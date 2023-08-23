95 exhibitors to join Davao Agri Trade Expo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 Aug)—A total of 95 exhibitors from all over the Philippines, including some from abroad, will gather in Davao City for the 25th Davao Agri Trade Expo (DATE) slated for September 28–30 at the SMX Convention Center Davao.

Cherrylin Casuga, DATE 2023 chairperson, told “Wednesdays Media Forum at Habi at Kape” that the expo themed as “Advance Technologies for Agribusiness – Fostering Innovation and Competitiveness” aims to strengthen production by encouraging farmers to embrace innovation and technology to achieve sustainable agriculture.

She said there will be agri conferences where international speakers will discuss the “best practices and proven solutions” to improve the agricultural industry in the country as well as the “most recent trends, industry best practices, and research in agriculture technology.”

There will also be conferences for participants where they can gain insightful information on how business can utilize technology to boost productivity, sustainability, and profitability, according to a press release issued by the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industries Inc. (DCCCII).

“We all face the challenges of production, research and development, and the skills of our farmers. We have to be inclusive and we have to open ourselves in collaboration with other countries that are already doing it,” Casuga added

She said there exhibitors will come mostly from Mindanao, but there will also be international exhibitors, including the embassies of the United States, Israel, Thailand, and India.

The organizers hope to generate P15 million in exhibitors’ sales, Casuga said.

A business-to-business (B2B) matching sessions between prospective investors and their counterparts from the Philippines will also be conducted, according to Casuga.

She said they hope to open opportunities for the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by connecting them to prospective investors.

During the B2B sessions, organizers “hope to make connections with business leaders, academics, entrepreneurs, and decision makers to promote partnerships, collaborations, and knowledge sharing.”

“The occasion offers a special opportunity to forge and maintain connections that can spur creativity and development,” Casuga said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)