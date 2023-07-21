Construction of burned Davao mall finished by 2024

The proposed NCCC Mall Ma-a, as designed by Asya Design.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 July) – Homegrown LTS Malls Inc. said it targets to finish rebuilding the four-story New City Commercial Corporation (NCCC) Mall Ma-a by first quarter next year or more than six years after it was destroyed by a fire that killed 38 persons.

Thea S. Padua, the company’s public relations manager, told MindaNews Friday that the mall will generate around 700 to 1,000 jobs once it opens to the public by the end of 2024.

She said these jobs would come from the NCCC-affiliated stores, including NCCC Supermarket, Department Store, Hardwaremaxx, HB1, and Cinemas as well as the mall’s various departments such as accounting, information and communication technology, and human resource.

She said she has yet to get the estimate of the number of jobs that their 400 tenants will create by the end of next year.

Engr. Rodolfo Saturos, NCCC Malls Assistant Vice President for Operations, said in a press release Thursday that the construction of the 28,200.64-square meter mall is now 50% completed since it resumed in June 2021.

He said that the team is doing all it can to finish the construction of the new mall on schedule, and bring “exceptional shopping destination to the community” as it will feature a mix of “fashion and apparels, jewelry and accessories, kid’s store, footwear and leather goods, food and beverages, sports, health and beauty, gadgets, home furnishings, and services.”

In a virtual press conference in December 2021, the company announced that it was investing around P4 billion to rebuild the NCCC Mall Ma-a.

At that time, Saturos said the latest fire protection and suppression technology would be procured to ensure that another fire incident will be prevented.

The fire on Dec. 23, 2017 razed the old four-story mall to the ground and killed 38 employees of a business process outsourcing firm who were trapped on the fourth floor.

The mall management also assured that the structure would be compliant with the National Building Code and will keep fire trucks, including hydrants, within the mall complex.

The new mall will sport different sections “to cater to the customer’s interests including Truly Davao brands, fashion hub, alfresco dining, food snack section, and gizmo hub.”

It added that the mall has a roof deck with “Panoramic overlooking view of Davao Skyline,” a landscape park called “The Nook” for those who seek a place to relax, a variety of coffee shops and restaurants, and a food hall called “The Nest.”

