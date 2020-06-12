DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Let us now move forward with courage, hope and optimism as we overcome this pandemic

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

(Message of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for the 122nd Independence Day Celebration on12 June 2020)

I join all Filipinos in celebrating the 122nd Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence.

One hundred and twenty-two years ago, our forefathers proudly proclaimed the birth of the Filipino nation. Today we honor them for their bravery, heroism and sacrifice as well as we thank them for the gifts of democracy and freedom.

As we wage a united battle against COVID-19, we now have the opportunity to demonstrate that we possess the same gallantry of spirit and nobility of character as the heroes of our past.

Let us now move forward with courage, hope and optimism as we overcome this pandemic.

Mabuhay tayong lahat! Mabuhay ang Republika ng Pilipinas!

