MBF) will also be held in other parts of Mindanao within the year, and hopefully in Manila.

The first leg of the 2MBF, running from June 13 to 17, was organized by MindaNews in partnership with SATMI and the Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish along JP Laurel Avenue in Davao City, as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the OMPH, more popularly referred to as Redemptorist Church.

Davao City Councilor Pilar Braga, chair of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Culture and the Arts, and Davao historian Antonio Figueroa cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the book festival.

Of the 59 books, 27 were published in Mindanao: four by the Ateneo de Davao University Publication Office, three by the Xavier University, three by the Meranaw Culture Heritage Center, three by the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology, one by the University of Mindanao, one by Cor Jesu in Digos City, three by the Road Map Series (Davao City), two by Blue Iguana (Davao City), two by MindaNews Publications (Davao City), two by Aletheia Printing and Publishing House (Davao City) one by Blue Patriarch (Davao City), one by Pawikan Press (Davao City) and one by ElziStyle Bookshop in Cotabato City.

The Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City published six Mindanao books, University of the Philippines, three and the Claretian Publications also in Quezon City, three. Six of the books were published abroad.

Here is the list of 59 books collectively launched last Monday.

2022 BOOKS



1. Etong the Kalagan Storyteller

Ya Pig Sienna na mga Kagan (The Origin of the Kalagans)

Ya Dakwa Tanam ay Leling (The Big War in Leiling)

Randy A. Tudy

Ida G. Tudy

National Research Council of the Philippines and

Cor Jesu College, Digos City



2. Looking Glass

Christine F. Godinez Ortega

MSU-IIT Culture and Arts Studies Center

Iligan City

3. ‘mBayuka Tanu!

Maguindanaon Proverbs (Bayuk) Transcription, Translation, and Annotation

Mansoor Limba

ElziStyle Bookshop, Cotabato City

4. Mining in the Philippines

(in Catholic Peacebuilding and Mining)

Karl Gaspar

Edited by Caesar A. Montevecchio and Gerard Powers

Routledge

5. Tesselation

Theresa Elizaga

Road Map Series

Davao City

6. Transfiguring Mindanao: A Mindanao Reader

Edited by Jose Jowel Canuday and Joselito Sescon

Ateneo de Manila University

(formal launching on 22 June 2022 at the Ateneo de Davao University)

7. Two Hills of the Same Land

2022 edition: e-book

Rad D. Silva

(Rudy Buhay Rodil)

MindaNews Publications



8. Walked with the Presidents: An Autobiography

Jess G. Dureza

University of Mindanao

(launched 28 May 2022)

2021 BOOKS

1. Ang Dagayday sa Panahong Nanglabay

Melchor M. Morante

Aletheia Printing and Publishing House, Davao City

2. Ascending the Fourth Mountain: A Personal Account of the Marcos Years

Maria Virginia Yap Morales

Bughaw, an imprint of the Ateneo de Manila University Press, Quezon City.

3. Babaylan Sing Back: Philippine Shamans, Voice and Gender

Grace Nono

Cornell University Press

4. Balasahon sa mga Agik-ik ug Talidhay

Eric S.B. Libre

Lulu Publishing, United States

5. Beyond the Bansalan Skies

Leila Rispens Noel

8Letters Bookstore & Publishing, Manila

6. Manga Katharo si-i ko:

Bitikan a langkap sa doniya a kamamanosiyae go so Islam

(Meranaw translation of “Maqalat fi ‘l-qanun ad-duwali al-insani wa-‘l Islam,” Arabic for “Articles on Islam and International Humanitarian Law,” compiled and edited by the renowned Tunisian scholar Dr. Ameru Zammali, former Islamic World Advisor of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Published by the ICRC

Translated from Arabic to Meranaw by Dr. Abdussalam S. Disomimba, Ph.D., Dr. Anwar M. Radiamoda, Ph.D, Alim Abdulmajeed D. Djamla, Alim Abdurasad A. Sarangani, Alim Alinor G. Umpara, Alim Mohammad Hadi M. Macarampat, Alim Ansary H. Bato, and was edited and reviewed by Prof. Dr. Abdulkadir M. Ayo, Dean of the King Faisal Center for Islamic, Arabic and Asian Studies at the Mindanao State University main campus in Marawi City.



