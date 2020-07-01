DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Talk to the People. on COVID-19. 30 June 2020

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

(Official transcript released by the Presidential News Desk of the Presidential Communications Operations Office on President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s ‘Talk to the People’ on the Coronavirus Disease on 30 June 2020. Translations also by the PND-PCOO)

Presidential Communications Operations Office

Presidential News Desk

TALK TO THE PEOPLE OF

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE

ON CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)

[30 June 2020]

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE: Good evening sa mga kababayan kong Pilipino.

Nandito na naman tayo at this short period. Nandito si Press Secretary; nandito si General Galvez; si General Lorenzana; General Año; Secretary Extraordinary Carlos Dominguez III; Bong Go, beyond compare the most active.

Alam mo trust is not — you know is not press release. Si Secretary Duque po nakita ko na siya kasi nagtrabaho rin ako kay President Gloria Arroyo noon. Ako ‘yung consultant for Public Order and Security and I used to come here in Malacañan whenever we are called.

Nakita ko ‘to si Secretary Duque in the many meetings that we had, nakita ko siya nagtatrabaho. Ngayon nagtatrabaho ‘yung tao. Hindi ko nakita na incompetent siya. Hindi ko siya kunin na secretary again for the second time under me na Secretary of Health.

Eh itong COVID na ito kaya nga pandemic eh nobody but nobody dito sa mundong ito was really or were prepared for it. Iyang pandemic it comes about once in a century. Kaya walang hospital na maggawa ka ng limang hospital in anticipation of the next. Hindi ganoon ‘yan eh.

Iyong sakit na ordinaryo then you make your actuarial computation maybe how many — iyon ‘yung sa insurance, iyong actuary — actuarial. Sila ‘yung mag-compute kung ilan ang mamatay, ilang flu coming in, tapos ilang H1N1. Pero hindi natin akalain na in two days’ time after the warning was given by the WHO na it is a virulent fast-moving microbe and we were — we were all advised to take precautions.

Me, here, I immediately convened the IATF. Right there and then we organized ourselves into a body, a working body, to deal with the problem. Walang — wala tayong preparation na ganito now ‘yung general quarantine talaga lahat.

Ang Maynila and the rest of the Greater Manila Area medyo — there was a substantial compliance. I would not say that there was no violation. There were violations but not in a scale I saw in other places.

Now kamong mga Cebuano, masuko mo’g muingon ko’g gahi mo’g ulo. Actually, ayaw mo’g kainsulto kay Cebuano ko. (Now you Cebuanos got mad when I said that you were hardheaded people. Actually, do not get insulted because I am also a Cebuano.)

I am a Cebuano. I come from Danao, Cebu. Kay ang mga Bisaya talaga, maski sa Davao, ‘yung mga Bisaya doon ang titigas talaga ng ulo hindi mo mapasunod.

Iyan ang totoo, iyan talaga prangkahan ko kayo. Magalit kayo. Masuko mo nako, eh di masuko pud ko ninyo. (If you get mad at me, I will get mad at you too.) Eh sinabi na eh. And I could… Do not… No, no — do not f with me because nanonood ako ng government stations. Kinukuha lahat ‘yung anong…

Kagaya ng Talisay. Talisay was like a marketplace everyday. Nag-iinuman kayo diyan, nagsusugal, almost nonchalant of the dangers that were lurking around.

Kung ayaw ninyong maniwala… Ngayon kita mo bakit marami? Well, one of the reasons really I would say even without consulting the body because you did not follow rules. Hindi ganoon karami ‘yan.

You have the highest. Cebu is now the hotspot for COVID. Bakit? Eh wala mo musunod eh. Marami sa inyo hindi sumunod.

Kaya huwag ninyo akong magalit-galit kayo sa akin. Look, I am here to run government. I’m not here to stay forever. As a matter of fact, I am on my last two years.

God, you better shape up. I will not — hindi ako [garbled] kasi Bisaya tayo that we will have special place in this… Tingnan mo ang nangyari ng…

Now, you have a total of 37,514 confirmed cases. In the last two days, may — ito na ‘yung may tests, 858. Sabagay ang recoveries baka karamihan nito Bisaya rin kasi hindi tumatalab ‘yung — eh hindi tumatalab ‘yung coronavirus eh. Matigas talaga siguro pati baga.

