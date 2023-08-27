Mindanao’s Gaspar and Ordinario are finalists in 17th Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Awards 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 August) – Two Mindanawon writers are among 21 finalists in the 17th Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Awards: Redemptorist Brother Karl Gaspar of Davao and children’s book writer Mary Ann Ordinario of Kidapawan City.

Gaspar’s “Diwang Balaan/Banal: A Decolonial Discourse on Pinoy Spirituality” is a finalist in the Spirituality category while Ordinario’s Don’t take my colors away!” is a finalist in the Children’s Book category. Ordinario’s book was illustrated by Beth Parrocha.

The annual Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Awards is the award-giving body of the Catholic Mass Media Awards for book categories, initiated by the Asian Catholic Communicators, Inc., an association of religious publishers in the Philippines.

Winners will be announced during the awards rites afternoon of September 15 at the Stage Area of the Manila International Book Fair at SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.

Gaspar and Ordinario are Mindanao’s most prolific book authors, each of them having written at least 25 books, Gaspar on history, anthropology, theology, peacebuilding, spirituality, among others, and Ordinario, all children’s books. Both have won prestigious national awards.

In 2021, Gaspar won the Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Award in the Spirituality category for “Handumanan (Remembrance): Digging For the Indigenous Wellspring.” In 2015, “Desperately Seeking God’s Saving Action: Yolanda Survivors’ Hope Beyond Heartbreaking Lamentation” won the Catholic Book Award in the Spirituality and Ministry categories.

Redemptorist Brother Karl Gaspar at the book signing during the 2nd Mindanao Book Festival opening on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Davao City. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

“Handumanan” also won Best Book in Spirituality and Theology during the 40th National Book Awards for 2021. In 2012, his “Manobo Dreams in Arakan: A People’s Struggle to Keep Their Homeland” won the National Book Award for Best Book in the Social Sciences.

Gaspar has also won several achievement awards, including the Datu Bago award, the highest honor the Davao City government bestows on its constituents. He is presently based in Cebu but continues to write a column for MindaNews.

Ordinario is the director of ABC Educational Development Center in Kidapawan City, North Cotabato. She is the author of “The Crying Trees,” which won the 2016 Grand Prize in the Samsung KidsTime Authors Award in Singapore.

Mindanawon writers Mary Ann Ordinario of Kidapawan City and Teng Mangansakan of General Santos City promote each other’s books at the Philippine Book Festival in Davao City on 19 August 2023. Mangansakan is holding Ordinario’s children’s book, including “Don’t Take My Colors Away!” while Ordinario is showing off Mangansakan’s “Archipelago of Stars.” Photo courtesy of National Book Development Board FB page

Ordinario won the Best Children’s Story for “Dearest Papa,” in the 2018 Catholic Mass Media Awards.

“The Pencil Who Would Not Write,” written by Ordinario and illustrated by Parrocha, won first prize in the Indie Children’s Book Cover Award international contest in 2021, awarded by the California-based group Indie Children’s Book Authors and Illustrators, besting 152 entries from different countries.

The finalists of the 17th Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Awards:

CHILDREN’S BOOK CATEGORY



Don’t Take My Colors Away!

By Mary Ann Ordinario & Beth Parrocha

Published by ABC Educational Development Center

Si Kier At Ang Kanyang Madyik Istiker

By Mark Norman Boquiren & Ivan Reverente

Published by Brilliant Creations Publishing, Inc.

The Christmas Toys

By Yvette Fernandez & Aldy C. Aguirre

Published by GA Printing

FAMILY LIFE CATEGORY

Dangling Thoughts

A Collection of Prose & Poetry

By Pinky Escasa

Published by Books on Demand Philippines, Inc.

Journey Of A Mind

By Pinky Escasa

Published by Books on Demand Philippines, Inc.

Lights On

Healing Lights for Healthy Grieving

By Ma. Cristina M. Barreto

Published by MRD Publishing

INSPIRATIONAL CATEGORY

Journey To Healing

How Christ Healed My Cancer

By Lourdes Jihan Credo-Magno

Published by Paulines Publishing House

Share Ko Lang Story Ko, Lord

Ang Diyos sa Karaniwang Kwento ng Buhay

By Fr. Reginald A. Mamaril “Paregj”

Published by Paulines Publishing House

Wilhelm Finnemann

An SVD Filipino Martyr

By Michael G. Layugan, SVD

Published by Logos Publications, Inc.

MINISTRY CATEGORY

Healing Stories

Prayers for Healing

By Fr. Joe Blas Nolasco, Ph.D.Published by Institute of Spirituality in Asia, Inc.

Journal Ng Isang Church Builder

By Fr. Roland P. Jaluag

Published by Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

Redemption Behind Bars

By Eli Rowdy Y. Lumbo SJ

Published by Jesuit Communications Foundation, Inc.

SPIRITUALITY CATEGORY

Diwang Balaan/Banal

A Decolonial Discourse on Pinoy Spirituality

By Karl M. Gaspar, CSsR, Ph.D.

Published by Institute of Spirituality in Asia, Inc.

Pahingalay

Isang Mabathalang Pag-aaral ng Pananahimik at Maka-Filipinong Paraan ng Pagninilay

By Dorothy Javier-Martinez

Published by Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

The Complete Book Of The Sacred Heart

By Manuel M. Flores, SJ

Published by The National Shrine of the Sacred Heart

THEOLOGY CATEGORY

Audiam

I Will Listen to Your Words, O Lord

By Duane M. Cartujano

Published by Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

Church Reforms (Semper Purificanda)

A Historical Synopsis in the Light of Pope Francis’ Pastoral Ecclesiology Volume One

By Jose Mario Bautista Maximiniano

Published by Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

Paninindigang Banal

Theological Virtues in the Philippine Setting

By Dionisio M. Miranda, SVD

Published by Logos Publications, Inc.

YOUTH CATEGORY

Let Me Live So I Can Love

A Collection of Poems for the Youth

By John Walter Brown Juat

Published by Thrive & Grow Book Publishing

The Camel And The Needle

By Gerardo L. Guiuan, Ed. D.

Published by Logos Publications, Inc.

E-BOOKS CATEGORY

Ang Prayleng Nabighani Sa Mga Bulaklak

The Priest Who Fell in Love with Flowers

By Eugene Y. Evasco & Jonathan G. Rañola

Published by Vibal Publishing

The finalists for the 17th Catholic Book Awards are books published between May 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023. (MindaNews)