INTERACTIVE MAP | Cagayan de Oro Higalaay Festival 2023

Here’s a map to the exciting events of this year’s Higalaay Festival. Click on the pins to see the details and directions for each event.

Here’s the list of events sourced from the Higalaay 2023 official Facebook Page. Click on the image to get a more detailed look at the year’s events.

Higalaay Festival History

According to CDO’s local government website, “Cagayan de Oro’s annual fiesta celebration, popularly known as Higalaay Festival, is a week-long festivity filled with a series of colorful, culturally-rich and fun-filled core events that culminate on the 28th of August, the feast day of the city’s patron saint, St. Augustine.The celebration has grown not only as the customary day of thanksgiving but also as a rallying point for a campaign to promote Cagayan de Oro City and the surrounding areas globally as an investment and tourism destination.”

Band majorettes perform during the Higalaay civic-military parade, a tradition held on the eve of the Cagayan de Oro City fiesta celebrating the feast of St. Augustine. MindaNews file photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

The local government of Cagayan de Oro City launched the event last August 1 and promised a festive post-pandemic return of the annual event.

Higalaay origin

The word ‘higalaay’ comes from the Cebuano term for friendship and has come to epitomize the festivities of the annual event.