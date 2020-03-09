DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Opening statement at briefing on COVID-19. 09 March 2020

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Presidential Communications Operations Office

Presidential News Desk

OPENING STATEMENT OF

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

DURING THE INTER-AGENCY TASK FORCE BRIEFING ON COVID-19

[Delivered at the Heroes Hall, Malacañan Palace, Manila | 09 March 2020]

Good evening to everybody.

As usual I am late because my boat will not start across the river. But I was promised a new one by Secretary Lorenzana before the end of this year.

Ganito na lang ang gawin natin, since I am not really the man who has the — maybe I and all around knowledge of this coronavirus that is confronting eyeball to eyeball to the nation now. I would rather that after this introduction sa ating dapat na tao magdala nito so that his question will be always relevant.

I do not have to waste my time explaining because I cannot do it in a jiffy. I will just waste time. If at all just like the layman here, we have a — at least a working knowledge of what a virus is and how long the incubation takes. But as to really the wherewithals of how this idiotic dreams of virus translated here in our country and to the world, it would need — it would need a lot… It would save a lot of time if I would let Dr. Duque handle everything.

You can ask the relevant questions and I’m sure that he would know what to ask. Ang kaming iba — the rest of the Executive department will just limit itself to maybe skip on the structural agreements that we may adopt this afternoon.

So it’s called to order, sir, but you do not… You must pray. It’s there. It might save us to heaven.

— END —

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments