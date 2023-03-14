Alsons Dev expands property development venture to Soccsksargen with Avia Estate

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 14 March)—The Alcantara Group, a Mindanao-grown Filipino conglomerate, has expanded its property development operations from the Davao region to Soccsksargen, signaled by Friday’s launching of Avia Estate, a mixed-use realty project in nearby Alabel, Sarangani province.

The proposed Avia Estate in Alabel, Sarangani province. Image courtesy of Alsons Development and Investment Corporation

Alcantara Group subsidiary Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev) officially launched at a hotel here the Avia Estate, a township project that will house prime residential communities, first-class leisure amenities, wide retail and commercial offerings, an educational institution and government support facilities all in one place in Barangay Maribulan.

Avia Estate is about nine kilometers away from General Santos, the “Tuna Capital of the Philippines.”

“Alsons Dev’s heritage is built on a strong track record of building and nurturing residential communities and commercial properties that generations of Dabawenyos have enjoyed, and we are excited to bring our experience in Davao to Sarangani and continue this tradition of growth,” Rosie Dominguez, Alsons Dev executive vice president, said in a statement.

“We believe that we will help redefine the standard of living in Sarangani by providing high-quality living and commercial spaces where Mindanawons can flourish,” she added.

Alsons Dev is a known property developer in Davao City, where it has built top-notch residential and commercial projects that have transformed the lifestyle of Dabawenyos. With Alsons Dev’s entry into Sarangani, it promises to further reinvigorate the Soccsksargen economic landscape.

Former Sarangani Gov. Miguel Rene Dominguez, Alsons Dev director, said that Sarangani has always been a valued province to the Alcantara family, owing to the area’s growth potential.

“We want to be part of that growth, and we are committed to helping lead Mindanao’s progress by creating a new lifestyle destination that will serve as a growth hub and create more opportunities for the people residing here,” said Dominguez, a scion of the Alcantara family.

The first development within the 121-hectare Avia Estate township is the Narra Park Residences Avia, which builds on the success of Narra Park Residences in Davao under the Nurtura Land & Home brand.

Designed to offer the best of countryside living and modern conveniences, Narra Avia offers a lush, secure and conducive environment for starting a family or settling down in a vibrant and secure community.

“We believe that it will be the ideal choice for Sarangani (and nearby GenSan) residents who want to enjoy a serene environment while aspiring to meet their dreams for themselves and their families,” Dominguez said.

Narra Park in the proposed Avia Estate. Image courtesy of Alsons Development and Investment Corporation

Alongside this, Alsons Dev has forged a partnership with The Abba’s Orchard, the country’s largest and most esteemed Montessori school, to ensure that quality education is within easy reach of residents in the area.

Alsons Dev has also partnered with the local government unit to build a Public Safety and Security Complex, which will house police and fire stations—bringing essential government services closer to the community.

Alabel Mayor Vic Paul Salarda committed to support Alsons Dev’s project.

“We can assure you that we will be here to support the company in this project. We are confident that this partnership will lead to many opportunities that will improve the lives of our residents and put Alabel on the map as a dynamic growth hub in Sarangani,” he said.

The Alcantara Group is one of the largest Filipino-owned conglomerates with over 60 years of experience in running 20 major companies in various industries. Its core business interests are in energy and power generation, property development and product distribution. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)