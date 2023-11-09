DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 November) – Nine Mindanao books are finalists in ten categories in the 41st National Book Awards.

The annual prize, initiated by the National Book Development Board (NDBD) and the Manila Critics Circle (MCC), honors the most outstanding book titles written, designed, and published in the Philippines.

A total of 235 titles were submitted across 34 categories in seven languages: English, Filipino, Binisaya, Bikol, Hiligaynon, Tausug, and Waray. Awarding rites will be held in February 2024.

The finalists for the NBA whose authors are Mindanawons are:

“Armor” by John Bengan for Short fiction / English, (Ateneo De Manila University Press); Kalandrakas Part 1, 1890-1945: Stories and Storytellers of/on Regions in Mindanao, 1890-1990” and “Kalandrakas Part 2, 1946-1990: Stories and Storytellers of/on Regions in Mindanao, 1890-1990” – Ricardo M. De Ungria (Ed.) for Anthology in English (Ateneo de Manila University Press); “Coming Home to the Island: Poems” by Arlene J. Yandug for Poetry in English (Xavier University Press); “Sarena’s Story (Suy-Suy ni Sarena): The Loss of a Kingdom (In Paglawa’ sin Hambuuk Sultaniyya)” – Translator: Benj Bangahan; Author: Criselda Yabes, for Translated Book in Tausug (Pawikan Press); “Ang Dagayday sa Panahong Nanglabay” by Melchor M. Morante for Novel in Binisaya (Aletheia Printing and Publishing House); “Dili Pwede Mogawas ug Ubang Mga Sugilanon (Can’t Go Out and Other Stories)” by Elizabeth Joy Serrano-Quijano for Short fiction in Binisaya (Ateneo de Davao University Publication Office); “Transfiguring Mindanao: A Mindanao Reader,” edited by Jose Jowel Canuday and Joselito Sescon, for Social Sciences (Ateneo de Manila University Press);

and Karl Castro for Book Design “My Ranaw Kitchen Lab: Food for Peace in Muslim Mindanao” by Assad Baunto for Food (Pawikan Press); and “Raising Quality Education in the Philippines: Selected Speeches and Writings” by Fr. Joel E. Tabora, SJ for Professions (Ateneo de Davao University Publication Office)

Bengan’s “Armor” is also a finalist in the 23rd Madrigal Gonzales Best First Book Award.

“Armor: Stories” by John Bengan

Six of the nine books were published in Mindanao: two each by the Ateneo de Davao University Publication Office and the Pawikan Press in Davao City, and one each by Aletheia Printing and Publishing House in Davao City and the Xavier University Press in Cagayan de Oro.

Two other books – one co-edited by a Mindanawon and the other on the Moro warrior – are finalists in the History category.

“The Marcos Era: A Reader,” published by the Ateneo de Manila University Press, is edited by Leia Castañeda Anastacio and Patricio N. Abinales., a Mindanawon who hails from Ozamiz City.

The “Moro Warrior: A Philippine Chieftain, an American Schoolmaster, and the Untold Story of the Most Remarkable Resistance Fighters of the Pacific War” by Thomas McKenna is also published by the Ateneo de Manila University Press.

The Yabes book translated by Bangahan is the lone finalist for Translation in Tausug while Tabora’s book is the lone finalist for the Professions category.

The finalists:

LITERARY DIVISION

NOVEL (ENGLISH)

“The Collaborators: A Novel” – Katrina Tuvera, Ateneo de Manila University Press

“Yñiga: A Novel” – Glenn Diaz, Ateneo de Manila University Press

NOVEL (FILIPINO)

“Andrea: Oyayi sa Daluyong” – Rom Factolerin, BlackPen Publishing

“El Arbol de la Alegria: Southern Quartet I” – RM Topacio-Aplaon, Isang Balangay Media Productions

“Ang Bangin sa Ilalim ng Ating mga Paa” – Ronald Vivo Jr., 19th Avenida Publishing House

“Ubusán ng Bida” – Klaro de Asis, 19th Avenida Publishing House

SHORT FICTION (ENGLISH)

“Armor: Stories” – John Bengan, Ateneo de Manila University Press

“Laut: Stories” – Sigrid Marianne Gayangos, University of the Philippines Press

“A Playlist for the End of the World” – Gabriela Lee, University of the Philippines Press

“Seek Ye Whore and Other Stories” – Yvette Tan, Anvil Publishing

“Song of the Mango and Other New Myths” – Vida Cruz-Borja, Ateneo de Manila University Press

SHORT FICTION (FILIPINO)

“; (Ano)” – Zero A.D., University of the Philippines Press

“Ang Buang ng Bayan: Mga Maikling Kuwento” – Rowena P. Festin, University of the Philippines Press

“Ang Kompedio ng mga Imposibleng Bagay” – Carlo Paulo Pacolor, Everything’s Fine

Pangontra” – Allan N. Derain, University of the Philippines Press

“Tatlong Larawan at iba pang maikling kwento” – U Z. Eliserio, University of the Philippines Press

NONFICTION PROSE (ENGLISH)

“Brief Histories: Essays” – Don Jaucian, Everything’s Fine

“Even Ducks Get Liver Cancer and other medical misadventures” – Wilfredo Liangco, Milflores Publishing

“The Holy Wife: Stories of Extraordinary Love” – Ting Pantoja-Mañalac, University of Santo Tomas Publishing House

“Lost Graves, Found Lives: A History and Memoir” – Agapito Labalan del Rosario & Rosario Cruz-Lucero, Ateneo de Manila University

“Rodolfo Biazon: Soldier, Solon, Statesman” – Eric Ramos, Milflores Publishing

NONFICTION PROSE (FILIPINO)

“Mga Anting-Anting sa Sabong” – Bobby V. Villagracia, University of the Philippines Press

“Distrungka” – Emmanuel T. Barrameda, self-published

“Kumusta, 2020? Alaala ng Isang Alay” – Vim Nadera, University of the Philippines Press

“Pasasaan” – Jesus Aman Calvario, Isang Balangay Media Productions

“Saglit: Alaala’t Muni” – Rofel G. Brion, Ateneo de Manila University Press

ANTHOLOGY (ENGLISH)

“Deck the Halls Volume One: A Christmas-Themed Crime Fiction Anthology” – Mark Manalang, Yeyet Soriano, John Lawrence Viloria Calano, Allene Allanigue, Tina Alfonso, Shayne A. Martinez, and Dan C. De Guzman, HS Grafik Print

“Growing Up Filipino 3: New Stories for Young Adults” – Cecilia Manguerra Brainard (Ed.), University of Santo Tomas Publishing House

Kalandrakas Part 1, 1890-1945: Stories and Storytellers of/on Regions in Mindanao, 1890-1990” and “Kalandrakas Part 2, 1946-1990: Stories and Storytellers of/on Regions in Mindanao, 1890-1990” – Ricardo M. De Ungria (Ed.), Ateneo de Manila University Press

“The Lives of A Filipino Student: Anthology of Personal Essays on High School in the Philippines” – Rolando B. Tolentino, Joselito D. Delos Reyes, and Ferdinand Pisigan Jarin (Eds.), University of Santo Tomas Publishing House

ANTHOLOGY (FILIPINO)

“Himaya: Panitikan ng Pagbabanyuhay” – Joyce L. Arriola (Ed.), National Commission for Culture and the Arts

“Kung Bakit Walang Demonyo sa Malabog” – Abdon M. Balde Jr., Ateneo de Naga University Press

“Mga Nagwaging Akda: Gawad Bienvenido Lumbera NCLA National Literary Contest 2022” – Niles Jordan D. Breis and Merdeka de la Cruz Morales (Eds.), National Commission for Culture and the Arts

“Plus/+ at Iba Plus, Maramihan: New Philippine Nonfiction on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identities” – Rolando B. Tolentino and Chuckberry J. Pascual (Eds.), Ateneo de Manila University Press

“Rurok: Comics & Art Anthology” – Paolo Herras (Ed.), Komiket Inc.

LITERARY CRITICISM/CULTURAL STUDIES

“Himaymay: Approaches to Philippine Literature” – Priscilla S. Macansantos (Ed.), National Commission for Culture and the Arts

“Hulagway: Bahay ng Salita (Balai ng Gunita)” – Floraime Oliveros Pantaleta (Ed.), National Commission for Culture and the Arts

“Isang Dalumat ng Panahon” – Christian Jil R. Benitez, Ateneo de Manila University Press

“Sining at Kamalayang Pilipino na Maka-Tao” – Nicanor G. Tiongson (Ed.), Polytechnic University of the Philippines Sentro sa Araling Panlipunan

MEDIA STUDIES

“Abangan: Mga Pambungad na Resepsiyon sa Kultura ng Teleserye” – Louie Jon A. Sanchez, University of Santo Tomas Publishing House

“Alternative Cinema: The Unchronicled History of Alternative Cinema in the Philippines” – Nick Deocampo, University of the Philippines Press

“Keeping Memories: Cinema and Archiving in the Asia-Pacific” – Nick Deocampo (Ed.), Ateneo de Manila University Press

POETRY (ENGLISH)

“All My Distances Point to Home” – King Llanza, University of Santo Tomas Publishing House

“The Broken Places: Poems” – Teddy Griarte Espela, Ateneo de Naga University Press

“Coming Home to the Island: Poems” – Arlene J. Yandug, Xavier University Press

“Mass at the Edge of Morning” – Simeon Dumdum Jr., Ateneo de Manila University Press

“What Comes After: Poems” – Eliza Victoria, University of the Philippines Press

POETRY (FILIPINO)

“Ang Kartograpiya ng Pagguho: Mga Tula” – Ralph Fonte, Ateneo de Manila University Press

“Mga Luwa at Iba Pang Tula” – Jose A. Badillo, University of the Philippines Press

“Pasalubong” – Maria Rilkë Arguelles, Philippine High School for the Arts and Grana-PH Book Publishing

“Sa Ika-ilang Sirkulo ng Impyerno” – Miguel Paolo Celestial, Isang Balangay Media Productions

“Sa Pagitan ng mga Emerhensiya” – Rosmon Tuazon, University of the Philippines Press

GRAPHIC NOVEL AND COMICS (ENGLISH)

“Death be Damned” – Authors: Mike Alcazaren, Noel Pascual, and AJ Bernardo; Illustrators: AJ Bernardo and Josel Nicolas, Komiket Inc.

“Godhark: The Sanguine Storm” – Author/Illustrator: Sean Kyle Manaloto, Komiket Inc.

GRAPHIC NOVEL AND COMICS (FILIPINO)

“Duty Ka Ba? Mga Kuwentong Hugot Mula sa Cardiovascular System” – Author/Illustrator: Tepai Pascual, 19th Avenida Publishing House

“Josefina” – Author: Russell L. Molina; Illustrator: Ace C. Enriquez, Adarna House

“The Terror Prof” – Author/Illustrator: Manix Abrera, self-published

“Unang Engkantada” – Author: Al Santos; Illustrator: Jap Mikel, Komiket Inc.

“Zsazsa Zaturnnah sa Kalakhang Maynila” – Author/Illustrator: Carlo Vergara, 19th Avenida Publishing House

TRANSLATED BOOK (ENGLISH)

“It’s A Men’s World” – Translator: Ken Ishikawa; Author: Bebang Siy, Isang Balangay Media Productions

“Selected Poems and Interviews” – Translators: Marne L. Kilates, Frank V. Peñones, Jr., and Mikael De Lara Co; Author: Kristian Sendon Cordero, Savage Mind Publishing House

TRANSLATED BOOK (FILIPINO)

“Ilustrado” – Translator: Chuckberry J. Pascual; Author: Miguel Syjuco, University of Santo Tomas Publishing House

“Nasa Puso ang Amerika (America Is in the Heart)” – Translator: Jovianne G. Figueroa; Author: Carlos Bulosan, Anvil Publishing

