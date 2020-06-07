DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Talk to the People. on COVID-19. 04 June 2020

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

(Offiicial transcript released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Operations Office on President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s ‘Talk to the People’ on the Coronavirus Disease on 4 June 2020 in Davao CIty)

Presidential Communications Operations Office

Presidential News Desk

TALK TO THE PEOPLE OF

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

ON CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)

[05 June 2020 | Davao City]

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE: Let us start by discussing the issues affecting the health department.

Sir, ‘yung mga — iyong preparation ba ng assistance it’s being worked down the line? [Sec. Duque: Yes, sir.] And it took them about — how many?

DOH SECRETARY FRANCISCO DUQUE III: Mga almost two months po. The Joint Administrative Order to guide the distribution of 1 million to each of the 32 families na namatayan po — 32 po sila eh na namatayan — lumabas lang noong June 2.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I am sorry to drag you into this far away province but… Bong, may sasabihin ka? My order?

SENATOR CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE “BONG” GO: Nasabi ko na po kanina sa Senado, Mr. President, nagbigay na po ako ng privilege speech at nasabi ko na rin po lahat from… Alam mo ayaw ni President nang tagalan ‘yung proseso and in fact sa military ‘pag mayroong patay na binibisita si Mayor ay ipinapahatid niya mismo doon sa bahay ‘yung assistance — tseke, pera, lahat.

Wala ng panahon na asikasuhin ng mga namatayan ‘yung pagke-claim nung cash assistance. Pero ang hindi po katanggap-tanggap dito ay napasa ‘yung batas May — ah March 23, March 24 — na it took two months para buuin ‘yung IRR kaya nagsalita na po ako kanina sa Senado.

Sabi ko alam kong hirap na hirap na po kayo, sir, hindi naman kaya — hindi niyo kayang mag-isang gawin ‘yan. Dapat naman po ‘yung mga staff, mga Asec, Usec, down to the directors, eh sana po asikasuhin niyo po ‘yan. Kawawang-kawawa po ‘yung…

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Umabot ng ilang buwan. Katagal.

SENATOR GO: Hindi man natin nababalik ‘yung buhay, hindi nababayaran ng cash assistance ‘yung buhay nila pero consuelo na lang po ‘yung ibibigay na kaagad sa kanila.

Iyong gaya ng ginagawa ni Mayor sa mga military. In three days, in one week’s time, kahit pagdating pa lang diyan — pagdating nung bangkay sa Metro Manila nandiyan na ‘yung tseke, nandiyan na ‘yung cash assistance para sa — lahat

[Sec. Duque: Tinamaan din sila doon, sir?]

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Well, in that case, they are working under a parang sword if — if they are not liable, meaning to say, wala silang kasali.

But kung nakasali ‘yung mga ‘yan, hindi na rin natin mapakinabangan ‘yan whether they are really productive at this time or not for the simple reason that we have to move fast. And if we have to move fast, I will sacrifice you even if you are not really a laggard or some…

Mahirap kasi itong… Ang p*****… Itong Pilipino hindi na natuto. Kakasabi ko lang I count — when I give an order for something to be done, hindi ako nagbibilang ng araw — ah buwan — nagbibilang lang ako ng araw.

Teamwork naman tayo. I understand your problem and I know that you have a hard time because of — ‘yung ano there’s the due process [garbled]. Now if you want it done in a hurry, the power to appoint carries with it a power to dismiss. And since it’s an absolute thing for lack of — total lack — total loss of confidence, I’m removing them because they are not functioning.

So we are wasting money paying for these idiots. Kalalaki pa naman ng mga allowances, mga suweldo niyan. Alam mo there are so many well-intentioned and well-meaning Filipinos, doctors and all, who would want to serve government to contribute to humanity. And we do not have to suffer itong mga ‘to alam pa nila na walang ginagawa and nobody was asking who’s doing the task today. Nobody was asking kung saan ba ‘yon natapon ‘yung — ‘yung responsibility of preparing the implementing rules and regulations that was what they were saying nawala.

Ngayon kung ikaw pa… I said just like me, you cannot run your own errands. Iyong trabaho mo hindi mo — ikaw na lang lahat diyan — that’s a… That’s why it’s called “you cannot run your own errands”. Somebody has to do it for you because you cannot really do it beyond human comprehension kung matrabaho mo ‘yan mag-contact pa sila ng…

So why don’t they just go to the DILG and ask for help. Sana paano ba ninyo dinistribute ang pera pati ‘yung tulong? Eh itong mga p***** i**** ‘to wala, malayo masyado sa ano. I do not think they are really prepared to join government. That’s the problem.

Ewan — ewan ko kung anong sakit nito. Wala naman tayong racist ano dito na gaya ng Amerika. There’s a riot going on. It’s pronounced as riot or riot. There’s a riot going on all over and it seems to me that there is no end in sight.

