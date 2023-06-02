The MindaNews Podcast: Davao-based Eric Gancio and the return of Yano

In this first music edition of the MindaNews Podcast, Yano co-founder and Davao-based guitarist Eric Gancio shares with journalist Yas D. Ocampo the ups and downs of iconic Filipino rock icon Yano. Gancio discusses the band’s beginnings, their rise to fame in the 1990s, and their continued influence on Filipino music.

This podcast episode is brought to you in partnership with Holodeck Productions, Cinedashery East, and Alberto’s Pizza.

Stream this interview on YouTube and Spotify, and on The MindaNews Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.