7. Bituka Theology

Seven Essays on Filipino Contextual Theology

Melanio LaGuardia Aoanan

8. Civilizational Imperatives

Oliver Charbonneau

Ateneo de Manila University Press, Quezon City

9. Dako nga Yahong sang Batchoy

Jennie Arado

Illustrated by Rayah Dizon-Maniago

Aklat Alamid

10. Davao – Reconstructing History from Text and Memory (2nd edition)

Macario D. Tiu

Ateneo de Davao University Publication Office, Davao City

11. Des nomades a l’arret: Corps, lieux et cosmologie des Blaan de Malbulen (Philippines)

[Nomads at a Standstill: Body, Places and Cosmology of the Blaan of Malbulen (Philippines)]

Antoine Laugrand

Editions Academia, Belgium

12. Diaspora Journey: Stories of Philippine Migration to Hong Kong.

Editors: Leila Rispens-Noel, Heda Bayron, Felma Joy Tadios-Arenas and Cindy Wong

WIMLER Foundation Hong Kong, Ltd.

13. GAHANDOLANSAY (Garay, Handumanan, Pamalandong ug Saysay)

Elvi C. Tamayo

Blue Iguana Computer Consultancy Services, Davao City

14. Grace upon Grace

The Story of the Missionary Sisters of Mary

MSM sisters Emelienne M. Acosta, Evelia A. Lunio, Angelita S. Bacleon,

Anecita A. Oser, Estelita F. Bongcaras, Rosemary M. Plaza, Magdalena Calang,

Genara T. Sarigumba, Estrellita C. Edioma and Famita N. Somogod

Blue Iguana, Davao City

15. Handumanan (Remembrance): Digging for the Indigenous Spirituality

Karl M. Gaspar

Claretian Communications Foundation Inc.

Quezon City

16. Hesus, pwede ta mag-estorya? (coffeetable book)Pilgrim

Ateneo de Davao University Publication Office, Davao City

17. Hesus, pwede ta mag-estorya? (prayer book)Pilgrim

Ateneo de Davao University Publications Office, Davao City

18. Hiding Place

Maria Cristina Elizaga

Road Map Series, Davao City

19. May Hadlang ang Umaga

Don Pagusara

Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino

Manila

20. Pamorawg: Marawi City’s Cultural Heritage Mapping

2021 Edition

MSU Cultural Heritage Mappers

Meranaw Cultural Heirtage Center, Mindanao State University – Marawi

21. PagTuhan: The Tausug Spiritual Tradition

Darwin J. Absari

University of the Philippines Press, Quezon City

22. Remembrances of Davao and Beyond

Fr. Renato C. Ocampo, SJ

Ateneo de Davao University Publication Office, Davao City



23. sum of her parts

Ria Valdez

Road Map Series, Davao City

24. The Challenges of Reporting Violent Extremism: Lessons from Mindanao

Carolyn O. Arguillas. Anna Tarhata Basman. Dalomabi Lao Bula. Amalia B. Cabusao. Jose Jowel Canuday. Sittie Ayeesha Dicali. Elin Anisha Guro. Samira Ali Gutoc. Gail Tan Ilagan. Mansoor L. Limba. Milet B. Mendoza. H. Marcos C. Mordeno. Macapado A. Muslim. Cardinal Orlando B. Quevedo, OMI. Vic M. Taylor

Edited by Carolyn O. Arguillas

MindaNews Publications, Davao City

25. The Greening of the Heart – A Journey Towards Ecological Correction

Sr. Marjorie Guingona, SAC

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc., Quezon City

26. The Siege of Jolo, 1974

Agnes Shari Tan Aliman

Central Books

27. The Sulu Zone, 1768–1898: The Dynamics of External Trade, Slavery, and Ethnicity in the Transformation of a Southeast Asian Maritime State40th anniversary edition with revised Intro and a Foreword by Noelle Rodriguez

James Warren

Ateneo de Manila University Press, Quezon City

28. The Untold Stories of Camiguin

Andres Narros Lluch

Xavier University Press, Cagayan de Oro City

29. Tingle: Anthology of Pinay Lesbian Writing

Jhoanna Lynn B. Cruz

Anvil Publishing, Inc., Mandaluyong

30. Tinubdan: New Voices from Northern Mindanao

Arlene J. Yandug, Maria Elena L. Paulma, and Lilia Abregana Cotejar

Funded by CHED, this project was undertaken by Xavier University’s Department of English Language and Literature as Center of Development for Literature