Mabuti’t na lang hindi tayo ganun at natimingan naman that the Filipinos are really law-abiding. Imagine if Amerika ‘to, how can you enforce the lockdown and the sequestration — ah itong quarantine? Buti’t na lang ganun ‘yon so we have to respond to the problem besetting the distribution of the assistance to them.

SEC. DUQUE: We will comply, Mr. President, with your deadline. Sabi ko huwag silang uuwi tonight, tomorrow, weekend, because you gave a three-day deadline to distribute the cheques. So I told them already, “we do not go home.” You have…

Na-identify na po ‘yung 32 families. Although ‘yung sabi sa akin kanina may mga conflicting claims, may dalawang asawa, may ganun. So sabi ko eh count out mo na lang ‘yon basta ‘yung bulk… Tapos po ‘yon ding nagkaroon ng severe critical based on your directives, sir, bibigyan ng 100,000. Buhay naman sila, sir, pero bibigyan ho ng 100,000 on top of PhilHealth na nagbayad na ng mga 700,000 for each one of them sa critical and severe cases, Mr. President.

Iyong pinapatutukan ko po ‘yung 32 families na kailangan po ‘yung ayuda nila na 1 million based on your directive dapat ‘yon i-release. Ilagay na tseke ipadala — dalhin po sa inyong mga pamilya.

Kasi nakakahiya talaga, sir, eh namatayan na nga tapos nagpawardi-wardi ‘yung mga tao ko na parang walang sense of urgency, sir. Iyon ang talagang ang sama-sama po ng loob ko, Mr. President.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: That’s why I — in the beginning, I said that all financial matters be it in a form of assistance, na ibigay ko na kay ano, inilipat ko ‘yan sa — kay Galvez, sa military para madali

And well, I do not want also to downgrade your department kasi mawalaan ng identity in the national narratives of what government is doing.

Ako, anything maski na sabihin mo palamura, bayaan — hayaan ko na lang ‘yan. Huwag lang corruption talaga. ‘Di ka puwede corruption kasi… Magtu-two years na lang ako tapos mag-iwan pa ako ng dearth dito sa… So that’s one — we will just await.

The second urgent ano ‘yung delivery also of the assistance to the different indi — the indigent people, ‘yung sa bukid. Do we have the mechanism for this already? Na… Well, we can but it should not jeopardize the lives of the soldiers who are there just guarding the… Kung okay na ‘yan ang distribution, ‘di ‘yon na.

So if there’s any problem, Del, pati si General Galvez you can — you can bring it out now — bring it out now kung may problema kayo.

DND SECRETARY DELFIN LORENZANA: Mr. President, ‘yung pinagtutuunan namin ng napansin ngayon ‘yung repatriation pa rin ng mga OFWs at saka seafarers dahil ayaw nating maulit ‘yung nangyari noong nakaraang buwan na naipon sila sa Manila at may umabot pa ng isang buwan.

So itong nakaraang araw nag-meeting kami nila Secretary Bello, Secretary Año, Secretary Galvez at saka ‘yung iba pang mga ahensya na involved diyan. At napagkasunduan namin, Mr. President, na pagka dumating ‘yung OFW…

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Del, you can…

SEC. LORENZANA: …’pag dumating ‘yung OFW, maximum araw na manatili siya sa Manila ay limang araw lang. It could be less, but the maximum is five days.

So nandoon na po ‘yung aming sistema. Okay na ‘yung ating mga testing, we have enough testing facilities now all over Metro Manila and kayang-kaya ho natin ‘yung darating ngayon.

According to Secretary Bello, mayroon pang mga 42,000. So siguro ang gagawin namin nila Secretary Galvez at saka Secretary Año ay kontrol lang natin ‘yung ano, kontrol natin ‘yung pagdating siguro 1,200 a day — 1,200 a day. Kung medyo lumuwag-luwag pa, we can increase that to 1,500 or 2,000 and then para mabilis ‘yung ating processing.

Ngayon, Mr. President, maliban sa OFWs at saka seafarers, mayroon din — marami din tayong mga Pilipino na nasa abroad. Hindi sila workers, mga returning Filipinos na naipit, mga turista na naipit doon sa iba-ibang bansa, estudyante, at saka ‘yung mga permanent resident ng Pilipinas na mga dayuhan but they have their homes there.

Kasama na ho ‘yon sa ating ipa-process. So pero separate sila doon sa OFW dahil ‘yung OFW at saka seafarers tayo ang sasagot sa kanilang mga testing. Iyong ano ‘yung overseas Filipinos na babalik ay sa kanilang gastos po ‘yon, Mr. President.

So maasahan po ninyo na itong darating na araw ay maayos na ito, smooth na itong ating pag-ano ng processing ng mga OFWs.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes, I would just like to know if there is somebody on our end, ‘yung gobyerno, doing the orchestration there para ma ano sila, there’s a sense of order in their coming back — calibrated para hindi tayo maipit?