Matigas na ‘yung ulo. Eh sabi ko sa inyo eh actually I am… You want — you want me to say what I feel? I am sad and I am… Para akong nawalaan ng hangin dito.

We have now total deaths of 1,266; cases reported today 1,008. So that is where the numbers are. Sana kung mag-ano lang kayo — naniwala ka.

You know Manila and the — its environs maraming tao. But because sumunod sila, with few violations thereabout, they have — or we here in Manila had a good chance of at least avoiding it.

But the problem is we are going out to the provinces in the coming days kasi hindi ko naman matiis na may mangyayari tapos nandito lang ako sa Pasig. Kasi kung maglabas ako diyan sa harap ng opisina ko, ‘yung building, nandito ako sa kabila on late afternoons when the sun begins to set, lumalabas ako diyan sa riverbank then I inhale fresh air. Sus ang Pasig mismo does not give you any relief. So polluted I don’t know why.

I decided to disband the Pasig Commission — the Pasig Commission and allied agencies doing the same work. It is better done by General Cimatu. At least nalinis niya ‘yung — at least ang basura. Not really clean because you cannot wash with water. You wash and wash… Water cannot wash water unless you have you know, other things there, filtration and everything. But ‘yung nawala na ‘yung ano, nawala na ‘yung basura na were just swimming with the — like a flotsam. Kaya ganun ang nangyari sa atin, but we will try to…

I sent — I sent General Cimatu there not to take over. He is not a medical man. Not to do anything but just to observe and do the critical thinking. Tapos kung ano ang nakita niya, eh pagbalik niya magsabi siya “Baka kulang dito, kulang doon.”

Well for the things that we can really afford and which we had at the time of the outbreak, okay man tayo. But ‘yung sabihin mo the sheer number… Epidemic is local, national ‘yan. Pandemic is it traverses boundaries, the whole of the planet Earth ‘yan. So walang preparado diyan.

America is suffering a — anong tawag nitong — parang nag-relapse, and they are having problems now this time in Florida. China also had a relapse and some other countries. Brazil, as I have in the past said that itong Brazil… I have been to Brazil maraming tao at saka dikit-dikit rin ang — just like our Philippines.

Sabi ko ‘pag ganito ito, ‘pag tinamaan ‘yan delikadong lugar ‘yan. True to my — hindi naman sana — I did not — it was not meant to wish you ill will but I was just also trying to figure out how it would impact on places like the Philippines, ‘yong ating mga kapatid na sa squatters area.

By the way, ‘yung nakita ko sa newspaper kahapon ‘yung mga gustong umuwi naghintay sila ng sarili nilang — well, scheduled flight or… Most of them were sleeping outside the buildings there. Nandito naman sa pantalan, nakita ko pinaupo sila parang…

You know, as I said, our job is to… I am now addressing the body but that is really intended for all. Most of the mga probinsiyano natatakot na magpunta ng airport. Hindi kasi — hindi alam kung anong gawin. So itong airport police, saluhin nila then i-check in ninyo, tulungan ninyo at hanapan ninyo ng upuan.

This NAIA, I have not been there for some time. Itong NAIA, iyong ginagamit ng — ginagamit ng Cebu Pacific. [Iyan ba ‘yun, Bong? Dati pa rin?] [Senator Bong Go: Cebu Pacific ang Terminal 3, ang PAL ang Terminal 2.] Yeah ‘yung ginagamit noon iyon pa ba rin ‘yon, ‘yung sumasakay ako?

Alam mo, I’d like to call the attention of Secretary Tugade. Art, alam mo ‘yang sa — ‘yang airport na ‘yan, kung sinong nag-design niyan g***. Sabihin mo sa kanya. Walang upuan. Iilan lang ang upuan. Pagka nagpa — ang mga flights nagpatong, ‘yung iba nakatindig sa… And what’s really worse is that mayroong restaurant diyan sa labas na malaki. ‘Di paalisin mo ‘yung restaurant lagyan mo ng upuan kasi ‘yung iba mga mayroong mga bata, buntis, walang upuan. Sino ba ang…?

