2nd Mindanao Book Festival opens in Davao City on June 13 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 June) – The 2nd Mindanao Book Festival opens here on June 13 with a collective launch of Mindanao books published from 2020 to 2022, in the time of COVID-19.

Like the first book fest in 2014, the 2nd Mindanao Book Festival (2MBF) will be held in other cities of Mindanao as well, within the year, bearing the same theme as in 2014: “Writing Mindanao, Righting Mindanao.”

The first of this series, organized by MindaNews in partnership with the St. Alphonsus Theological and Mission Institute (SATMI) and the Our Mother of Perpetual Help (OMPH) Parish, will be held in Davao City on June 13 to 17, as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the OMPH, more popularly referred to as Redemptorist Church.

The collective book launch will be held at 3 p.m. at the SATMI Audio Visual Room on Monday, June 13 while the exhibit will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until June 17 at SATMI Classrooms 5 and 6 at the Redemptorist Convent located behind the church.



Redemptorist Brother Karl Gaspar, one of the organizers of the book fest said not all the authors of the books published from 2020 to 2022 will be around but those who cannot come will be also be acknowledged, along with their books.

MindaNews has listed at least 46 books during the period including the book of former Cabinet member Jesus Dureza, “Walked with the Presidents,” published by the University of Mindanao and launched at the university on May 28, the soon-to-be-launched “Transfiguring Mindanao: A Mindanao Reader” published by the Ateneo de Manila University Press, written by various authors and edited by Jose Jowel Canuday and Joselito Sescon and the 2022 edition of “Two Hills of the Same Land: The truth behind the Mindanao Problem” by historian Rudy Rodil, writing as Rad D. Silva, published in e-book format by MindaNews.

Aside from the Mindanao books published during the pandemic, other Mindanawon books published before 2020 will be featured in the exhibit – books written by Mindanawons on various topics and books written about Mindanao by both Mindanawons and non-Mindanawons.

Several titles are available for sale during the exhibit. Information will also be provided on how to order books.

From 35 to 46

On January 23 this year, MindaNews reported an initial list of 35 Mindanao books published in 2020 and 2021. Other titles published in 2020 and 2021 were shared by readers who read the initial list. The updated list also includes books published in 2022, as of May 31.

Here is the updated list:

2022 BOOKS



1. ‘mBayuka Tanu!

Maguindanaon Proverbs (Bayuk) Transliteration, Translation, and Annotation

Mansoor Limba

ElziStyle Bookshop, Cotabato City

2. Transfiguring Mindanao: A Mindanao Reader

Edited by Jose Jowel Canuday and Joselito Sescon

Ateneo de Manila University

(formal launching on 22 June 2022 at the Ateneo de Davao University)

3. Two Hills of the Same Land

2022 edition: e-book

B. R. Rodil

MindaNews Publications



4. Walked with the Presidents: An Autobiography

Jess G. Dureza

University of Mindanao

(launched 28 May 2022)

2021 BOOKS

1. Ang Dagayday sa Panahong Nanglabay

Melchor M. Morante

Aletheia Printing and Publishing House, Davao City

2. Ascending the Fourth Mountain: A Personal Account of the Marcos Years

Maria Virginia Yap Morales

Bughaw, an imprint of the Ateneo de Manila University Press, Quezon City.

3. Babaylan Sing Back: Philippine Shamans, Voice and Gender

Grace Nono

Cornell University Press

4. Balasahon sa mga Agik-ik ug Talidhay (Book of Giggles and Laughter)

Eric S.B. Libre

Lulu Publishing, United States

5. Beyond the Bansalan Skies

Leila Rispens Noel

8Letters Bookstore & Publishing, Manila

6. Civilizational Imperatives

Oliver Charbonneau

Ateneo de Manila University Press, Quezon City

7. Coffee Table, Hesus, pwede ta mag-estorya?

Pilgrim

Ateneo de Davao University Publication Office, Davao City

8. Davao – Reconstructing History from Text and Memory (2nd edition)

Macario D. Tiu

Ateneo de Davao University Publication Office, Davao City

9. Des nomades a l’arret: Corps, lieux et cosmologie des Blaan de Malbulen (Philippines)

[Nomads at a Standstill: Body, Places and Cosmology of the Blaan of Malbulen (Philippines)]

Antoine Laugrand

10. Diaspora Journey: Stories of Philippine Migration to Hong Kong.

Editors: Leila Rispens-Noel, Heda Bayron, Felma Joy Tadios-Arenas and Cindy Wong

WIMLER Foundation Hong Kong, Ltd.