SEC. LORENZANA: Yes, Mr. President, ang arrangement ngayon ‘yung DOLE, ‘yung labor attaché doon sa ibang bansa nakikipag-coordinate sa DFA para ‘pag bago pa lang dumating dito ‘yung ‘pag — bago pa umalis, alam na namin kung sino sila, at pagdating diyan sa airport nandiyan din ‘yung ating task group.

One-stop shop sa airport under Undersecretary Yano. Mahigpit po ito, Mr. President. Magaling itong si Usec Yano. Kaa-appoint lang namin nito noong nakaraang araw at talagang hindi niya tinutulugan, nandoon siya palagi.

So okay na po ‘yung atin ano nago-orchestrate niyan. So DFA, ‘yung labor attaché mag-coordinate sila then punta dito sa DFA ‘yan tapos kasama na rin ang DOLE and then inilagay natin doon sa one-stop shop para pagdating nila alam na nila kung mga pangalan, alam nila kung saan pupuntang probinsya para mabilis na ‘yung ating monitoring.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: That’s good.

SEC. LORENZANA: At saka nga pala, Mr. President, ‘yung inyong order na magpadala — ipadala natin sa probinsya ‘yung 24,000.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: [Bong, ipasa ra, Bong.]

SEC. LORENZANA: Okay na po. As of 10th of June — of May — ‘yan na po ang mga naipadala natin sa mga probinsya.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: That one. You know, the day that we learned about the plight of the returning overseas Filipinos, we were able to implement a solution for them to be back home. They should be our number one worry because they are Filipinos.

So I’d like to — I’d like to commend you, General Galvez, for giving your heart in this endeavor.

Alam mo noong maliit pa kami, sir, ‘yung bahay namin malapit lang rin dito. It was the last house facing the Times Beach. Ito ano ito, kinain lang ng erosion eh. Beach ito noon.

Dinnertime, eh alam mo itong mga anak ng politiko, sa ayaw mo’t sa hindi, gagapangin ka, gagapangin ka talaga ng panahon. So ako naman, ako ‘yung pinakamaingay, hambugero sa pamilya, sabi ko, “Gusto ko ako governor rin.”

Tapos itong si — itong mga kapatid ko mga ulol, “Ako, mayor” ganun. Pinara kami ng tatay ko. Sabi niya, “Shut up.” Sabi niya, “Kung magpasok ka ng politika at peke ‘yung loob mo, and you want to be just called a governor, ‘yan ang gusto mo tawagin kang governor? Maligaya ka na diyan? You know do not enter politics if you do not have the heart for the people.”

Sabi ng tatay ko, “Kita mo ako, gisingin ako dito ng madaling araw may problema. Gisingin ako ng municipal mayors kay may heart attack ‘yung barangay captain, so day at a time or night.” Sabi niya, “You must, I said, be ready to serve.” And you cannot serve pangmatagalan kasi papagurin ka, ma-burnout ka.

At kami noon, wala pa naman masyadong hotel. Ako ang mga municipal mayors lalo na ang Oriental wala pang road. Sabagay it was built during my father pero walang road pa. Magsakay ka pa ng barko. Pagdating dito, sa bahay pa ako pupunta kay… Iyong bahay namin maliit. Hindi naman kasing liit pero maliit talaga.

And we have to wake up and transfer to the room, sleep on the floor in my mother and father’s bedroom because ina-appropriate nila ang mga pamilya ng… Ganun noon ang politika sa ano eh… So I — ‘yung parang — ‘yung rapport ko sa tao went beyond my father has able to see.

Kaya sabi kung itong ganito kung wala ka talagang pagmamahal sa Pilipino, walang mangyari. This is not an easy job to do. It requires you to think, think and think, and find ways to solve the problem.

Maybe not here, but in some place when you die there is a special place for you. In heaven, if you are as good as me. But if you are bad, the hottest place in hell. Nandoon ‘yung mga tao na tarantado.

I’m sure I am not going there. Hindi ako… Kung ang kasalanan ko lang babae? Wala. Hindi naman ako nagnakaw, hindi naman ako… Kaya sabi niya you have to love the people whom you serve.

Now, let’s go to Secretary Año. Sir, how — how’s the distribution? Still good? Ang gusto ko lang matanong, sir, ‘yung nag-doble ang bayad pati ‘yung kinaltas na pera sa gobyerno, be it the mayor or the barangay officials tasked to do it. Anong…?

DILG SECRETARY EDUARDO AÑO: Ito po, Mr. President, tuloy-tuloy po ‘yung pagkuha namin ng mga pangalan at pagkaso sa mga barangay officials na ito. One hundred fifty-five barangay captains and officials na po ‘yung aming iniimbestigahan at ang 30 ay nai-refer na namin sa Ombudsman.

Maganda po rito marami nang nagsasalita kasi po lahat ng mga nakatanggap ay ipinaposte namin ‘yung kanilang mga pangalan sa mga barangay halls para makita ng mga mamamayan kung sino talaga ‘yung mga nakakatanggap. At dito lumabas na ‘yung mga kamag-anak, asawa, miyembro ng pamilya ng kapitan ay hindi naman dapat tumanggap. So lahat po ito ay kakasuhan namin sapagkat labag po sa batas ‘yung kanilang ginawa.

Sa unang tranche po ay halos kumpleto na. Almost 99 percent na ‘yung ating na-distribute at pine-prepare po ng DSWD ‘yung pangalawang tranche. At uunahin po natin ‘yung 5 milyon na hindi nakatanggap. Sa huling ulat po ay 4,094,311 names na ang nai-submit ng ating LGUs. Sila po ‘yung bibigyan ng priority.

At nakahanda naman na din po sa second tranche, tutulong ‘yung Armed Forces tsaka Philippine National Police sa pagdi-distribute. At ang gagamitin naman ng karamihan dito ay ATM payment scheme. Kaya baka mas madali ang pagpapatupad ng second tranche.

So tuloy-tuloy po, Mr. President, ‘yung pagiimbestiga natin at maraming pangalang dumarating sa amin na mga — ang sabi ko nga po ‘yung mga kapitan na iniligay ‘yung kamag-anak, miyembro ng pamilya doon sa listahan ng mga nakatanggap pati na rin po ‘yung mga na-doble, tuloy-tuloy po.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: However you look at it, it’s still malversation, once public money reaches your hands for a specific purpose tapos nawala.

And even donations during typhoons or calamities, pagka mayroong tao nagpunta sa barangay captain, sa mayor na magbigay ng pera, ‘pag tinanggap mo ‘yan, it becomes public funds already, doon sa — kunin mo sa purpose, for what purpose.

If it’s given for a private purpose, fine. Pero kung sabihin mo tulong para sa tao, sa napinsala sa bagyo, ganun, ah wala, public funds ‘yan sigurado.

SENATOR GO: Secretary Año, one question lang po. Maraming nagtatanong sa Senado during the hearing, ‘yung sa motor, ‘yung mga nag — magkamag-anak naman sila, mag-asawa o mag-anak, ano pong desisyon ninyo dito? Kasi nahihirapan sila ngayon, ‘yung iba ‘di ba nagba-bike na lang po sila.

Motor ‘yon ang medyo maraming gusto na — basta kamag-anak, anak… Magkasama naman po sila sa — sa bahay nila. Papayagan mo ba silang mag-angkas? Kasi hirap talaga sila ngayon sa transportation, walang jeep, walang bus, kung minsan naglalakad na lang daw po daw ‘yung iba.

SEC. AÑO: Yes, naiintindihan po natin ‘yung hirap pero sa — base po sa panuntunan ng DOH ‘yung minimum health standards na physical distancing, napakahirap i-practice sa motor. At kahit sabihin natin na sila ay mag-asawa o magkapatid, pero ang virus ay walang pinipili kung mag-asawa.

Kaya nga kahit po sa bahay dapat may physical distancing pa rin kasi hindi talaga guarantee na komo magkapatid o mag-asawa ay parehas kayong negative. Lalo na kung pupunta kayo sa opisina, pag-uwi ninyo, hindi natin alam kung may virus na dala ‘yung isa, magkasama sila sa motor. The next day, ‘yung asawa naman nung napunta sa kabilang opisina at nahawa.

So ito naman po ay hindi forever. Darating naman tayo sa bagong normal kung saan may mga zero cases talaga na, pupuwede nating i-allow. Pero sa community quarantine natin ngayon puwede natin makita sa data analytics kung saan pa may mga cases.

Mahirap kasing mag-gamble na komo mag-asawa puwede nang magkadikit sila lalo na sa publiko. Actually sa loob ng bahay wala po tayong magagawa kung sila’y mag-violate ng physical distancing, pero sa publiko napakahirap makita ng iba na pinapayagan nating magkadikit sila at nagpapatupad tayo ng ano — ng physical distancing at saka pagsu-suot ng mask.

Napakahirap po talaga pero health — health po pinaguusapan natin eh, health risk. Hindi ‘yung convenience, hindi ‘yung mag — makakatipid sila pero buhay eh, pagka nahawa ‘yung isa, sigurado mahahawa ‘yung isa. It is costlier kung mamamatay sila.

So sa ngayon po ‘yan ang stand namin ng DOH habang wala pa tayo sa bagong normal o habang hindi pa natin talaga nasi-zero ‘yung cases ng lugar hanggang ngayon ay ‘yon muna ang ipapatupad natin.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ako sang-ayon ako na mahirap talaga ngayon. We are in hard times. I don’t know if we can go back to the same old style natin noon.

But ang mukha ko na lang nakadikit palagi sa CNN especially when it comes to the doctors who will be talking.

The earliest that they can have — not have — the earliest that mayroon na sila, they are in the final stage of testing, ang Moderna. It’s Moderna, it’s a US — pero it’s backed up by several… Mukhang mauna ito sila. And they say mid-summer — mid-summer available na. But they can only produce 200 million and that is only good for — America has something like three — 3.4 — 314 million sila. Kulang pa ‘yung…

Well, kung ibigay nila — if they will share the — ‘yung technology, give it for free to everybody…

Pare-pareho lang kasi tayo sa gobyerno eh. We are just employees, all of us. We are workers of government.

Kaya ako ‘yang — pinapatanggal ko ‘yang “Your Excellency”. The word itself is — it’s a burden to — ‘yung paggamit niyan. The President, Rodrigo Duterte, or cardinal, tapos archbishop of Manila. Hindi ‘yung Your Excellency, Your Excellency.

Nag-umpisa ‘yan doon sa ano, noong nag-mayor ako tapos ‘yung ni-retain — ‘di pinalitan lahat ni Cory, they retained about one, two, three, four ‘yung hindi masyado partisan pero puro mga manoy. Kawatan talaga.

They would address me, “Your Excellency”. Do not call me Your Excellency, I am not your Excellency. You call me Mayor. Kahit Presidente ayaw ko, I’d appreciate it more if you will just call me Mayor. Huwag mo nang dagdagan ‘yan ng Presidente, it’s just a title. After all, I said, we are all workers of government. I do not mention Malacañan in public, I just say my office. And I say we are workers of government and we have to do something about this.

I’d like to this time shift from a conference with the Cabinet members together with Senator Bong Go. He is here because he is complaining to me and I said, “What is your stand?”

He said, “I am going to deliver a privilege speech because this is something which boils down into a public interest.” ‘Di sinasabi ko na noon na madalian ‘to. Itong mga assistance dapat dumating kasi nga pagkain ang iba. Eh kung pagkain mabahaw na ‘yan, mapapanis na.

Kaya pati ‘yang mga bigas sabi ko it must be delivered forthwith or another word for that is immediately. Ang nangyari ho dito sa release ng namatay at nagkasakit at ‘yung 1 million sa namamatay, eh utos ito sa Bayanihan Act eh. At bakit…?

You know, I’d like to also — I’m not imposing a duty on Congress. I would just like to remind you na every day you require the Executive department to render a report, every day ‘yan. So dapat nakita na rin ninyo, nasilip na ninyo bakit wala ‘yung tulong sa namatay pati nagkasakit parang assistance — in a form of assistance. Iyong 1 million para sa namatay lalo na ‘yung mga doktor hindi dumating.

Eh tinanong ko ngayon si Dr. Duque, the secretary of Health, sabi niya he’s been reminding his staff every time that they meet na to hurry up the — itong tulong.

Ngayon, ang sa speech ni yata ni Bong sinabi mo na you are recommending for the ouster?

SENATOR GO: Sabi ko, Mr. President, kung ayaw nilang magtrabaho, marami pang gustong magtrabaho.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ayaw nilang magtrabaho. You know, p***** i** dalawang buwan itong lecheng ito.

Can you just imagine, two months? Tapos ang secretary ang binubugbog araw-araw kasi wala siyang nagawa. Sino palang pagawain ni Duque nito? Ang bureau of ano? Sino pagawain niya? Pagawain niya ‘yung Department of Health, hindi ‘yung Bureau of Fire.

Saan man pala siya maghingi ng tulong? Where do we get the resources, both money and the human workers there? Sa kanyang opisina. Ay put — dalawang buwan, this is totally unacceptable to me.

Now, I am asking Secretary Duque to form a new team that would focus on the immediate delivery of the assistance that should be given to those who were — ‘yung namatay tapos ‘yung nagkasakit.

And I expect it within 24 hours. Kay kung wala pa kayong trabaho, mas lalo na — buti sana kung maabutan ng a new team who will take over na mayroon silang makitang trabaho ninyo. Well, from there they would just add their — they would add their kaalaman and their expertise and then directly deliver the assistance immediately.

Secretary Duque, you have the full authority to assemble a team. It may not really be from your office or from the department itself. You can get persons of known honesty diyan sa opisina mo, even temporary, just for a new designation, just to take care of these funds which ought to be in the hands of the intended beneficiaries by this time.

So dito tayo sa corruption still. Iyong lahat na — tinanong ko kasi si General Año ngayon — ‘yung lahat ng nagkasala — those who malverse… You know, money — money intended for a public purpose, ‘pag nandiyan na sa kamay ninyo ‘yan, it’s malversation.

Maski na donation. May nag-donate diyan sa iyo tapos tinanggap mo, alam mo i-donate sa mga tao intended for fire victims, flood victims, kung ano-ano, ‘pag tinanggap mo ‘yan on that condition upon that kind of agreement, once you accept the money and you misspent it or misappropriate it, it is malversation.

And kung barangay captain ka, one of the things there is you are barred from holding office forever, in addition to the crime that you have committed.

