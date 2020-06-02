The New Shopping Normal: SM innovates mall experiences with partners

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

As Davao City slowly reopens from quarantines and steadily copes with the pandemic, SM expresses public service with partnerships that invite communities to move forward with business, life, and everything in between.

Apart from its Safe Malling campaign, which ensures safety and well being of shoppers who trek to the mall through standard health protocols, SM is also initiating inspiring efforts to bring mall favorites and products to the homes of its customers.

This is made possible through collaboration that is hinged on helping local businesses get back on their feet while continuing service to community along the way.

Mall innovations like Food-to-Go Delivery by Maligaya Taxi utilizes the established network of drivers in the city for food deliveries. Not only does it connect food merchants to customers, it also enables support for existing cab drivers for their livelihood on top of doing regular rides, which have been dampened in the pandemic.

Since the service was launched last May 18 in both SM City Davao and SM Lanang Premier, Maligaya’s fleet of taxis have been on the go, serving customers with food favorites from SM.

“Food-to-Go Delivery by Maligaya Taxi provides quick and safe transport of food and other commodities to the comforts of our customers’ home. This collaboration with SM is in line with our mission to improve the quality of life of the people we serve,” said Martin Angelo Hao, CEO of Southern Maligaya Taxi, Inc.

Personal shoppers are also making mall visits efficient and purposeful for SM’s customers.

Instashopper Plus by Errands Davao offers unique convenience thanks to dedicated “e-Shoppers” who can do errands and shopping in behalf of the customer who only needs to make a few taps on their phone to order for pickup or delivery.

“Amid the uncertainties, the partnership of Errands Davao and SM Supermalls has blossomed to a great platform to continuously live by our mission in making Davaoenos’ everyday lives easier. We continue to serve the people during this time where making in-store purchases may be challenging to many,” said Ricky Hanz Tagabucba, Errands Davao founder.

“By offering convenience, we are able to encourage people to remain safe at home, and local businesses to avoid temporarily halting their operations. Amidst all these changes and challenges we are facing, it is a great pleasure to be part of a system with SM that is able to serve, help, and make the Davao communities’ lives easier,” he said.

More services also highlight the idea of safely shopping with SM at home.

Through third party delivery partners, shoppers can call, chat or click for their essentials via Facebook Messenger. Shoppers may enter the following on their web browser:

For E-pabili by Errands: m.me/epabilibyerrands

For Rider Dash: m.me/riderdash.ph

For DavEx: m.me/vexriders

For Cinderellabelle: m.me/cinderellabelleofficial

For Kuya Juan: m.me/kuyajuandelivery

For Streetby: stby.co.

Orders via direct calls to SM affiliates also bring SM brands closer to people’s homes:

SM Store (0956 2106 652 and 0961 5596 252 in SM City Davao; and 0966 681 7900; 0933 491 6199 in SM Lanang Premier); Surplus (0915 2869 860; 0926 9835 889; and 299-1582 in SM City Davao); Watsons (299-1582 in SM City Davao and 321-7446 in SM Lanang Premier); and Kultura (321-0969 in SM Lanang Premier).

SM Supermalls in Davao are also making it more convenient for shoppers to stay connected via Viber through bit.ly/DavaoTakeoutAndDeliveryAtSM.

So whether shoppers are going to the mall, calling for pickup, or messaging in Facebook for delivery, there’s always an SM’s brand of experience to serve public needs. These growing service arms stem from SM’s core purpose: supporting local businesses and keeping shoppers and communities safe as the world embraces new norms.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments