Sarangani writers showcase literary works in Philippine Book Festival

SARANGANI (MindaNews / 27 August) – Members of the Sarangani Writers League (SWL) showcased their work and promoted the thriving literary scene here at the Philippine Book Festival in Davao City last week.

Held from August 18–20, 2023, at the SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang, Davao City, the Philippine Book Festival was timed with the city’s 38th Kadayawan Festival, aimed to celebrate and promote Filipino books and authors across the country.

“It’s a great honor for SWL to be featured in PBF,” SWL chair Carlou Barroca Espedillion said.

“We hope to expand our advocacy, which is to promote and cultivate the literary scene of our province and region. We hope that in a few years, more local writers will rise,” he added.

Young writers from Sarangani: (L to R) Genory Vanz Alfasain, Xyra Jo Musa Apolinar and MJ Cagumbay Tumamac pose for a souvenir photo at the Tambayang Pambata booth of the Philippine Book Festival in Davao on 20 August 2023. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

The book titles showcased and sold at the event included “Life Cycle of a Butterfly” and “Amputation, Decomposition: Tales of Eventual Decay” by Espedillon; “Gusto Maglupad ni Bangsi” by Xaña Angel Eve Apolinar; “Jonas: Nobela sa Wikang Sebwano” by Hannah Adtoon Leceña; and zine titles such as “Mga Palayaw” by John Dave Pacheco; “Hangad” and “Gusto Ko Maglangi” by Kyle Cherifaith Bago; and “Dugtong,” an anthology by Sarangan writers. These works were displayed at The Indie Publishers Collab PH and Tambayang Pambata booths.

SWL collaborated with Indie Publishers Collab PH, a community of Filipino independent literary book publishers. Members of SWL volunteered to sell book titles under this group and were able to sell their work.

Mindanao-based children’s storybook authors Jennie Arado of Koronadal City (L) and Xaña Angel Eve Apolinar of Maitum, Sarangani (R) with Iloilo-based Early Sol Gadong Gil Montinola at the Philippine Book Festival in Davao City on 19 August 2023. Arado’a book is “Dako Nga Yahong Sang Batchoy,” Apolinar’s is “Gusto Maglupad ni Bangsi” and Montinola’s is “Paborito nga Duag ni Denden.” Photo by GENORY VANZ ALFASAIN

“We hope more local works and writers will be showcased in this kind of event,” said SWL co-founder and Indie Publishers Collab PH Treasurer MJ Cagumbay Tumamac. Other writers from Region 12 (comprising South Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, North Cotabato and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan City) who participated in PBF were Gerald Galindez (Tridax Zines), Mary Ann Ordinario (ABC Educational Development Center Children’s Books), Jennie Arado, and Teng Mangansakan

Carlou Barroca Espedillon, chair of the Sarangani Writers’ League and Kyle Cherifaith Bago, SWL secretary, talk about their books at the Indie Collab’s booth of the Philippine Book Festival in Davao City on 20 August 2023. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

The PBF Davao was organized by the National Book Development Board (NBDB), which takes the lead in creating a robust environment for publishing while encouraging a vibrant culture of reading through business development and professionalization. NBDB provides technical, developmental, and marketing assistance to creatives, publishers, enterprises, and individuals involved in the production of books in the Philippines. (Genory Vanz Alfasain / MindaNews contributor)