Kaya wala kayong maasahang tulong sa akin. For after all, did I not warn you earlier na ‘wag itong pera na itong inappropriate ng Congress, ibinigay para i-implement natin, ‘wag ninyong lokohin. Do not…

Hindi na ako magmura kasi nagsimba ako. So iwas muna ako. Pero ‘pag ginawa ninyo ‘yan… Sige, isang ano — mura lang. P***** i** kayo, sinabi ko na sa inyo eh talagang hahabulin ko kayo and you will go to jail para may example ako sa panahon kung wala na ako dito pagka-Presidente.

Sabihin ko ayan ‘yan o, iyan serving 25 years, serving 15 years in prison. Those are the corrupt guys. Dito sa taas mga marunong ito pero mayroon akong last week na dinismiss (dismiss) na… [Sino gani ‘yun, Bong?][Senator Go: Sa OCD. Under the Department of…] Ah sa Department of Defense. [Sec. Lorenzana: OCD, Office of the Civil Defense] — ah Office of the… Pero under sa iyo? Office of the Civil Defense.

Siya ‘yung tigabili. Siya ‘yung purchaser tapos siya rin ‘yung doing what he wants with the money. Sinabi ko, “Hindi ninyo pera ‘yan. Huwag ninyong gastusin ang hindi iyo.”

Kayo naman, ‘yung mga scam ngayon, ‘yung mga masks, mag-order kayo through online, susmaryosep. Huwag kayong mag… Do not go for that kind of shit ‘yung magbili-bili kayo online, mag-mask. Tapos ang kaka-text ninyo is from Pampanga, from Abra. Saan man sila magkuha ng mask doon? Wala nga dito sa Maynila.

Dito kayo sa Maynila, sa mga holdupper puwede pa. Puwede kayong bumili. Mayroon pa ‘yang p***** i**** stock ng mga animal na ‘yan. Wala dito. So be careful about… Lokohan ‘to ngayon.

Now, the best is give me the goods, I pay you. Or better still give me the goods, I will examine it, if it is really the one that I ordered, then I will pay you. Huwag kayong bumili ng mga online-online na lalo na magpadala ka ng pera.

I’d like to address this to everybody: Mga kababayan, do not fall for that thing online-online. It has never been perfected. And all the scams that man could think of that they can perpetuate on the innocent public, pinag-aaralan nila ‘yan.

Ang iyo diyan is i-deliver mo tapos tignan mo ‘yung maskara, kung hindi sang-ayon sa inorder mo, papasukin mo sa loob ‘yung nag-order ng mga — ah nagdala ng mask, talian mo, pagka gabi maghanap ka ng sakyan, ihulog mo sa Pasig River. Mamili ka.

Maraming tulay diyan. Alas tres ng madaling araw wala ng dumadaan diyan. Maski ano ihulog mo, wala na makialam diyan. Itong mga animal na ito, they take advantage of the misery of people.

Kung ako? Iyan ang gawain ko sa inyo. Talian ko ‘yung paa ninyo pati kamay ninyo. Saksakan ko ‘yang bunganga ninyo ‘yung medyas ninyong mabaho, limang araw na walang laba. Tapos talian ko ng panyo. Ihulog kita sa Pasig.

So ‘yung mga ano, nandito na naman itong mga ano — gustong lumabas. Basta lumabas ka, if you are those allowed to go out, do not forget the… Iyong alcohol mura naman ‘yan. Huwag nang marami. Isang tulo lang, that would… [reaches for a bottle of alcohol] [Akin na lang ito kay maganda.] [squeezes a few drops of alcohol on hand] Ganun lang ‘yan o. Three drops. [rubs hands]

Tsaka for all government workers, lalo na ‘yung Cabinet members and the senators and congressmen, and the bureaucracy — ‘yung bureaucratic echelons, sinabi ko sa — I said this when I was — bago pa akong mayor, panahon sa lokohan, hindi naman talaga natatanggal ‘yan. There’s always a sucker born every minute.

Huwag kayong magpaloko lalo na ‘yung maggamit ng pangalan ko kasi ‘yung maggamit ng pangalan ko, sigurado palpak ‘yan. Racket ‘yan, krimen ‘yan.

Kasi kung negosyo mo tama, walang problema, eh bakit gamitin mo pangalan ko? So if they go to my son or sons or my daughter, si Inday pero — pero just to emphasize the point — maski sinong magdala na Duterte siya, do not entertain.

Sabihin mo, ma’am/sir, puwede ho kayong lumabas. We are not allowed to entertain you. And whatever you are asking from us, it has to be denied even if it is meritorious, even if it is correct on all fours, hindi ho kami dapat mag-entertain.

Huwag niyo naman medyo pagalitan para hindi naman mapahiya. Sabihin niyo lang, puwede ho kayong umalis. That’s the… Kasi si Mayor hindi talaga nakikialam kailanman. Kailanman hindi ako nakikialam ng…

Wala nga papeles dumadaan sa table ko, either diyan sa bahay o sa opisina. Basta transaction na pera, mga reclamation, mga bilyon-bilyon, MRT… Kita mo itong land registration? Nag-away-away na sila kasi 1,000 hectares. Maala — mayayari tayo nito.