11. GAHANDOLANSAY (Garay, Handumanan, Pamalandong ug Saysay)

Elvi C. Tamayo

Blue Iguana Computer Consultancy Services, Davao City

12. Handumanan (Remembrance): Digging for the Indigenous Spirituality

Karl M. Gaspar

Claretian Communications Foundation Inc., Quezon City

13. Pamorawag: Marawi City’s Cultural Heritage Mapping 2021 Edition

MSU Cultural Heritage Mappers

Meranaw Cultural Heirtage Center, Mindanao State University – Marawi

14. PagTuhan: The Tausug Spiritual Tradition

Darwin J. Absari

University of the Philippines Press, Quezon City

15. Prayer book, Hesus, pwede ta mag-estorya?

Pilgrim

Ateneo de Davao University Publication Office, Davao City

16. Remembrances of Davao and Beyond

Fr. Renato C. Ocampo, SJ

Ateneo de Davao University Publication Office, Davao City



17. The Challenges of Reporting Violent Extremism: Lessons from Mindanao Carolyn O. Arguillas. Anna Tarhata Basman. Dalomabi Lao Bula. Amalia B. Cabusao. Jose Jowel Canuday. Sittie Ayeesha Dicali. Elin Anisha Guro. Samira Ali Gutoc. Gail Tan Ilagan. Mansoor L. Limba. Milet B. Mendoza. H. Marcos C. Mordeno. Macapado A. Muslim. Cardinal Orlando B. Quevedo, OMI. Vic M. Taylor

Edited by Carolyn O. Arguillas

MindaNews Publications, Davao City

18. The Greening of the Heart – A Journey Towards Ecological Correction

Sr. Marjorie Guingona

SAC Claretian Communications

19. The Siege of Jolo, 1974

Agnes Shari Tan Aliman

Central Books

20. The Sulu Zone, 1768–1898: The Dynamics of External Trade, Slavery, and Ethnicity in the Transformation of a Southeast Asian Maritime State

40th anniversary edition with revised Intro and a Foreword by Noelle Rodriguez

James Warren

Ateneo de Manila University Press, Quezon City

21. The Untold Stories of Camiguin

Andres Narros Lluch

Xavier University Press, Cagayan de Oro City

22. Tingle: Anthology of Pinay Lesbian Writing

Jhoanna Lynn B. Cruz

Anvil Publishing, Inc., Mandaluyong

23. Tinubdan: New Voices from Northern Mindanao

1and Lilia Abregana Cotejar

Funded by CHED, this project was undertaken by Xavier University’s Department of English Language and Literature as Center of Development for Literature.

24. We call her Ina Bai

How strong women are made

JR Santiago II and Margarita Valle

IBON Foundation, Inc.



25. The year 2021 also saw the publication of Manga Katharo si-i ko: Bitikan a langkap sa doniya a kamamanosiyae go so Islam, a Meranaw translation of “Maqalat fi ‘l-qanun ad-duwali al-insani wa-‘l Islam,” Arabic for “Articles on Islam and International Humanitarian Law,” compiled and edited by the renowned Tunisian scholar Dr. Ameru Zammali, former Islamic World Advisor of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Published by the ICRC, the book has 15 articles written by different scholars from Middle East, Africa and Europe on the intersection of Islamic law and international humanitarian law.