Mata — mabuti’t nasabi ko. Finally. I was once upon a time a mayor and I used to use it, that exit there, egress going home.

Makita mo walang upuan. Kakaunti ang upuan tapos ‘pag na-delay ang flight p***** i** wala na, tindigan na lahat. Sa labas may mga restaurant, ang lalayo ng table. Eh ilan lang man ang gumagamit, ‘yung may pera lang.

Eh ‘di may mga — on the side, on the side sa tabi-tabi, mayroon ‘yung mga hamburger. Do not take your dinner there. Mag-hamburger na lang kayo at mag-upo kayo diyan sa upuan o punuin ninyo ‘yang upuan hanggang doon sa dulo ng departure. Kung wala ng — there’s no other space, hanggang doon sa departure — ah departure — ‘yung arrival. Kawawa ‘yung tao.

This is a classic case of government and I must admit inabot ko ang problema o ‘di kasali ako. I am not washing my hands. This is a failure of government — neglect or simply not using…

Sino man ang gumawa niyan? Maglakad ka pa. You know, it’s about one kilometer actually if you make the right turn, if you — if the flights were domestic yata is right pagpasok mo. Isang kilometro ‘yan.

Art, lagyan mo ng silya lahat ‘yan. Iyang restaurant diyan kung ma-terminate mo contracts, terminate them because I need them to seat the passengers waiting. Nandiyan lahat eh. Ang PAL nga PAL nga sa punong-puno maraming tumitindig.

The whole of the NAIA 2. Iyong NAIA 1 luma, iyong 2. So ganito na lang wala na masyadong gumagamit ng NAIA 1. Doon mo na lang pahintayin ‘yung iba o they can check in there tapos may sakyan man ‘yan. Doon lang sila pagta — pag… When the flight is called for the departure, dalhin na lang sila ng mga…

Art, you provide the bus kasi I — I do not think that we are really — no, no — in parity of the needs. Hindi nila ‘yan… Not in parity with — in parity of the needs. Ang services must be in parity of the needs of the people. Iyan ang na ano ko diyan.

Isang kilometro ‘yan pagpasok mo. Kung maglakad ka then may mga restaurant, iilan lang ‘yan. Eh ‘yung hamburger, mga fruit stand — ay fruit stand, oh puwede rin kung papayag ang quarantine. Ang quarantine na opisina.

So iyon. It has been bothering me the whole night. So ‘yan ang ano ko. Mabuti’t naalaala ko.

Let’s go back to this COVID. Nasaan na ba tayo? Magdating tayo nito sa influenza. Saan na ba tayo doon sa p***** i**** COVID na ‘to? Cebu.

Kamong mga Cebuano, ayaw mo’g kasuko nako. Ako gatrabaho lang. Ginabadlong ta mo niadto. Suberbiyo mo eh. Dili tanan, dili tanan pero naa gyud sa inyo. Ang Talisay. Suwerte mo kay ako’y na mayor sa Talisay, bukbok tanan. T*** i** ipreso — kanang presohan sa Talisay isulod ta mo tanan diha. Dili mo mutuo eh. Itong Pilipinas mahirapan tayong maggalaw.

(TRANSLATION: You Cebuanos, don’t get mad at me. I am just doing my job. I am calling your attention for being recalcitrant. Not all of you, but some of you are. Ang Talisay… You are very lucky because if I were the mayor of Talisay, I would have locked you all up in jail because you refuse to follow.)

Itong Pilipinas mahirapan tayong maggalaw simply kasi walang sumusunod. Ngayon may announcement si Secretary Duque. Sir, you can go ahead.

DOH SECRETARY FRANCISCO DUQUE III: Magandang gabi po sa inyo, Mr. President. At ang aking pong iuulat ngayon, Mr. President, ay ang batay po sa rekomendasyon ng IATF at sinang-ayunan po ng ating chief overseer ng Pandemic COVID-19 Outbreak Response sa Cebu City, si Secretary Roy Cimatu, ay ang Cebu City ay mananatili po siya sa ilalim ng enhanced community quarantine. Ito po ‘yung pinakamahigpit na klase ng atin pong community quarantine.

At ang susunod naman po ang GCQ na may kaunting pagluwag sa mga maraming mga ipinagbabawal, ang mga sumusunod na mga lugar, ang mga probinsiya, ang mga highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities: ang NCR; ang Benguet; ang Cavite; ang Rizal; Lapu-Lapu City; Mandaue City; Leyte; Ormoc; Southern Leyte.

At sa loob naman po, sa Cebu Province, ang mga sumusunod ay sumasailalim sa GCQ: Talisay City; Minglanilla; Consolacion.

At matapos po dito, sa dako naman ng MGQ — MGCQ or modified general community quarantine ang mga sumusunod po ang sumasailalim sa pangatlong classification na ito:

Sa CAR or Cordillera Administrative Region – ang Abra, ang Baguio City, Ifugao, Kalinga; sa Region I – ang Ilocos Norte, La Union, Pangasinan; sa Region II po – Cagayan, Isabela; Region III – Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Angeles City; sa Region IV-A naman po – Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, Lucena City; ang Region IV-B naman po – ang Palawan, Puerto Princesa City;

Sa Region V, nasasakupan po dito – ang Albay, ang Camarines Norte, ang Camarines Sur at Naga City; sa Region VI naman po – ang Capiz, Iloilo, Iloilo City, Negros Occidental, Bacolod City; at sa Region VII kasama po ang Cebu Province with the exception of the three — of the two city — of one city and two municipalities na akin pong kaninang binanggit, kasama din po ang Bohol at Negros Oriental;

Sa Region VIII – Tacloban City, Western Samar; sa Region IX – Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur; sa Region X po – ang Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro; sa Region XI naman po – ang Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao City and Davao de Oro;

Sa Region XII naman po ay Cotabato, South Cotabato; Region XIII – Agusan del Norte, Butuan City; at sa BARMM naman po ay ang Lanao del Sur at Maguindanao.

At ‘yung mga hindi ko po nabanggit ay sumasailalim na po sila ngayon sa tinatawag natin pong low-risk modified general community quarantine classification or the rest of the Philippines.

So ito lang po ang akin — unang bahagi po ng aking pag-uulat at ang susunod naman po ay patungkol naman sa atin pong COVID-19 updates. With your permission, Mr. President, itutuloy ko lang po ‘yung ikalawang bahagi ng akin pong report?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: May I…?

SEC. DUQUE: Yes, sir?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Before you go into it. May I be allowed to just re — make a repeat of the — para…

Ito ‘yung ano ha, ECQ, enhanced community quarantine. Ito ‘yung pinaka ano mataas kasi marami na ang taong may infection. And as a matter of fact, we know that the hospitals and everything there are having a hard time coping up.

Ang enhanced community quarantine: Cebu City, kayo lang. Ang general community quarantine, this is with — sabi hindi masyado is the National Capital Region, Benguet, Cavite, Rizal, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Leyte, Ormoc, Southern Leyte. Sa Cebu Province: Talisay City, Minglanilla and Consolacion.

Now dito sa modified general community, ito ‘yung istrikto ‘yung local system doon. I will read it from one to 14, makinig kayo ha: sa Abra, Baguio, Ifugao, Kalinga; Region I – Ilocos Norte, La Union, Pangasinan; Region II – Cagayan, Isabela; Region III – Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Angeles City; Number four — Region IV – Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, Lucena City; Region IV-B – Palawan, Puerto Princesa City; Region V – Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Naga City; Region VI – Capiz, Iloilo, Iloilo City, Negros Occidental and Bacolod City.

Ang Region VII is Cebu Province, Bohol pati Negros Oriental. Do not confuse the two Cebu. Iyong isa, ‘yung doon sa pinakadulo, pinakamataas, Cebu City. Malaki ang Cebu, Cebu City lang ang kasali, nagso-solo siya.

