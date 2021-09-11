ANALYSIS: Pharmally Financial Statements

The Citizens’ Budget Tracker and the Right to Know, Right Now! Coalition have worked together on this independent study and analysis of the financial statements of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation.

The lead authors are Jahleel-AN A. Burao , CPA, and John Michael T. Lava , CPA, US CMA. They were assisted by additional research and vigorous discussions with our combined pool of procurement professionals and experts.

Attached are copies of the study and the Financial Statements for 2019 and 2020 that Pharmally had submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.



— Citizens’ Budget Tracker and the Right to Know, Right Now! Coalition

Download Pharmally Financial Statements Analysis]

Download Pharmally Financial Statements

Download FS 2019 Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

Download FS 2020 Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments