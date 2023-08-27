Mindanao’s Gaspar and Ordinario are finalists in 17th Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Awards 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 August) – Two Mindanawon writers are among 21 finalists in the 17th Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Awards: Redemptorist Brother Karl Gaspar of Davao and children’s book writer Mary Ann Ordinario of Kidapawan City.
Gaspar’s “Diwang Balaan/Banal: A Decolonial Discourse on Pinoy Spirituality” is a finalist in the Spirituality category while Ordinario’s Don’t take my colors away!” is a finalist in the Children’s Book category. Ordinario’s book was illustrated by Beth Parrocha.
The annual Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Awards is the award-giving body of the Catholic Mass Media Awards for book categories, initiated by the Asian Catholic Communicators, Inc., an association of religious publishers in the Philippines.
Winners will be announced during the awards rites afternoon of September 15 at the Stage Area of the Manila International Book Fair at SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.
Gaspar and Ordinario are Mindanao’s most prolific book authors, each of them having written at least 25 books, Gaspar on history, anthropology, theology, peacebuilding, spirituality, among others, and Ordinario, all children’s books. Both have won prestigious national awards.
In 2021, Gaspar won the Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Award in the Spirituality category for “Handumanan (Remembrance): Digging For the Indigenous Wellspring.” In 2015, “Desperately Seeking God’s Saving Action: Yolanda Survivors’ Hope Beyond Heartbreaking Lamentation” won the Catholic Book Award in the Spirituality and Ministry categories.
“Handumanan” also won Best Book in Spirituality and Theology during the 40th National Book Awards for 2021. In 2012, his “Manobo Dreams in Arakan: A People’s Struggle to Keep Their Homeland” won the National Book Award for Best Book in the Social Sciences.
Gaspar has also won several achievement awards, including the Datu Bago award, the highest honor the Davao City government bestows on its constituents. He is presently based in Cebu but continues to write a column for MindaNews.
Ordinario is the director of ABC Educational Development Center in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato. She is the author of “The Crying Trees,” which won the 2016 Grand Prize in the Samsung KidsTime Authors Award in Singapore.
Ordinario won the Best Children’s Story for “Dearest Papa,” in the 2018 Catholic Mass Media Awards.
“The Pencil Who Would Not Write,” written by Ordinario and illustrated by Parrocha, won first prize in the Indie Children’s Book Cover Award international contest in 2021, awarded by the California-based group Indie Children’s Book Authors and Illustrators, besting 152 entries from different countries.
The finalists of the 17th Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Awards:
CHILDREN’S BOOK CATEGORY
Don’t Take My Colors Away!
By Mary Ann Ordinario & Beth Parrocha
Published by ABC Educational Development Center
Si Kier At Ang Kanyang Madyik Istiker
By Mark Norman Boquiren & Ivan Reverente
Published by Brilliant Creations Publishing, Inc.
The Christmas Toys
By Yvette Fernandez & Aldy C. Aguirre
Published by GA Printing
FAMILY LIFE CATEGORY
Dangling Thoughts
A Collection of Prose & Poetry
By Pinky Escasa
Published by Books on Demand Philippines, Inc.
Journey Of A Mind
By Pinky Escasa
Published by Books on Demand Philippines, Inc.
Lights On
Healing Lights for Healthy Grieving
By Ma. Cristina M. Barreto
Published by MRD Publishing
INSPIRATIONAL CATEGORY
Journey To Healing
How Christ Healed My Cancer
By Lourdes Jihan Credo-Magno
Published by Paulines Publishing House
Share Ko Lang Story Ko, Lord
Ang Diyos sa Karaniwang Kwento ng Buhay
By Fr. Reginald A. Mamaril “Paregj”
Published by Paulines Publishing House
Wilhelm Finnemann
An SVD Filipino Martyr
By Michael G. Layugan, SVD
Published by Logos Publications, Inc.
MINISTRY CATEGORY
Healing Stories
Prayers for Healing
By Fr. Joe Blas Nolasco, Ph.D.Published by Institute of Spirituality in Asia, Inc.
Journal Ng Isang Church Builder
By Fr. Roland P. Jaluag
Published by Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.
Redemption Behind Bars
By Eli Rowdy Y. Lumbo SJ
Published by Jesuit Communications Foundation, Inc.
SPIRITUALITY CATEGORY
Diwang Balaan/Banal
A Decolonial Discourse on Pinoy Spirituality
By Karl M. Gaspar, CSsR, Ph.D.
Published by Institute of Spirituality in Asia, Inc.
Pahingalay
Isang Mabathalang Pag-aaral ng Pananahimik at Maka-Filipinong Paraan ng Pagninilay
By Dorothy Javier-Martinez
Published by Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.
The Complete Book Of The Sacred Heart
By Manuel M. Flores, SJ
Published by The National Shrine of the Sacred Heart
THEOLOGY CATEGORY
Audiam
I Will Listen to Your Words, O Lord
By Duane M. Cartujano
Published by Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.
Church Reforms (Semper Purificanda)
A Historical Synopsis in the Light of Pope Francis’ Pastoral Ecclesiology Volume One
By Jose Mario Bautista Maximiniano
Published by Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.
Paninindigang Banal
Theological Virtues in the Philippine Setting
By Dionisio M. Miranda, SVD
Published by Logos Publications, Inc.
YOUTH CATEGORY
Let Me Live So I Can Love
A Collection of Poems for the Youth
By John Walter Brown Juat
Published by Thrive & Grow Book Publishing
The Camel And The Needle
By Gerardo L. Guiuan, Ed. D.
Published by Logos Publications, Inc.
E-BOOKS CATEGORY
Ang Prayleng Nabighani Sa Mga Bulaklak
The Priest Who Fell in Love with Flowers
By Eugene Y. Evasco & Jonathan G. Rañola
Published by Vibal Publishing
The finalists for the 17th Catholic Book Awards are books published between May 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023. (MindaNews)