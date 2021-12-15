Solane introduces safe, reliable, and sustainable mini-LPG

Solane introduces its mini-1.4kg cylinders which are the safer and more sustainable alternative to illegally-refilled butane canisters and charcoal fuel.

The mini-LPG tanks will be available in some parts of Agusan del Norte: Butuan City, Libertad, Ampayon, San Vicente, Cabadbaran, Nasipit, Buenavista, San Francisco, and Bayugan; and in Valencia and Malaybalay cities in Bukidnon.

Leading LPG solutions provider Solane is launching safe, affordable, and portable mini-LPG cylinders in Agusan del Norte and Bukidnon starting Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Available in 1.4-kg cylinders, the new mini-LPG tank is a safer alternative to illegally-refilled butane canisters and a more sustainable fuel substitute than charcoal or fuelwood.

Areas to be served are Butuan City, Libertad, Ampayon, San Vicente, Cabadbaran, Nasipit, Buenavista, San Francisco, and Bayugan in Agusan del Norte; and Sayre Highway Hagkol, Valencia City and Sayre Highway Sumpong, Malaybalay City in Bukidnon.

Retailing at Php170 per refill, the small but reliable mini-LPG caters to budget-conscious households, renters, small businesses, and others who need safe and clean cooking fuel during unforeseen situations or emergencies. A versatile cylinder that can be used for both LPG and canister-fed cooking stoves, the mini-LPG also serves as a safer alternative to LPG-refilled butane canisters which the Department of Energy (DoE) described as a “serious fire hazard“.

Solane assures that just like its Verified Solane LPG products, the mini-cylinder upholds the highest safety standards the brand has been known for over the years. Each mini-cylinder is equipped with a high-quality auto-shut (AS) valve which has a built-in “auto shut-off” feature that prevents gas leak. Additionally, the mini-tank has a collar handle for better grip and portability, making it handy for outdoor use.

By introducing its small cylinder product, Solane also further provides a more sustainable alternative to fuelwood or charcoal.

“Use of charcoal or firewood for cooking poses risks to the health of consumers, causes degradation of forests and harms the environment in the long run. With our small LPG cylinder, we give our Agusan del Norte and Bukidnon consumers access to affordable, safe and environment-friendly kitchen fuel,” Isla LPG Chief Executive Officer Ruben Domingo said. “We added the mini-LPG cylinder to our portfolio to provide a more convenient and cleaner cooking fuel to more Filipinos in any way or form that suits their needs. As we announced this launch in Iloilo, Antique, Samar, Capiz, Aklan, and now in Bukidnon, Agusan del Norte, and Cagayan De Oro areas, we will soon provide updates on the possible succeeding rollouts in other provinces nationwide,” he added.

Solane’s 1.4-kg variety will be available in authorized Solane showrooms in these locations in Butuan: Butuan City (hotline no. 085-8155277 / 3415277), Libertad (mobile no. 0998-5579177), Ampayon (mobile no. 0915-7515562), San Vicente (mobile no. 0938-3893056), Cabadbaran (mobile no. 0912-1956695), Nasipit (0950-2172082), Buenavista (mobile no. 0963-1967912 / 0905-5638336), San Francisco (mobile no. 0910-8905150), Bayugan (hotline no. 830-5609 or mobile no. 0907-5404770).

Bukidnon consumers may visit, or call their showroom at Sayre Highway Hagkol, Valencia City via mobile no. 0955-0177555, and at Sayre Highway Sumpong, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon via mobile no. 0915-2714024 / 0912-1559555.

