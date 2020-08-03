DUTERTE TRANSCRIPTS: Talk to the People on COVID-19. 02 August 2020

(Transcript of President Rodrigo Duterte’s “Talk to the People on COVID-19 on 02 August 2020, released by the Presidential Communications Operations Office)

[02 August 2020]

PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE: You can start.

DOH SECRETARY FRANCISCO DUQUE III: Good evening, Mr. President; Senator Bong Go, Chair of the Committee on Health and Demography; fellow members of the IATF and Cabinet; magandang gabi po sa ating lahat.

Mr. President, allow me to give a brief update on our COVID-19 response and situationer. [Can we have the first slide?]

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Excuse me, do we have a literature of that?

SEC. DUQUE: Yes, sir. Yes, sir.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Okay, so that we can follow you thoroughly.

SEC. DUQUE: Yes, sir. Thank you, sir.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Okay, salamat po. You can start now, sir, thank you.

SEC. DUQUE: Okay, sir, thank you. As of August 2, may nadagdag na higit 5,000 kaso. At sa nadagdag na 5,032 cases po, mayroong 2,114 fresh cases and 2,918 late cases. Sa 2,114 fresh cases na naitala, 916 ay mula sa NCR; 279 sa Region VII; 901 sa mga natitirang rehiyon at 18 na repatriates.

Sa 2,918 late cases naman, mayroon po tayong 1,821 ay mula sa NCR; 186 sa Region VII; 892 sa mga natitirang rehiyon at 19 na repatriates. May naitalang dalawampung binawian ng buhay at nakapagtala naman tayo ng 301 recoveries, 301 recoveries. Ang total recoveries ay pumalo na po tayo sa 65,557; ang active cases naman ay 35,569. Sa mga ito po ay 2,911 or 8.18 percent ay mga asymptomatic; 32,071 or 90.17 percent mga mild cases po, Mr. President; 349 or .98 ay severe; at 240 or .67 percent ay critical. [next slide please]

Ito pong graph na ito ay nagpapakita na prayoridad po ng inyo pong administrasyon ang proteksiyon ng ating mga health workers. Pababa po ang trend ng confirmed COVID-19 cases sa ating mga health workers. Mula sa 20 percent noong April, ngayon po ay nasa 5.3 percent total cases.

Patuloy po natin paiigtingin ang infection prevention and control sa ating mga pasilidad upang masigurong patuloy pa itong bababa. Makakaasa po ang ating mga health workers na atin pong binabantayan ang kanilang health and safety sa pamamagitan po ng pagbibigay ng sapat na mga personal protective equipment na dekalidad at tunay po na mga high — very high quality and effective.

Ngayon po ang slide po natin na susunod [next slide] nais ko rin pong magbigay ng updates sa kung paano natin patuloy na tinutugunan ang issues ng ating mga healthcare worker. Sigurado po ako, Mr. President, na lahat po tayo sa kuwartong ito ay sasang-ayon na sila po ang pinakaimportanteng mga tao sa laban natin kontra COVID-19.

Kahapon po, Mr. President, matapos ang presscon ng healthcare workers kung saan sila ay humingi ng “timeout” na imposition at ng imposition ng ECQ or enhance community quarantine ay agad na nakipagdiyalogo ako kasama ng ibang IATF principals sa mga medical societies. Dito mismo natin napakinggan ang issues nila, dito rin naklaro na handa naman silang humanap ng middle ground, ibalanse ang kabuhayan at kalusugan.

