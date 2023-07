Aubrey DS, singer/songwriter/producer from Davao, talks about expanding her comfort zone, learning new instruments, and continuing to do what she loves despite the challenges of the times…







In our pursuit to discover Mindanao music gems, the MindaNews Podcast interviews Aubrey DS, a Filipino singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, radio personality and visual artist, who started recording music in 2019, according to her Spotify profile.

We discuss the ways that creatives transmute personal experiences into many other things, and in Aubrey’s case, these things are likely music.