The book was translated from Arabic to Meranaw by Dr. Abdussalam S. Disomimba, Ph.D., Dr. Anwar M. Radiamoda, Ph.D, Alim Abdulmajeed D. Djamla, Alim Abdurasad A. Sarangani, Alim Alinor G. Umpara, Alim Mohammad Hadi M. Macarampat, Alim Ansary H. Bato, and was edited and reviewed by Prof. Dr. Abdulkadir M. Ayo, Dean of the King Faisal Center for Islamic, Arabic and Asian Studies at the Mindanao State University (MSU) main campus in Marawi City.



2020

1. A Timeline of Mindanao Disasters

Alfredo Mahar A. Lagmay and Ma. Criselda B. Baldago

University of the Philippines Press, Quezon City

2. Abi Nako, or so I thought

Jhoanna Lynn B. Cruz

University of the Philippines Press, Quezon City

3. Biyaheng Pinoy: A Mindanao Travelogue

Edilberto N. Alegre

Ateneo de Manila University Press, Quezon City



4. Butuan in the Pre-Colonial International System: Reconstructing International History from Text, Memory, and ArtifactsJohn Harvey D. Gamas

Ateneo de Davao University Research Council

5. Darangen

Alongan Piseyanan

Illustrated by Mikha Annisah M. Alawi

Meranaw Culture Heritage Center

Mindanao State University, Marawi City

6. Darangen Manga Kaplomna 7.A

Kormatan Borodan

Illustrated by Mikha Annisah M. Alawi

Meranaw Culture Heritage Center

Mindanao State University, Marawi City

7. Escape on Mindanao

From Corregidor to the Davao Penal Colony

Lt. Commander Melvyn H. McCoy

Barajima Books

January 9, 2020

8. Inalisbo sa Pulbora: Piniling mga Sugilanon ug Balak

Eric S.B. Libre

Blue Patriarch Publishing House, Davao City

9. Kinaadman Journal Volume 42

Xavier University

Xavier University Press, Cagayan de Oro City



10. Klaro na Masyado: Poems in Tacurong and Kabacan Tagalog

Gerald C. Galindez

Kasingkasing Press, Iloilo City

11. Making Mindanao: Cotabato and Davao in the Formation of the Philippine Nation-State (Expanded edition)

Patricio N. Abinales

Ateneo de Manila University Press, Quezon City

12. Marawi Siege: Stories from the Front Lines

Carmela S. Fonbuena

Journalism for Nation Building Foundation, Pasig City

13. Mga Lumadnong Sugilanon nga Mahinuklogon

Melchor M. Morante

Aletheia Printing and Publishing House, Davao City

14. Mindanao

Theodore Josiha Haig

A suspense novel about treasure hunters, scavengers, and conspiracy during the separatist’s movement

Page Publishing

Kindle edition, November 5, 2020

15. Spaces: Narratives About the Mission of Fr. Angel Calvo, CMF

Maria Frencie Carreon

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc., Quezon City

16. The Battle of Marawi

Criselda Yabes

Pawikan Press, Davao City

17. Tree Flora of Mindanao State University Maguindanao campus

Forester Gindol Rey Limbaro and Mark Erickson Laurie

Kindle edition, Sept. 17, 2020

Two of the books won the Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Awards in November last year: Handumanan (Remembrance): Digging For the Indigenous Wellspring by Redemptorist Brother Karl Gaspar of Davao City, published in 2021 to mark the 500th year of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines, won in the Spirituality category while Spaces: Narratives about the Mission of Fr. Angel Calvo, CMF by journalist Ma. Frencie Carreon of Zamboanga City, published in 2020, won in the Ministry category.

Both books were published by Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc. in Quezon City.

MindaNews is re-issuing its 2002 book, “Turning Rage Into Courage: Mindanao under Martial Law” Volume 1 in e-book format this month.

Datu Michael Mastura’s “The Rulers of Magindanao in Modern History, 1515-1903: Continuity and Change in the Traditional Realm in the Southern Philippines,” which will be published by the Ateneo de Manila University Press is expected to be off the press in the last quarter this year. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)