So Tacloban, Zamboanga, Bukidnon, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao City, Davao de Oro; and Region XII is Cotabato and South Cotabato; Region XIII, which is really actually sa CARAGA ito – Agusan del Norte at Butuan lang; ang sa BARMM – Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao.

Ngayon dito sa panghuli, ‘yung modified general community quarantine, that — this applies for the rest of the country. O klaro… You can take…

SEC. DUQUE: Maraming salamat po, Mr. President.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Secretary Sonny Dominguez is here to discuss with us how to open up the economy and balance our health and economic objectives.

DOF SECRETARY CARLOS DOMINGUEZ III: Thank you, Mr. President. The Philippines came in with a strong economic fundamentals to address the pandemic.

Number one, our growth has been 6.6 on the average — 6.6 percent per year on the average from 2016 to 2019. It was supposed to be an upper-middle income country by this year prior to COVID-19 but we won’t make it.

Low to stable inflation: the inflation from 2016 to 2019 has been about three percent on the average, which is exactly where we are predicting — where we wanted it. We were in a strong fiscal position. We had the highest revenue and lowest death as a percentage of GDP.

The BBB infras — the Build, Build, Build infrastructure program doubled as a share of GDP compared to the past five decades. We averaged four and a half percent of GDP in 2019. On the average was only about two percent for 50 years of GDP. That’s spending on — on infrastructure.

We had the highest credit rating ever. We got BBB+. And in one rating agency, the Japanese rating agency, we are actually A minus (A-). We had the lowest unemployment of 5.3 percent and underemployment of 14.8 percent in January of 2020. And the lowest poverty incidence of 16.7 percent ever in the Philippines starting on 2018.

So you promised when you came into office that we would reduce — we would lift six million people out of poverty by 2022. We achieved that in 2018.

Our poverty rate when you came in was 23 and a half percent; and by 2018, it was 16.7 percent. And the dotted lines are what we were projecting.

So we have to face the new reality. The reality today is that the virus is not going to go away. And we will have to live with it for a long period of time.

So so far, that’s the story, Mr. President. And I really believe, we really should begin opening.

You know, you put NCR, CALABARZON, that is where the economy is based. About 60 percent or 67 percent of our economy is based on that area.

That should move more to the MGCQ as quickly as possible because people have to start working.

Of course, for me, if… We should monitor it on a — maybe on a barangay level and if you know, the cases go up, just close it down. But do it on a place to place. And do it also on a company-to-company basis. So if the company has big spike, close it down also.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Thank you, Sonny. Salamat. So mga kababayan ko, we made this program for you on a regular basis explaining to you the wherewithal and all of how government is responding to the crisis and how it has also eaten up a lot of our money in the economy. So alam ninyo dodoblado ito.

Now, the only thing that can really prevent it is to stop COVID or minimize COVID. Huwag na lang sana na madagdagan and the answer is really up to you. Kung gusto mong magkasakit, lumabas ka.

I do not think that I would like the idea of you being picked up and detained for just going out when it is prohibited. It is just a matter of fancy or if it is really an emergency, the law enforcement will understand it.

Pero kayo mismo, simple lang ang hinihingi ng gobyerno. Kung maaari lang, lalo na sa mga matatanda, huwag na ho kayo munang lumabas. Nakita namin na ‘yung mga bata, there’s a low rate of young people being infected.

Maybe it has something to do with really the constitution or the body kagaya namin. So itong — itong table na ito, wala na masyadong stable ano ito. Kapag nadapuan kami niyan, finished, no more. So wala na tayong program. Ibang format na naman kung saan pero hindi na ako.

Ang hinihingi lang namin is buhayin mo sarili mo. At ikaw lang ang makagawa niyan. Buhayin mo ang sarili mo at huwag mong idamay ang mga kapwa tao mo. Because if you go out, there’s a chance that you get the COVID and then infect somebody else.

So ano ‘yan eh… Hindi, that is why it’s called pandem — epidemic kasi palipat-lipat. Pasa — pasahan lang, pasahan. Not really kung may ubo siya. Una, katabi kayo tapos asymptomatic siya tapos you maybe catch the breath — the deep breath of your next — your neighbor there, your seatmate, baka makuha mo.

So ang the best really lalo na sa matatanda is stay home. Eh ang mga bata, stay home rin because you cannot afford the risk of getting sick. Alam mo sa totoo lang, maniwala lang kayo sa gobyerno. Hindi na lang para sa amin.

If you are really that sick in the mind, well, think of your fellowmen. Huwag na lang ikaw kasi baka ikaw pa ang maging carrier. So ‘yan na lang. Huwag na lang ikaw kung ayaw mo talaga.

So ‘yan stay healthy, tapos avoid crowded places, observe the distance rule. Importante ‘yan. At least one meter. Wala na — ‘yung wala — wala na masyadong malapit. One meter would be alam mo medyo okay na.

Kung hindi mo talaga… If you cannot be go as far as possible, take one meter away will do. ‘Pag nag-ubo, tumalikod ka lang. Huwag kang lumapit o umalis ka kaagad because then the microbes would be flying in the air and you are bound to get it.

May isa dito na madalas akong makatanggap ng complaint. You better shape up but I’d like you to know that I am ordering now because the CIDG is listening and the NBI to investigate you at ang BIR to look into your finances.

Iyong mga padala nawawala tapos pagdating, pinapalitan. Wala ng laman. I am not condemning you now. I am not also insinuating that you are liable or guilty of doing it. It would depend greatly on what is the result of the investigation.

[Aide: Sir, J&T po, sir. J&T] J&T? [Aide: J&T, sir.] JMP. [Aide: “T”, sir. “T”, Tango, sir. J&T] Ah J&T. Itong J&T — ‘yung nakita niyo sa TV — ‘yung tinatapon nila ‘yung waste na ano na mga basag-basag diyan, mga spoiled or ‘yung kinunan o pinalitan baka, masyadong marami.

Kaya ang mga Pilipino tuloy ‘pag magpadala gagamitin ang J&T, trusting that itong mga bagay na ito dadating… Ang gumagamit pa naman ng mga ganoon ‘yung mahihirap, ‘yung may ipadala.

It’s not really one or two incidents na tinapon ninyo. Ang hindi masyado ‘yung sa the handling of the cargo, it’s the lost cargo or cargo na pinalitan ninyo.

As a courier, a company registered as a courier, I would like to — because of the so many complaints but I will close you down. Sigurado ‘yan sasarahan talaga kita whether you like it or not after the CIDG and the NBI would finish their investigation and would point a liability sa inyo.

Siguraduhin lang ninyo. And ‘yung lahat naman na may reklamo, go to the nearest — punta kayo sa pulis hanapin ninyo ‘yung… Mayroong opisina ‘yan ng — nakakalat, nakakalat ‘yan, police agency ‘yan. Sabihin ninyo paturo kayo then file the complaint there — ang inyong affidavit, tapos tingnan ko. If I’m satisfied na medyo may kalokohan, ah sisirahan ko kayo and I will file charges also.

Iyan lang siguro mga kababayan ko. And I said I have brought out the things that are needed to be known today and I will continue to call the attention of anyone — any — anyone or ‘yung kompanya mo if you are not in parity with what you say in public.

Iyong warranty mo sa public, ‘yung courier na, “Your cargo will arrive safe and sound.” Better sabayan mo ‘yan ng ano — sabayan mo yan ng the standard of parity. Kung anong sabihin mo, ‘yun ‘yon. Kung hindi kayo kuntento, magsumbong kayo.

Now again, I would like to remind before I close, si General Año, to gather all, to gather all na naghihintay ng pasa — na walang matulugan, walang matirahan at nandiyan sa labas ng NAIA or whatever sa airport, you will be transported to a place. I will pay, you just bill me pati pagkain. Hindi naman pagkain na ano, maghanap lang ng ‘yung mga karenderya-karenderya diyan kasi baka ang Budget magreklamo. Huwag kayong magkain nang mahal-mahal kay hindi panahon na ano ito ngayon. We are in a crisis and let us keep our senses close to the ground.

So maraming salamat sa pakinig ninyo. And you know I’d like to thank the people here who spent almost — so many hours just listening and giving you the proper advice.

Salamat po. [applause]

— END —

