BAYANIHAN GRANT for SOUTH COTABATO: PhP 74,051,810

(amount represents half a month’s IRA share)

Fund utilization reports for May, June and July 2020

July 2020 fund utilization report

SouthCot.July2020



June 2020 fund utilization report

SouthCot.June2020



May 2020 fund utilization report

SouthCot.May2020



Source:

https://southcotabato.gov.ph/fund-utilization/

How did South Cotabato spend its P74-M COVID-19 Bayanihan fund?