“Pag-Ibig sa Panahon ng Kolera (Love in the Time of Cholera)” – Translator: John Jack Wigley; Author: Gabriel García Márquez, Lampara Books

TRANSLATED BOOK (HILIGAYNON)

“Nada” – Translator: Alice M. Sun-Cua; Author: Carmen Laforet, Sto Niño de Cebu Publishing House

TRANSLATED BOOK (TAUSUG)

“Sarena’s Story (Suy-Suy ni Sarena): The Loss of a Kingdom (In Paglawa’ sin Hambuuk Sultaniyya)” – Translator: Benj Bangahan; Author: Criselda Yabes, Pawikan Press

TRANSLATED BOOK (WARAY)

“GIMATA: Mga Siday ha Waray Nga May Mga Hubad Ha Inglis” – Victor N. Sugbo, National Commission for Culture and the Arts

DRAMA AND FILM

“Huni at Pakpak: Mga Dula, Mga Sanaysay” – Luna Sicat Cleto, University of the Philippines Press

“Nothing Deep” – Richard Bolisay, Everything’s Fine

“Pilipinas kong Mahal with All the Overcoat at iba pang mga dula” – Eljay Castro Deldoc, Isang Balangay Media Productions

NOVEL IN BINISAYA

“Arkipelago: Nobela” – Januar Yap, Advaux Publishing

“Ang Dagayday sa Panahong Nanglabay” – Melchor M. Morante, Aletheia Printing and Publishing House

SHORT FICTION IN BINISAYA

“Dili Pwede Mogawas ug Ubang Mga Sugilanon (Can’t Go Out and Other Stories)” – Elizabeth Joy Serrano-Quijano, Ateneo de Davao University Publication Office

“Matag Adlaw: Mga Sugilanon” – Januar Yap, Advaux Publishing

ANTHOLOGY IN BINISAYA

“Kinhas: Mga Sinwat sa Sinultihan sang Santa Fe, Isla sang Bantayan” – Jessrel Escaran Gilbuena (Ed.), Kasingkasing Press

“Sinug-Ang: A Cebuano Trio” – Erlinda Alburo, Ester Tapia, and Corazon Almerino, University of San Carlos Press

POETRY IN BINISAYA

“Ang Nakayatak kay Nayatakan (Who Steps Upon Is Stepped Upon)” – Adonis Durado, University of the Philippines Press

NON-LITERARY DIVISION

ART

“Felix Mago Miguel: The Art of Book Design” – Amelia F. Zubiri-Miguel, Foreign Service Institute “Heritage Churches of the Cagayan River Basin” – Javier Galván Guijo, Vibal Foundation

“Julio Nakpil (1867-1960) Collected Works Volume 1: Piano, Vocal, and Chamber Music” – Maria Alexandra Iñigo Chua (Ed.), University of Santo Tomas Publishing House

“Maceda, Spahlinger and the Dialectics of a ‘New Music’ Praxis in Southeast Asian Modernity” – Jonas Baes, University of the Philippines Press

“Tales From A Drawing Table” – Mark Lewis Lim Higgins, self-published

SOCIAL SCIENCES

“Ayta: Voices of Sustainability from the Margins” – Emiliano Q. Ibera III, Saniata Publications “Indigenous Archaeology in the Philippines: Decolonizing Ifugao History” – Stephen B. Acabado and Marlon M. Martin, Ateneo de Naga University Press

“International Studies in the Philippines: Mapping New Frontiers in Theory and Practice” – Frances Antoinette Cruz and Nassef Manabilang Adiong (Eds.), Ateneo de Manila University Press

“Patronage Democracy in the Philippines: Clans, Clients, and Competition in Local Elections” – Julio C. Teehankee and Cleo Anne A. Calimbahin (Eds.), Ateneo de Manila University Press

“Transfiguring Mindanao: A Mindanao Reader” – Jose Jowel Canuday and Joselito Sescon (Eds.), Ateneo de Manila University Press

