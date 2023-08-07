Kadayawan Festival 2023 event guide

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 August) — The Kadayawan Festival in Davao City is an annual celebration of culture and thanksgiving. The city government-led event celebrates the 11 ethnic groups of Davao City and is a must-see for tourists visiting every August. This month-long event showcases a wide array of activities, performances, and competitions that highlight the region’s cultural heritage and traditions.
Check out this list of events and locations for this year’s Kadayawan Festival. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
Kadayawan Festival 2023 Schedule of Events
August 10: Pag-abli sa Kadayawan
Pag-abli is the opening night of the year’s Kadayawan festivities.
- Venue: Magsaysay Park (Bantawan Amphitheatre)
- Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
August 10 to 12: Tabuan sa Kadayawan
Tabuan sa Kadayawan is a weekend night market featuring street food and music.
- Venue: Rizal Park
- Time: 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
August 11: Agong ug Kulintangan sa Kadayawan
The Agong ug Kulintangan sa Kadayawan is a competition of the best kulintangan musicians in the city, in honor of the city’s 11 ethnic groups.
- Venue: Magsaysay Park (Bantawan Amphitheatre)
- Time: 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
August 12: Habi Kadayawan
Habi Kadayawan is a competition where designers inspired by Mindanao culture showcase their accessories and apparels.
- Venue: Abreeza Mall
- Time: 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
August 13: Hiyas sa Kadayawan Cultural Presentation
This homegrown pageant is a search for the most distinguished young lady representing one of the 11 ethic groups of Davao City.
- Venue: SM City Davao
- Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
August 14 to 16: Bantawan Cultural Presentation
Enjoy cultural music in one of the newest open-air theater spaces in Davao City.
- Venue: Magsaysay Park (Bantawan Amphitheatre)
- Time: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
August 17: Dula Kadayawan
- Venue: People’s Park
- Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Dula Kadayawan is a sportsfest that pits members of Davao City’s indigenous groups in traditional games.
August 17: Hiyas sa Kadayawan Coronation Night
- Venue: RMC Petro Gazz Arena
- Time: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Coronation of the winner of the Hiyas sa Kadayawan pageant.
August 18: Kasikas sa Kadayawan
- Venue: San Pedro Square
- Time: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Kasikas is a variety show featuring Davao talents.
August 19: Indak Indak sa Kadayawan
MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO
- Venue: San Pedro Square
- Time: 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
One of the major crowd-drawing events of each year’s Kadayawan Festival, Indak-Indak is a street dancing competition showcasing the vibrant colors of Davao City and its peoples.
August 20: Pamulak ug Hudyaka sa Kadayawan
MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO
- Venue: Roxas to San Pedro Square
- Time: 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Pamulak is a floral float parade while Hudyaka sa Kadayawan is a school-based drum, lyre and bugle, and marching bands competition.
August 20: Konsierto Kadayawan
- Venue: San Pedro Square
- Time: 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
The Konsierto Kadayawan is a concert featuring local musical and cultural acts, as well as visiting artists.
(Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)