Eh reclamation, marami ng away. Pera eh. Mga 1,000 reclamations, that’s billions and billions. But in the process, you — you will kill the entire Manila — Metro Manila. Mahihirapan na ang tao doon. And even the canals would no longer have the egress and ingress of water, let alone the absence of the water treatment.

On the side, I will be — starting tomorrow, I think that the papers are here with me now, I will review the contracts that are proposed by the government panel to the Ayala and the Pangilinan consortium na ano… Ako, okay na ako basta mabawi lang ng pera ang tao even in installment sa ano ninyo but you have to make some amends.

Nagkalma ako kasi whether I like it or not, water is very important in our lives. So okay na lang ako but iyong nawala sa tao, kung ano ang nawala sa kanila, that has to be paid back, whether in installments over a period of years, but you have to return the money to the people.

Wala na akong — iyon lang. Okay na ako and you can have your contracts if it is to your liking. But if it’s not, then we proceed with another phase which is really filing of the cases.

Ako naman, I — in the process I was very — well of course, adamant and said a few cuss words, of which I apologize. Sa galit ko iyon eh. Naloko ang tao ng ilang taon at parang…

I’m willing to forget it. Just — just give us a contract that is fair and also a fair of the return of the money of the people.

Kay wala namang… An example is ‘yung water treatment. You started to collect 1957. It is now very late in the day and there is no — and still I don’t know if you are collecting. That has to be returned to the people. Equity and fairness requires that we should return the money to…

[Senator Go hands over a paper to the President] Here is a letter from a congressman from Cebu? [Senator Go: From Cebu ‘yan, buong province of Cebu ‘yan, Mr. President] Teka lang, sandali. “A manifesto strongly supporting Governor Gwen Garcia and the Provincial Board of the Province of Cebu in their effort to allow and regulate passengers, private motor vehicles are allowed…”

Alam mo, for one, mga Cebuano, nanalo ako sa Cebu by — binigyan ninyo ako ng boto na makalilisang… You supported me to the hilt and one of the factors that give me the victory in the presidential elections.

But alam mo much as I would like really to accommodate Governor Garcia and the Board Members, here’s what I can say, if I begin to give an exemption to one, which — because I will open myself to charges of an — Anti-Graft Law giving another an undue advantage.

There is a provision there which is — I think it’s the third sentence, “giving undue advantage to the other to the prejudice of another”. Giving advantage to a person to the prejudice of another in a matter of ganito.

So ‘pag binigyan ko kayo ng exemption and the others will follow, hindi nga siguro mag-demanda but others, not from government, na want to just test the capacity of a president of breaking the law.

So i-demanda talaga ako. I am a prosecutor, I said, before I became mayor. I think may tama ako diyan. That’s one, I go to prison. Second is discriminatory, if at all, because ang discretion ko is used to excuse one from the — the burden of the law that is placed on another.

‘Pag in-excuse ko ito, talagang hihiritan ako ng kaso, sigurado ‘yan, now or after I go out of the office. Ang tinatakot lang naman nila sa akin na ipakulong nila ako sa International Court of Justice — court of criminal court.

Hindi naman ako naniwala diyan pero dito, Philippine setting, talagang mayayari ako if someboody will file a case. Iyan ang mahirap sa prayer ninyo.

Gusto ko, alam ko hirap kayo. Sabi ko nga, asawa mo ‘yan. Alang-alang ipa-angkas mo sa ibang lalaki kasi maghawak sa katawan ‘yan. Mind you, kayo nakasakay nag-a — naga-angkas ng motor, huwag kayong maghawak dito sa side lang ng sa upuan mag ganun. You have to place your hand around the guy tapos — hindi naman mag-embrace but I — para hindi ka mahulog at iyong bump ganun… Kasi ang katawan niya, magba-balance-balance iyan, kasama ka na. Kung saan iyong katawan niya sabayan mo. Now, I’m sure that many are not so happy with their wife embracing the motorcycle driver.

Kaya nga the law is hard but it is the law. Wala talaga akong magawa. Itong akin po, hindi — it’s not my discretion. Just because I’m the President does not mean that I can ignore the laws of the land and favor. Wala akong — wala akong ipagmalaki na sa ganun.

Iyong mga Cabinet members ko nga hindi ko nga kilala ‘yan eh. Hindi ko kakilala except for Secretary Duque, I remember I was at the lobby of — at the entrance of EDSA Shangri-La, tapos somebody whispered to you, “nandiyan si mayor”, then lumapit ka sa akin… “I’m Secretary…” “Yes, I know. You are very popular, sir, sa TV.” Hindi ko alam hanggang ngayon hindi ka na naghinto maging TV person. [laughter]

I am sure, I said, it is not your fault and I am not ready to let go of people na alam ko nagta-trabaho talaga even if they commit mistakes.