Bigyan ko lang po kayo ng summary ng kanilang mga hinaing. Number one, una kakulangan daw sa ating mga health workforce dahil na rin sa pagku-quarantine, isolate, ‘yung iba naman po ay nagkakasakit at mayroon din pong mga nag-resign. Number two, overreliance po na tinatawag nila sa mga antibody test na nakakamiss ng 50 percent of the cases kaya nahihirapan maghanap ng mga bagong kaso; ini-raise rin nila ang concern sa hirap mag-refer sa mga isolation centers. Number three, mayroon din daw pong kakulangan sa ating contact tracing at mga quarantine facilities lalo na sa pag-cascade ng mga guidelines sa local level. Pang-apat po, ang transportation issues ay nangangailangan ng immediate response at kailangan maglaan ng safe transportation options partikular na dito ang agarang pagpapatupad ng bike lanes. Panglima po, para ma-ensure na ligtas ang workplaces kailangan ng DOH, DTI and DOLE na mag-issue ng clear advisories sa mga kompanya para masunod ang ating mga minimum health standards.

Kanila pong in-emphasize na ang publiko ang unang linya ng depensa laban sa COVID-19 kaya naman kailangan i-remind ang lahat na gumamit ng mask at mag-practice ng physical distancing. Panghuli po, mariin din po nilang tinututulan ang pagbukas ng mga non-essential industries gaya ng gyms, review centers, pet grooming service at iba pa. [next slide please]

Matapos natin pong pakipag-usap, nagpulong naman po ang Gabinete batay po sa inyong kautusan si Ginoong ES po ay pinulong ang mga ilang miyembro ng Gabinete at lumikha po kami ng seven point response or recommendation to address the issues of the healthcare workers.

Number one, una po ang pag-hire ng additional healthcare workers at bumuo ng healthcare worker reserve pati na rin ang pag-enter into memorandum of agreements with private hospitals hanggang December 2020 para makapag-deploy tayo ng healthcare workers sa mga private facilities na kung saan po sila po ang mas mabilis na mapuno ang kanila pong mga COVID beds.

Pangalawa po, napag-usapan din po natin ang pagbibigay ng additional benefits para sa ating mga healthcare workers. Una, mayroon po kaming rekomendasyon na magbigay po ng 10,000 risk allowance for private sector healthcare workers at libreng life insurance na sana po ay maisabatas sa Bayanihan Act 2. Kasama na rin ang pagbibigay ng libreng accommodation at transportation na siya naman po itong inumpisahan nang gawin ng Department of Health para po sa mga manggagawang pangkalusugan, at ang pagsagawa ng libre at frequent na pag-testing sa atin pong mga healthcare workers kasama na rin po ito sa ating expanded testing strategy.

Pangatlo po, ang paggamit ng work and quarantine passes para po ma-minimize ang paglalabas ng mga tao. Pang-apat po ang pagpapaigting sa ating mga localized lockdown strategy at ng implementasyon ng Oplan Kalinga sa tulong ng LGUs at COVID-19 CODE teams. Iyon pong CODE teams ito po ‘yung Coordinated Operations to Defeat the Epidemic, which is COVID-19.

Panglima po, i-intensify ang strict enforcement ng ating guidelines on minimum health standards at ang pagbibigay ng dalawampung milyong cloth masks for the poor alinsunod po sa inyong kautusan, Mr. President. At ang pang-anim po ay ang paggamit ng RT-PCR bilang gold standard sa atin pong pag-detect o pagtukoy ng mga kaso ng COVID-19. At ang pinakahuli po ay inirerekomenda po mariin ng inyo pong Gabinete na manumbalik po tayo sa modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ for 15 days mula po bukas August 3 hanggang August 18.

So ito po ang atin pong mga rekomendasyon, Mr. President, for your consideration at muli nagpapasalamat po ako sa aking mga kasama sa Gabinete at IATF sa pagbuo po ng mga rekomendasyon na ito na akin pong binasa.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Secretary Duque, I failed to grasp the last item that you have itong — you were talking about…

SEC. DUQUE: MECQ, sir?

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Escalate mo sa — escalate mo ang… Iyong lugar na we mentioned the other meeting? You are recommending MECQ?

