Davao-based PropTech to hire 300 workers

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 5 April) – A Davao-based property technology (PropTech) company renting out homes in the United States is looking to hire around 300 people from across different fields.

Poplar Homes’ Rico Mok talks to reporters in Davao City. Photo courtesy of Poplar

During a briefing with reporters last week, Poplar Homes chief technology officer Rico Mok said the company was aiming to harness workers from Davao City’s talent pool.

Poplar offers home rentals in seven locations in the United States. It is somehow similar to Airbnb, Mok said, but more on long-term basis.

Mok said the Davao site comprises more than 90 percent of its worldwide workforce.

Poplar aims to double its team in Davao City in fields such as sales, service, engineering, and marketing by the end of 2022.

“We see this massive hiring as a significant contribution to employment opportunities and the local economy in Davao as we’re based here,” Andy Cayatas, Poplar’s human resource manager, said.

The company said it took pride in benefits such as merit-based flexible HMO systems, teamwork bonuses in cash and kind, flexible working arrangements, among others.

The starting rate for qualified employees can go as high as P35,000, officials of the company said.

Poplar’s announcement of massive hiring comes after it received $53 million in what is called a series B funding – a status for startup companies that have reached investor confidence after several milestones.

Poplar’s team in the Philippines is in itself a prime example of resilience amid the global pandemic, officials said.

From a team of 25 in 2016, the company now has 244 employees working on $200 million in terms of rent volume in the United States.

“Our PH team is our pillar of strength. We admire their Filipino work ethics and dedication in turning creative ideas into life-changing products for our customers,” Greg Toschi, Poplar’s CEO and Co-founder, said in a statement sent to MindaNews.

“As a tech company with an agile working environment, this is the kind of dedicated team that will take Poplar where it needs to be,” he added.

Poplar is present in California, Washington, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina. It is actively expanding its operations all over the United States and Asia. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)