As long as it is an honest mistake, sabihin, ‘hindi namin na-foresee ‘yan’ or if you — walang problema sa akin ‘yan. I can live with it.

Here is a report from Archie Gamboa, PNP Chief. Ang PDEA pati ang pulis ng…

SEC. AÑO: PDEG po.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ano ‘tong PDEG?

SEC. AÑO: Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Ah, PDEG at ang Bulacan PNP Provincial Office successfully — telegraphic man ito — successfully…

Sabihin natin “arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lias, Marilao, Bulacan on June 4, today, at 3 p.m. Suspects were Yuwen Cai, a Chinese national, Angela Tulio; Lyn Tulio.

The haul consists of 63 boxes of shabu which weighed — when weighed it could amount to 76 kilos worth 5,140,800.

SEC. AÑO: Mr. President, 5 billion po, 5 billion and 140 million.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Five billion one hundred forty thousand eight hundred. It’s 5.1 billion, one of the highest.

Kayong mga human rights, makinig kayo ha, makinig kayo. P***** i** ka, makinig kayo sa akin.

Ang Pilipinas hindi talaga nahinto. We are already a transshipment at saka ‘yung [Sinaloa] ‘yung dreaded gang ng South America and it’s — [Sinaloa] sa lugar ng Mexico ‘yan, pumapasok na dito.

Kita mo 5.1 billion. Malaki ‘to. T*** i** ninyo hindi matapos itong… Sabi ko ganito 5.1 billion, it will destroy my country because the 5.1 billion of shabu will be consumed by millions of people.

Tapos kayo diyan kung may mamatay — may namatay na pulis ko, wala naman kayong… And many policemen have died along the way in our journey to fight drugs. Isa ‘yan sa ipinangako ko.

So despite of the pandemic, police are working. So kita mo ang mga pulis ko nagtatrabaho. So — and mindful of the fact that they can get the COVID by their dedication.

So officially, I would like to congratulate the PNP at si Archie Gamboa, General, taga-Davao ‘to. You have my snappy salute. I will talk to you when I go back to Manila.

Hindi talaga mahinto itong — whoever said that ang shabu na… Every day you look at the crawler, ‘yung tumatakbong linya diyan sa TV ‘yan, you call that a crawler. Nagko-crawl, kamang, crawl, gapang. Kamang is Bisaya, gapang pala. Pero ang Bisaya, kamang, may ibang — mangamang og kuan… Mangayo — mangayo… Mangaway — kamang og uyab. Ito kina — five point…

Tapos idemanda ninyo ako ng ano — ng human rights? Ikaw Trillanes, maligaya ka sa nangyayari sa buhay ng Pilipino ngayon? Puro ka lang daldal, always complaining and yet your kapwa mo sundalo nagtatrabaho.

Ang mga mistah mo nagtatrabaho, ikaw you rebelled against government, almost destroying the Republic. You’ve been a senator you did nothing but to glorify yourself. Now you are criticizing about still itong droga. It’s 5.1 billion and you might want to check it out.

What I’m saying is aside from the NPA, isang problema talaga natin ang droga and of course ang Abu Sayyaf, the terrorist here in Mindanao. Marami ‘yan mga Maute, mga splinter group, all engaged in illegal activities. So ‘yon.

May — sabagay ito tatlo — o siguro buhay ito kay wala mang sinabing patay, pero okay lang, okay lang. Kasi may mga tao talaga na hindi nila matanggap na konsensyang mamatay pero ako… Sabi ko nga if you destroy my country distributing 5.1 billion of shabu all throughout the country, I will kill you.

I will kill you and I will say that itong mga Chinese, I’d like the Chinese government to know that there is so many ways of fighting corruption. But one of them that is really pisses me to no end, these are things that — it destroys my country — the human resource, ang mga bata, ang mga anak namin — ninyo. Sa awa ng Diyos.

Kaya remember when you go out, mask. And ito mura naman ito eh. Hindi naman ito ano, because siguro mag-ano kayo. Isang — eh tingnan mo. [squeezes alcohol on hand] One, two, three, four. That is enough to kill the germs.

We have to wait for the vaccine. It’s… Mga kapatid ko, kaigsuonan nako, maghintay talaga tayo sa vaccine. Sabi ko sa inyo walang vaccine, walang eskwela. Nandito — sayang nandito but Secretary Briones is insisting that there should be an alternative there and she has a very good program for that, parang teleconferencing.

How — the technology is good. I do not know if we are ready for that. Meaning to say, if we have enough of those na gamitin para sa the whole of the Philippines.

We are talking of students, sir, it’s millions. Mayroon ba siya? But if she has or if we can afford it, we’ll buy it and she can proceed with the — her novel idea of how she — the children can continue with their education.

So ganun na lang. I don’t know when’s the next time that I’ll talk to you but you will hear from me from time to time.

Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat. [applause]

— END —