SEC. DUQUE: MECQ po in NCR po and the provinces of Laguna and Bulacan and Rizal. Region IV, Region IV-A, not all but… [Official: inaudible] Yeah, yeah, okay. [SEC. GALVEZ: Bulacan] Region III, Bulacan [SEC. GALVEZ: Cavite] Okay. [SEC. GALVEZ: Laguna.] Okay. Iyon lang po, sir, ang atin pong recommendation for MECQ, Mr. President. Salamat po, sir.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Thank you. Salamat, sir.

Before we go further, I’d like to introduce to you the ex-fiscal of Nueva Ecija, Danny Yang. We come from the same school. Siya ‘yung matawag… And I need men not only in the matter of the safeguarding and health of the people from COVID. There are so many — well… There’s always a graft here, graft there, ah talagang may corruption dito, corruption doon.

And you will remember that when we were talking about the Bayanihan One when it was still pending, I said that the money is very tempting. It could be used as political purposes, patronage to the exclusion of others or worse baka pabayarin nila ‘yung mga tao. And I even mentioned the other time about the NPAs getting their shots free.

Look, I do not propose that you respond — I’m talking to the NPAs, the Communist Party of the Philippines — I do not propose that you respond to my policy. Kami lang dito we have a policy. Every time I open my mouth and state a declaration, it becomes automatically a policy.

Now itong mga NPA if they really want to get their shots free, they can always line up. And I will ask now the military and the police to be forgiving. ‘Pag nakapila sila doon — wala namang armas — just to get the shots, give it to them. Hindi na natin sila… After that if you go home, then we fight again but on even grounds. I want you to stay healthy because my soldiers are very, very healthy. And they should — they would get — they should be getting the first shots of the vaccine should we acquire them in due time.

You know, ito namang si Fiscal Yang, I want every — well, not all, pero itong ano — you just coordinate — Danny is the name, Secretary Año, about the corruption charges that we file. I suggest that to save time, unless of course the Secretary in his discretion would rather hear them administratively. You know you are a lawyer and the fastest way to do it is actually administrative proceedings.

Malayo masyado ‘yang criminals. There are so many facets of due process that would derail a proposed prosecution or a proposed… [How would you call it?] Well, something that is — as a punishment. Pero I have requested officially kay Ombuds — Ombudsman Martires na I am not asking for the neck of the innocents, I just want the graft and corruption stopped and the parties involved in that corruption be prosecuted be the mayor, the city council, or the barangay captain.

And I cited to you the delay, the long and winding road —- [Huwag ninyo itong i-cut ha? Show it to — lahat.] this is very important because we have so had — so much missteps, pandol dito, pandol doon because of corruption. And the last thing that I would want to hear is really itong ganito. Baka ipagbili, partisan, tao lang niya ‘yung kalaban niya hindi, and all these things.

That is why if you follow the mindset of the officials vis-à-vis with the graft there, diretsuhin ko na lang sila ng prosecution. Well, administratively yes, that’s the best way. For the city councils now who are delaying the — the passing of the — of the ordinance, sabihin mo two months, two years, if… I am telling Secretary Año here, two years the paper is pending, it is graft and corruption. I’m telling you now, kayong mga municipal, city — or I do not know if the Provincial Board is included — ‘pag hindi ninyo inilabas ‘yan beginning today, I’m going to give you exactly three days, report to the DILG, city, provincial, ibigay mo doon and for the DILG to inform Secretary Año, ‘yung boss nila, na submitted na.

So the clock is ticking except on the days we do not hold office, I will count the 72 hours weekdays. Tapos for example if it has been there on Monday, then two to three days should be on Thursday. If you fail to do that, I am directing Fiscal Yang to file the case immediately with the department or sa ano.

Nandito sa — nandito — sabagay ang record nandiyan kay fiscal, but you can always go to the office of General Año and take a log. Idemanda muna natin kasi sabi ko my God two years na lang ako, magwawala — magwawala ako. Gusto ko ano, maghinto na ako sa gobyerno sabay tayo. Talagang I’ll see to it that you are effectively suspended preventive — suspended as a form of a punishment. But I would prefer that you would be dismissed immediately and the courts for not to interfere.

