MINDANAO ART 2022: Aligned. Interconnected

Aligned. Interconnected. Stella A. Estremera’s poem explains the theme of Mindanao Art 2022, the fourth since 2019. This year’s venue is at The Club at Northtown in Cabantian, Davao City. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

There must be more to being connected than how we connect today.

There must be more to alignment than the lines we draw and say.

Drawn away from what’s essential, always enticing, ever inviting,

AI shackles us to the mundane — dancing, arguing, our time a-wasting.

Insidious in its ways, our consciousness is ripped at the core

Gone are the depths leaving just a craving for more, more, more.

What is artificial soon takes over our thoughts and actions

Numbing us to nature, dumbing down our emotions.

Let not Artificial Intelligence dehumanize our generations

Instead make AI fuel a soul-centered rejuvenation.

Attach not to activities that enslave and daze,

Feed the desire to find depths in our ways.

Embrace the wind, touch and smell real flowers,

Feel the earth, ground and access your power.

Be awed as lightning announces a downpour,

Get drenched by the rain, breathe in the petrichor.

Rejoice with each rainbow, dance, sing, celebrate,

Listen to rippling waters and the crash of waves.

Gaze at the moon, count the stars, draw in the vast skies,

Be hypnotized by the dewdrop that welcomes each sunrise.

Align our thoughts with love and life in all aspects,

Nurture, share, and with the elements interconnect.

To align and interconnect, to resonate with real artistry

To nurture our souls by becoming one with all that be.

This is the AI that nurtures, the AI that is real,

Alignment and interconnectedness to our loftiest ideals.

Music that celebrates nature, words that enlighten

Thru faith that can move mountains and visuals that awaken.

We align with our cultures, we connect to each other

In that alignment and interconnectedness we all prosper.

As we nourish our souls in establishing our identity

We are able to define Mindanao Art and our humanity.