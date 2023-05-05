Mas pina-LUCKY ang chances of winning at pa-premyo sa GCash Lucky Load!

Manila, Philippines – Feeling #GToBeLucky this 2023? This could just be your year to win big because GCash Lucky Load is back – now with more chances of winning and even bigger prizes each week!

Mas pina-LUCKY ang chance to win as GCash users in NCR, North Luzon, South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have the chance to win up to Php 100,000 weekly from the Lucky Load draw when they match the winning combination.

Each time you load gives you more chances to win! For every Php 50 worth of mobile, broadband, and non-telco load that you purchase on the GCash app, you automatically earn one ticket to join the Lucky Load promo.

Join GCash’s Lucky Load Promo Now!

Lucky Load is open to all verified GCash users nationwide. There are three ways to access your tickets.

Click on the pop-up banner on your screen after successfully buying load

Check the Lucky Load notification in your GCash inbox

Tap the Lucky Load icon under the Enjoy section of your GCash app menu

Once on the Lucky Load dashboard, select 6 icons from the roster of 30. After choosing your icons, submit your ticket entry! The winning Lucky Load combination will be announced every Monday, and all winners for the week are announced on the GCash app and Facebook page every Tuesday.

This year, a grand pot prize of Php 100,000 per broad regions will be given out by GCash every week:

6 matched Icons – NCR (Php 100,000)

6 matched Icons – North Luzon (Php 100,000)

6 matched Icons – South Luzon (Php 100,000)

6 matched Icons – Visayas (Php 100,000)

6 matched Icons – Mindanao (Php 100,000)

Players who correctly match with the lucky icon combination each week will split the regional prize pot equally among them. If you’re the only winner in your region who matches all 6 icons, you’ll win the entire Php 100,000 prize pool.

If there are no winners for the week in all regions – no problem! The grand prize pot of Php 100,000 per region will be added onto the next draw!

It is now even more convenient to buy load and stay connected. With GCash, you even get the chance to play and win bigger prizes! Kaya mag-load lang nang mag-load via GCash at baka ikaw na ang next LUCKY winner!

Download the GCash app from the App Store or Google Play today.

###

About GCash

GCash (G-Xchange, Inc.) is the #1 Finance App in the Philippines. Through the GCash App, 79M registered users can easily purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills at over 1,600 partner billers nationwide; send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines, even to other bank accounts; purchase from over 5.2M partner merchants and social sellers; and get access to savings, credit, loans, insurance and invest money, and so much more, all at the convenience of their smartphones. GCash is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mynt (Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.), the first and only duacorn in the Philippines.

GCash was recognized by The Asian Banker (TAB) and by the IDC in 2021 for its outstanding digital financial inclusion programs.