I am not without understanding the situation that governs the separation of powers that I cannot also intrude into yours. But help me on this. As long as I am in the path of due process, please do not interfere. How? I… There might be an injunction or something.

This is not a time for hearing cases. We will make the accounting of our behavior maybe after COVID pero mentras ngayon talagang I want — I want barangay captains, the idiots and the lowlife in the lower echelons of government, they should — they should know that at least I may — I may not be really the best but I want to taste your agony and I want to taste your humiliation while I am here because you are a criminal.

‘Pag nagkamali kayo dito, wala kasi pasensiya. I will ask… I will demand your resignation if it really calls for it. I will really demand. Now, if we come to a fore, well, tingnan natin who gets what.

Ako, sabi ko, I am already dispensable. Puwede na akong effectively suspended rin. Okay ako. Tapos na ako. Kayong mga y***, kayo talaga ang hihiritan ko para makatikim kayo ng… Ayaw ninyong huminto eh.

So ang mga barangay captains, stop acting like God in your barangays. You are just a human being. I’m sure that you know nothing or little at all about governance if you are there into corruption.

Kaya kung wala kayong nalaman, talagang nagagalit na ako eh. Wala… Kaya wala akong respeto sa iyo. I have no compunction about sending you to jail or suspending you until the last day of — two years from now para mawala kayo sa horizon.

You are removed effective — or removed from the political horizon. You do not deserve to stay in the government a minute longer.

Now, I know that you’ve been here earlier. The cry of the moment, which is really I believe well taken, and they are right itong govern — not the government but ‘yung health workers who would be in the hospitals. Private. Am I correct? Okay. Alam ko ho kayong… [Are they here? Or…No one is going to meet me tonight? Wala.]

So if they are listening now, ganito ho ang — the following moves that government has decided. We agree that you are bone-weary. Alam ko na talagang — kumikitkit na sa buto ninyo ‘yung hirap ninyo, both of the pressure, the stress — stressful work, and also the uncertainty and the fear of getting COVID and not having anything in return and that would also be wrong because ‘yung tawag na unjust enrichment at the expense of others.

Well it is not really the real case on all fours, it applies that government cannot take advantage of the services of private persons or citizens and yet send them to the dragon pit. So we are ready to consider at itong…

Well, if you want to term it “stipend” or “allowances,” or “pay,” give us time, we will make the report. Sana masali ito sa the second Bayanihan. Baka masali ito. Kung masali ito, ibibigay ko ito sa inyo ora mismo, no delay. From the treasury, diretso na sa inyo. If you want it to be treasury warrant, fine. If you want it to be encashed, fine. We will look for the right persons to distribute it to you. But the thing is you can rest assured that there will be no corruption dito.

Talagang uupakan ko kayo mga p***** i**. Talagang uupakan ko kayo. The humiliation of being treated as one who has been ousted from service because of corruption para malaman ng mga anak ninyo, nabubuhay kayo sa p***** i**** kalokohan.

Regarding the benefits, we will also strongly recommend it to be included in the Bayanihan 2: insurance, then free accommodation, free transportation, free and frequent testing. Magdasal lang tayo sa Diyos, there is enough — we are scraping. Wala na tayo.

Remember, Filipinos na the time of giving the assistance or the stipend or the — your allowance is no longer there. We cannot give you that anymore. Tapos na ‘yon. Kaya ito, sabi man ng iba, “Paano ba itong gobyerno? Hindi man nila ma-solve.”

Gamitin mo nga utak mo, p***** i**, kasimple, COVID is the enemy not government. Government is trying to control. As a matter of fact, the government put you in prison in your houses.

Eh anong nangyari? Maraming ayaw — hindi sumunod. Cebu is a standout. I saw it from the government surveillance TV. Then, nakita ko parang walang nangyari motor silang lahat. So I was complaining.

