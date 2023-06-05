Mindanao coffee farmers sweep PCQC 2023

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 5 June)—Farmers from Mindanao garnered all 12 winning entries in the Arabica category during Sunday’s awarding ceremonies of the Philippine Coffee Quality Competition 2023 held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, according to announcements from the Department of Trade and Industry offices in the Northern Mindanao and Davao regions.

A coffee plantations in Bansalan, Davao del Sur at the foot of Mt. Apo. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Garnering the top prize with a cupping score of 86 was Manolito Garces’ natural-processed coffee, with cupping notes of pineapple, mango, black currant, and honey. Garces is from New Eden, Pangantucan in Bukidnon.

Second was Jhon Lawrence dela Cerna, of the Balutakay Coffee Farmers’ Association (BACOFA) in Bansalan, Davao del Sur, with a score of 85.75; third was Dione F. Ellaga, also of Bansalan, 85.41.

Fourth place was Junmar Gunayan, of the MILALITTRA Farmers Agricultural Cooperative (MILFACO), of Bukidnon, 85.03; fifth was Rogelio Gonzales, also of BACOFA in Bansalan, 85; and sixth was Arnold Pina, of the Bayanihan Millennium Multipurpose Cooperative (BMMPC) in Pangantucan, Bukidnon, 84.97.

Completing the top 12 were Rogelio R. Balacuit, of Amai Manabilang in Lanao del Sur; Cecilia G. Cavalida, Davao del Sur; Rosebele Sulatan, MILFACO; Cherry Gil Cabanday, Davao del Sur; Roquita dela Cerna, Davao del Sur; and Lendilou F. Loon, Davao del Sur.

Arabica coffee is considered the superior coffee and fetches higher price for the farmers.

In the Robusta category, Ilocos Sur farmers dominated the competition, winning 10 of the top 12, according to the DTI-Ilocos Region.

First place was Vilma Lapasan, of the Tirad Pass Growers Association, Gregorio del Pilar, Ilocos Sur, with a cupping score of 85.22. Her coffee had notes of vanilla, pineapple, berries, and raisin.

Two farmers from Sultan Kudarat province also made it to the winning entries—Reyjohn A. Basco, 8th place; and Robert James Gacayan, 10th.

Second was Mabini Ubuan, of San Elias Coffee Growers Association in Sigay, with a score of 85; third was Juana Bitongan, also of Gregorio del Pilar, 84.38; fourth was Marietta Lidem, of Sigay, 83.94; and fifth was Jean Apalet, also of Sigay, Ilocos Sur, 83.5.

The rest of the winners from Ilocos Sur were Byron Daplayan, 6th; Silvestra Villegas, 7th; Erlinda Dao-ayan, 9th; Jordan Dalida, 11th; and Marielle Gannad, 12th. (MindaNews)