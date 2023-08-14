Halal products from Mindanao being displayed during the Philippine Halal Assembly held at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City from June 3-5, 2015. Various halal stakeholders from all over the world joined the event. MindaNews photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera

DTI, BARMM sign agreement on halal, tourism promotion in Lanao Sur

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 14 August) — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) last week signed a memorandum of agreement on the promotion of Lanao del Sur’s halal industry and tourism as part of the ongoing efforts to rehabilitate Marawi City.

The halal and tourism promotion program will receive a funding of P26 million.

DTI Secretary Fred Pascual and BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Murad Ebrahim signed the MOA at Dusit Hotel in Davao City on August 10, in the presence of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr., other BARMM and DTI officials, and representatives from the business sector in the region.

“This will open more business opportunities for Muslim brothers and sisters to address the needs of the US$2.3 trillion market of the global halal industry,” Pascual said.

“This is a testament to the undeterred commitment of the national government and the Bangsamoro government to sustain the dividends of the peace process through appropriate support for the recovery and rehabilitation of Marawi,” Murad said, citing it is part of his 12-point agenda of governance.

Murad, who joined President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the latter’s state visit to Malaysia, has entered into a partnership on trade and industry with the country’s predominantly Muslim neighbor for the development of the halal industry.

In particular, the agreement will provide services to the project beneficiaries relating to livelihood, entrepreneurship, investment, financial literacy, and marketing access.

It aims to boost the implementation of Marawi Phase 2 project solely dedicated to carrying out comprehensive programs for the continuous revival of the Marawi economy.

“It will help us create jobs through social entrepreneurship and local tourism, with this we can move forward,” said Abdulrashid Macala, the vice president of BARMM Business Council and a resident of Marawi.

“We can train more local entrepreneurs like those in arts and crafts, making of pasalubong and halal native foods and its services,” said Rossalani Alonto-Sinarimbo, Director General of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism (MTIT)-BARMM.

Adiong said the support from the national government and BARMM was timely, as the city’s residents who are now coming back need livelihood.

“More than 100 small and medium enterprises are expected to be empowered through the capacity building, business counseling, and mentorship as Halal practitioners,” MTIT-BARMM Minister Abuamri Taddik said.

The agreement will be implemented from August 2023 up to July 2024. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)