PHILOSOPHY

“Doing Philosophy in the Philippines: The Thomasian Collection (1951-1959) Volume III” – Alfredo P. Co (Ed.), University of Santo Tomas Publishing House

“Life-times of Becoming Human” – Neferti X. M. Tadiar, Everything’s Fine

HISTORY

“Bullfighting in the Philippines 1602-2022” – Gaspar A. Vibal, Vibal Foundation

“The Chinese Mestizos of Cebu City 1750-1900” – Michael Cullinane, University of San Carlos Publishing House

“Colonialism & Modernity: Re-Mapping Philippine Histories” – Oscar V. Campomanes, Nobutaka Suzuki, and Yoshiko Nagano (Eds.), Ateneo de Naga University Press

“The Marcos Era: A Reader” – Leia Castañeda Anastacio and Patricio N. Abinales (Eds.), Ateneo de Manila University Press

“Moro Warrior: A Philippine Chieftain, an American Schoolmaster, and the Untold Story of the Most Remarkable Resistance Fighters of the Pacific War” – Thomas McKenna, Ateneo de Manila University Press

HUMOR, SPORTS, LIFESTYLE, AND BUSINESS

“Fighters for Life: Turning Challenges Into Opportunities: Series 1” – Virginia Dulay-Akiate, EduHeart Book Publishing

“The Quality Management System & Total Quality Management: Principles, Methods, and Applications” – Jay Sario, EduHeart Book Publishing

“Strategy in the New Age of Capitalism: Collaborative and Inclusive Approaches to Value Creation” – Niceto S. Poblador, University of the Philippines Press

“The You-have-to-go-through-a-lot-of crap to-get-to-good-ideas book” – David Guerrero, Milflores Publishing

FOOD

“Filipino Vegan: Recipes and Stories to Stir Up Filipino Flavors and Perspectives” – RG Enriquez-Diez, Anvil Publishing

“Flavors of Iloilo” – Rafael J. Jardeleza Jr., Iloilo City Government

“My Ranaw Kitchen Lab: Food for Peace in Muslim Mindanao” – Assad Baunto, Pawikan Press

SCIENCE

“Between the Coral Tides: A Natural History of Philippine Shores” – Benjamin M. Vallejo Jr., University of the Philippines Press

“The Role of Rainforestation in Forest Landscape Restoration and Conservation in the Island Municipality of Pilar, Camotes, Cebu” – Guiraldo C. Fernandez, Jr. and Marlito M. Bande, Aletheia Printing and Publishing House

SPIRITUALITY AND THEOLOGY

“The Islands of Faith: Crossroads of Mission” – Andrew Gimenez Recepcion, Ateneo de Naga University Press

PROFESSIONS

“Raising Quality Education in the Philippines: Selected Speeches and Writings” – Fr. Joel E. Tabora, SJ, Ateneo de Davao University Publication Office

JOURNALISM

“Duterte Watch: Descent into Authoritarianism Collected Commentaries” – Vergel O. Santos, University of Santo Tomas Publishing House

DESIGN

“The Demo Versions: Music, Criticism, Autobiography” – Author: Aldus Santos; Book design: Mara Rivera, Everything’s Fine

“Ilustrado” – Author: Miguel Syjuco; Translator: Chuckberry J. Pascual; Book design: Sam Immanuel R. Macaisa and Jhozelle M. Crooc, University of Santo Tomas Publishing House

“LOVE TEAM: Love Letters from a Broken World” – Author: Alan Navarra; Book design: Shopping Libertad, 19th Avenida Publishing House

“Tales From A Drawing Table” – Author: Mark Lewis Higgins; Book design: Efren Prieto, self-published

“Transfiguring Mindanao: A Mindanao Reader” – Editors: Jose Canuday and Joselito Sescon; Book design: Karl Castro, Ateneo de Manila University Press

The awarding ceremonies in February 2024 will coincide with the country’s two-year preparation as it makes history as the second Southeast Asian nation to be chosen as Guest of Honor in the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the biggest book fair in the world, in 2025. (MindaNews)