Xavier University Press, Cagayan de Oro City

31. We call her Ina Bai

How strong women are made

JR Santiago II and Margarita Valle

Sabokohan Unity of Lumad Women



2020

1. A Timeline of Mindanao Disasters

Alfredo Mahar A. Lagmay and Ma. Criselda B. Baldago

University of the Philippines Press, Quezon City

2. Abi Nako, or so I thought

Jhoanna Lynn B. Cruz

University of the Philippines Press, Quezon City

3. Biyaheng Pinoy: A Mindanao Travelogue

Edilberto N. Alegre

Ateneo de Manila University Press, Quezon City



4. Budayaw 2

Abraham Garcia, Jr., Hazel Meghan B. Hamile, Fe Remotigue and Pamela R. Castrillo

NCCA, Intramuros, Manila

5. Butuan in the Pre-Colonial International System: Reconstructing International History from Text, Memory, and Artifacts

(in International Studies in the Philippines: Mapping New Frontiers in Theory and Practice)

John Harvey D. Gamas

Routledge

6. Darangen

Alongan Piseyanan

Illustrated by Mikha Annisah M. Alawi

Meranaw Culture Heritage Center

Mindanao State University, Marawi City

7. Darangen Manga Kaplomna 7.A

Kormatan Borodan

Illustrated by Mikha Annisah M. Alawi

Meranaw Culture Heritage Center

Mindanao State University, Marawi City

8. Directing on the Fringes

Steven P.C. Fernandez

MSU-IIT Culture and Arts Studies Center

Iligan City

9. Escape on Mindanao

From Corregidor to the Davao Penal Colony

Lt. Commander Melvyn H. McCoy

Barajima Books

January 9, 2020

10. Inalisbo sa Pulbora: Piniling mga Sugilanon ug Balak

Eric S.B. Libre

Blue Patriarch Publishing House, Davao City

11. Kinaadman Journal Volume 42

Xavier University

Xavier University Press, Cagayan de Oro City



12. Klaro na Masyado: Poems in Tacurong and Kabacan Tagalog

Gerald C. Galindez

Kasingkasing Press, Iloilo City

13. Making Mindanao: Cotabato and Davao in the Formation of the Philippine Nation-State (Expanded edition)

Patricio N. Abinales

Ateneo de Manila University Press, Quezon City

14. Marawi Siege: Stories from the Front Lines

Carmela S. Fonbuena

Journalism for Nation Building Foundation, Pasig City

15. Mga Lumadnong Sugilanon nga Mahinuklogon

Melchor M. Morante

Aletheia Printing and Publishing House, Davao City

16. Mindanao

Theodore Josiha Haig

A suspense novel about treasure hunters, scavengers, and conspiracy during the separatist’s movement

Page Publishing

Kindle edition, November 5, 2020

17. Performance Level

Steven P.C. Fernandez

MSU-IIT Culture and Arts Studies Center

Iligan City

18. Spaces: Narratives About the Mission of Fr. Angel Calvo, CMF

Maria Frencie Carreon

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc., Quezon City

19. The Battle of Marawi

Criselda Yabes

Pawikan Press, Davao City

20. Tree Flroa of Mindanao State University Maguindanao campus

Forester Gindol Rey Lumbaro and Mark Erickson Laurie

Kindle edition, Sept. 17, 2020

Kindle edition

Two other books were launched last Monday, both of them published in late 2019 were not formally launched due to the pandemic: Through The Years, Gently by Nikki Rivera Gomez and Ya Pagkatu-angna Banwa: Kwentong Tagakolu mula sa Malita, Davao Occidental by the Malita Tagakaulo Mission team members.



Gomez’ book was published by the University of the Philippines Press while Ya Pagkatu-ang na Banwa was published by the DO62 Indigenous Peoples Education Partnership Initiative of the Delta Salle Philippines in Mandaluyong City.

At the collective book launch, Maria Virginia Yap Morales, author of “Ascending the Fourth Mountain: A Personal Account of the Marcos Years,” said the COVID-19 pandemic had people locked up in their homes but “my happiness and discovery this afternoon” is realizing not everyone slept through the pandemic but wrote and wrote books. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)