Kadayawan Festival 2023 event guide

Street dancers return to the streets of Davao City for the Indak-indak sa Kadayawan 2022 on Saturday, August 20, after a two year absence. The celebration of the city’s Kadayawan Festival had been muted down since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MIndaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 August) — The Kadayawan Festival in Davao City is an annual celebration of culture and thanksgiving. The city government-led event celebrates the 11 ethnic groups of Davao City and is a must-see for tourists visiting every August. This month-long event showcases a wide array of activities, performances, and competitions that highlight the region’s cultural heritage and traditions.

Check out this list of events and locations for this year’s Kadayawan Festival. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kadayawan Festival 2023 Schedule of Events

August 10: Pag-abli sa Kadayawan

Pag-abli is the opening night of the year’s Kadayawan festivities.

Venue: Magsaysay Park (Bantawan Amphitheatre)

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

August 10 to 12: Tabuan sa Kadayawan

Tabuan sa Kadayawan is a weekend night market featuring street food and music.

Venue: Rizal Park

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

August 11: Agong ug Kulintangan sa Kadayawan

The Agong ug Kulintangan sa Kadayawan is a competition of the best kulintangan musicians in the city, in honor of the city’s 11 ethnic groups.

Venue: Magsaysay Park (Bantawan Amphitheatre)

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

August 12: Habi Kadayawan

Habi Kadayawan is a competition where designers inspired by Mindanao culture showcase their accessories and apparels.

Venue: Abreeza Mall

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

August 13: Hiyas sa Kadayawan Cultural Presentation

This homegrown pageant is a search for the most distinguished young lady representing one of the 11 ethic groups of Davao City.

Venue: SM City Davao

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

August 14 to 16: Bantawan Cultural Presentation

Enjoy cultural music in one of the newest open-air theater spaces in Davao City.

Venue: Magsaysay Park (Bantawan Amphitheatre)

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

August 17: Dula Kadayawan

Venue: People’s Park

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dula Kadayawan is a sportsfest that pits members of Davao City’s indigenous groups in traditional games.

August 17: Hiyas sa Kadayawan Coronation Night

Venue: RMC Petro Gazz Arena

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Coronation of the winner of the Hiyas sa Kadayawan pageant.

August 18: Kasikas sa Kadayawan

Venue: San Pedro Square

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Kasikas is a variety show featuring Davao talents.

August 19: Indak Indak sa Kadayawan

MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Venue: San Pedro Square

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

One of the major crowd-drawing events of each year’s Kadayawan Festival, Indak-Indak is a street dancing competition showcasing the vibrant colors of Davao City and its peoples.

August 20: Pamulak ug Hudyaka sa Kadayawan

MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Venue: Roxas to San Pedro Square

Time: 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Pamulak is a floral float parade while Hudyaka sa Kadayawan is a school-based drum, lyre and bugle, and marching bands competition.

August 20: Konsierto Kadayawan

Venue: San Pedro Square

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The Konsierto Kadayawan is a concert featuring local musical and cultural acts, as well as visiting artists.

(Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)