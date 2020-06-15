SM reopens dine-in services

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

—Dining resumption also adds pop-up spaces

Dining services in SM Supermalls in Davao resumed on June 15, following the go signal given by the local government as guided by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Dozens of restaurants and food establishments in both SM malls in Davao opened at 30 percent capacity and implemented standard health protocols to ensure both employee and customer safety.

Extended dining

To ensure best experiences, SM also mounted extended dining spaces in mall areas to ensure safe distancing is followed among patrons.

The Designated Dining Area is part of the continuing #SafeMallingAtSM campaign of the mall. A mix of greenery in carefully spaced tables and chairs create comforting moments of delight for customers during their dining pause in both Davao malls.

“Extended dining spaces gives SM shoppers quick dining experiences during their visits to the mall. The setup of these consider strict measures to assure everyone that dine-in services are clean, safe, and satisfactory,” said Engr. Jonathan Nick Santos, Regional Operations Manager, SM Supermalls – Mindanao.

Standard protocol

The following are also prominent and visible and accessible by diners: contactless sanitizing stations, floor markings that encourage one way foot traffic, alternate modes of payment. In addition to this, a limited number of customers will also be allowed to dine-in and standard disinfection of facilities is followed in regular intervals.

Customers are also guided by a 3-step dining etiquette: to enjoy food from mall restaurant, to stay for a quick bite, and to clean as you go. They are also encouraged to call ahead to book orders.

In SM Lanang Premier, the designated dining area is located in the mall atrium and features food merchants like Toriyamu, BBQ Nation, Classic Savory, Out of Nowhere Kitchen, and Anniepie.

In SM City Davao, the dining space pop-up is located in the mall’s annex specifically in the event center with the following food brands: Out of Nowhere Kitchen, Kuya J, Hukad, Blue Posts Boiling Crabs and Shrimps, Tong Yang, Cabalen, Mesa, Selera, and Rustic Box.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments