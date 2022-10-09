Former Sarangani Gov. Dominguez: “truly honored to lead Alsons Dev” 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 October) — Former Sarangani Governor Miguel Rene Alcantara Dominguez has joined the 60-year-old Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev) as its new director who will oversee the business strategy and operations of the premier property developer and real estate pioneer in Davao City.

Alsons Dev is the real estate arm of the Alcantara Group, one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates in the country comprising more than 20 corporations.

“I am truly grateful to have been given this opportunity to lead Alsons Dev. My family has always been steadfast in our commitment to grow and foster the communities where our businesses operate, and I am honored to be leading this effort,” said the 45-year-old Dominguez.

Former Sarangani Governor Miguel Rene Alcantara Dominguez is the new director of Alsons Dev. Photo courtesy of Alsons Dev

Dominguez was governor of Sarangani province for three terms – from 2004 to 2013. He was the youngest Mindanao governor and second youngest governor nationwide, when elected in 2004 at the age of 27.

Dominguez graduated with an Economics degree in Boston College in 1999 and recently completed his master’s degree in public administration at Harvard University. He was the first recipient of the Jesse Robredo Leadership Award in 2013 and was among the awardees of The Outstanding Young Men of the Philippines (TOYM) in 2013, for the category on Governance and Public Service.

He assured the firm’s stakeholders in and out of Davao City that Alsons Dev “will remain their partner in social and economic growth.”

High-end projects

Established in 1962, Alsons Dev’s high-end projects include the 62-hectare Ladislawa Garden Village in Buhangin in 1974, the 42-hectare Woodridge Subdivision in Ma-a in 1994, the 60-hectare Las Terrazas in Ma-a and Shrine Hills in 1996, the 87-hectare Northcrest in Cabantian, Buhangin in 2006; the seven-hectare Fernwood in Eden, Toril in 2007; the two-hectare Woodlane along Diversion Road, the nine-hectare Eden Ridge on the foothills of Mt. Talomo in 2014; and the 116-hectare Northtown in Buhangin. These villages are under Alsons Dev’s Alsons Properties.

Under Alsons Dev’s Nurtura Land & Home is its inaugural project Narra Park Residences along Tigatto in Buhangin which features “expertly-constructed, high-quality and affordable homes inspired by captivating modern Asian design.”

Alsons Dev’s first project was the Aldevinco Shopping Center along Claro M. Recto and Roxas Avenue, which opened to the public in January 1965. It closed operations on December 31, 2021 but many of its tenants have been transferred to the Poblacion Market Central along Bangoy Street where Madrazo Fruit Stand once stood, about a block away from Aldevinco.

During the 50th anniversary of Aldevinco Shopping Center in 2015, Tomas I. Alcantara, then chair of Alcantara Group, told reporters that the Aldevinco property could accommodate a vertical expansion that may include a condominium and an office space as “we look forward to transforming Aldevinco Shopping Center into a structure that will complement the new and growing cityscape around it.”

Alsons Dev is also behind The Shoppes at Woodlane along the Diversion Road in Ma-a in close proximity to Wood Lane Residences. The 100-meter commercial strip features a supermarket, a drugstore, fast food chains, banks, medical and dental clinics, coffee shops and several other establishments that provide convenient services for residents.

From Davao to Soccskargen

Nicasio I. Alcantara, Alsons Dev President, said they will continue to build and expand their services to cater to their stakeholders’ needs and preferences. He said the appointment of Dominguez, his nephew, “is a crucial step in advancing this goal. He will be responsible for further growing our existing properties and leading the development of upcoming projects.”



From its base in Davao City, Region 11, Alcantara said Alsons Dev is expanding into Region 12 or what is popularly referred to as Soccsksargen which comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

He said they will be launching in Region 12 their first mixed-use development outside Davao City.

“With his experience as director of Alsons Aquaculture Corporation, we are confident that he will be able to lead Alsons Dev in the right direction, with the welfare of the community as his top priority.”

Dominguez concurrently serves as director of Alsons Aquaculture Corporation, the Philippines’ largest fully integrated aquaculture farm in Alabel, Sarangani province; trustee for the Philippine Business for Social Progress and Philippine Business for Education; board member of the General Santos City Chamber of Commerce; vice chair of the Galing Pook Foundation and Eisenhower Fellowships Association of the Philippines; and trustee of Synergeia Foundation.

He is the son of Rosvida Alcantara and Paul Dominguez, Presidential Adviser on Mindanao during the Ramos administration. (MindaNews)