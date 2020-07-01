UPDATED: Davao City under MGCQ: Quick Guide

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

UPDATED as of 10:30 a.m. 1 July 2020

Davao City Quick Guide for Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) effective July 1-15, 2020

Source: City Government of Davao FB page

Facemask. Wear mask in all public places. Cover nose and mouth. Stay away 2 meters from other people.

Quarantine. Yes, movement for work, food, medicine, hospital or emergency only

Travel. Going in to Davao City for returning resident, or for work and business only. Dabawenyos going out of Davao City is discouraged except only when very necessary.

Tourism. Not allowed.

FM pass. Yes, use FM pass.

10:30 a.m. July 1 update: Yes, use FM pass. Not allowed on Sunday

Curfew. 9PM to 5AM.

Liquor Ban. 24-hour liquor ban subject to review on July 15.

Bars, Karaoke and other entertainment venues. Allowed up to 25 percent of the venue/room capacity, with strict disinfection every after customer use. Face mask should never be removed unless to eat or drink only. Liquor ban and curfew in effect.

Movement. No leisure, entertainment, amusement activities. Bawal suroy, lingaw-lingaw, tambay, tapok-tapok, joyride, party.

Special Sector. Below 21 years old, 60 years old and above, with immunodeficiency and co-morbidities, other health risk, pregnant women must remain in residence BUT can go out for work, food, medicine, hospital, emergency, exercise.

Non-Contact Sports and Exercise. Monday to Saturday within subdivision or barangay only, when applicable. All are not allowed on Sundays.

10:30 a.m. July 1 update: Yes, use FM pass. Monday to Saturday within subdivision or barangay only, when applicable. Not allowed on Sundays.

School. Kindergarten to Senior Highschool – No face to face classroom instruction or examinations.

Higher Education Institutions. No face to face classroom instruction. Can go to school for examinations but must not be more than 50% capacity of the venue/classroom.

TechVoch and other short courses. No face to face classroom instruction. Can go to training center for examinations but must not be more than 50% capacity of the venue/classroom.

Hotels, Beach resorts and other similar establishments. Allowed for accommodation only, no leisure, entertainment or amusement.

Restaurants, Other food establishments, Salons and Barbershop. Allowed up to 50% capacity.

Pisonet, Internet Café. Allowed up to 50% seating capacity of the area.

Fitness Gyms and all other establishments. Allowed up to 50 percent of venue capacity.

10:30 a.m. July 1 update: Allowed up to 50 percent of venue capacity. Equipment disinfection must be done every after each client use. Not allowed on Sunday.

Spa and Massage. No hand, face or neck massage, face masks should never be removed. Face shield mandatory for employees/therapist during treatment.

Religious Ceremony. Allowed up to 50% capacity. Weddings, Baptism, other Religious ceremonies are for family members only, up to a maximum of 25 persons.

10:30 a.m. July 1 update: Allowed up to 50% capacity of the place of worship. Weddings, Baptism, other Religious ceremonies are for family members only, up to a maximum of 25 persons. No Sunday mass or worship.

Mass Gathering. Allowed for Government or Business only, up to 50% of the seating capacity of venue. No national or international events, leisure, amusement or entertainment events allowed.

Wake And Burial. For family members only.

10:30 a.m. July 1 update: All Offices and Businesses have an option to close on Sunday.



REMINDERS TO OFFICES AND ESTABLISHMENTS:

1) Wear face mask all the time.

2) ALL individuals must be at least 2 meters away from each other.

3) Handwashing facility mandatory. Alcohol must be available.

4) Regular Disinfection.

5) Employees who are unwell should not be forced to report to work. In-house or referral doctor can issue medical certificate.

IMPORTANT: Standby For More Updates here: https://www.facebook.com/davaocitygov/

