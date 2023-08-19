Davao City Events | Palawud x Holodeck, Budots: The Craze

Events: mini pop-up, film screenings, live art performances, DJ Love (Live)

Wondering where to go, and what to do amid the Kadayawan 2023 rush?

Click on the X on the interactive map for the event’s location and details of Palawud x Holodeck’s mini Pop-up event at Suazo Bar, Saturday, August 19.

Award-winning Davao filmmakers Jay Rosas and Mark Limbaga will hold a 4th anniversary screening of Budots: The Craze, at the 3rd Floor of Suazo Bar. Produced by Holodeck and Palawud, the event also features the following performances:

Indonesian act Filastine and Nova of the Arka Kinari project

Neil Cervantes of Kuntaw Mindanaw

Ugong (vibrations) sound exploration using DIY upcycled instruments by Noi Narciso

Live painting and interactive performance by Maya

Screening of “Walay Nidanguynguy” by Glorypearl Dy

Special Anniversary Screening of “Budots: The Craze”

Q&A with the director, Jay Rosas & Mark Limbaga, and the creator of Budots, DJ Love

Budoy of Junior Kilat

Pop-up at the 4th floor Roof Deck

Event starts at 6 p.m., P100 gets you in.

About the Venue

Suazo Bar is a two-story bar located at the top of a four-story tire shop. We’re not kidding, it’s a little hard to find if you don’t know what to look for. Proceed to Suazo corner Monteverde Streets and look for a tire shop side entrance to the third and fourth floors. The third floor is the music and film venue, while the fourth floor is an open air rooftop bar. The bar has been a watering hole for generations of Davao City creatives.

Expect some steep stairclimbing.