You know, I’m telling you. We were having a Cabinet meeting, there were times that itong Cebu, murag (parang) wala. Murag walay sakit nagalibot — that there is no germ, kagaw nga nagpalibot. You were doing life nonchalant. Murag balewala lang.

Sige continue lang ta. Pamahaw, paniudto, inom. P***, pagdating ng panahon, sabihin pa ninyo, “Oh, we are having trouble here. The hospitals are…” Nobody but nobody — nobody in this world was really prepared to deal with it.

In only a matter of 48 hours upon advice, I already suspend — I already well, suspended the way of the usual life and tried to sequester you inside the quarantine of your homes. Walang anong sabihin.

For example, Secretary Duque, they want your neck. Then I asked you, “Okay, you want me to fire Duque?” Let me be satisfied. Anong kasalanan ng tao? He did not import COVID.

He was there all the time and ang infection was overwhelming not only for the Philippines. I do not want to compare it with any country but it was a global thing. And ngayon, bakit tayo marami na? Well, sana makapanood kayo ng YouTube or — sa YouTube — makita mo ang spike ngayon binalikan sila. And the scientists say that it will be — this COVID is will be forever, for decades.

So ang sinasabi ko sa iyo, the same. What I said earlier in the early days of this pandemic thing, I said that you know, be careful because it is wallowing the rest of the world and we would be no exception.

Dito sa Cebu, makita mo naman sa Cebu pati Maynila, almost same behavior. May mga tao talagang nasa labas. And they can only be controlled kung saan sa mga barangay kung saan kayo nakatira.

But kung makapuslit kayo tapos magpasyal-pasyal, mag-negosyo pa rin kayo o whatever and without a mask at that, making it worse, hindi kayo naniwala, ngayon marami.

Then you say that government there… Nobody… Pandemic nga ito eh. The epidemic is bad enough, but a pandemic is that every country is now using its own resources. Hindi makabigay iyan. China of late might be o delivering some help in terms of equipment. Pero hindi kasalanan ng…

Now, if Secretary Duque misquoted or was not accurate sa kanyang figures, para sa akin, matulala ka sa figures because they come in incomplete and sometimes wrong, sometimes asymptomatic, sometimes naka-uwi na. So I’d like to know and let me ask you a question, Secretary Duque, if you may please.

Ah itong sa case summary natin, itong nakalabas, kasali pa dito sa ano — the number of recoveries, is this an original number or a changing number? Only those that are presently hit or affected.



SEC. DUQUE: This is a changing number, Mr. President, kasi iyon pong mayroon pong IATF policy or resolution that the time-based reckoning of recoveries of the asymptomatic and milds after 14 days po that they were in quarantine from the onset of illness. Kasi iyan po, usually 10 days nga lang po sabi ng WHO, gagaling ka na po basta mild po and asymptomatic.

Kung natapos po ninyo iyong 10 days na iyon, nagdagdag pa po ang DOH with the approval of the IATF ng four days para 14 days. So after that, ibig sabihin po noon, magaling na kayo.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes. I am asking about the figures. Does this include people who are or already cured?



SEC. DUQUE: Yes, sir, the recoveries, sir.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: So this is a constant number?



SEC. DUQUE: Yes, sir. This number will continue to increase as more and more people recover.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Including the first computation?

SEC. DUQUE: Yes, sir, kasama na po.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Itong 103.

SEC. DUQUE: Yes, sir. This is a — this is part of the 103,185 and of these mayroon po tayong recoveries na 65,557. Ang atin pong active cases which means these are still either in quarantine or in the hospitals or in the ICUs, isolation beds, depending on their clinical condition, Mr. President.



PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yeah.

SEC. DUQUE: Opo.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I know, especially those… Now, look ladies and gentlemen… By the way si Fiscal Yang, I forgot to mention where he belongs, he is with the Presidential Anti-Graft, doon ka. I need another classmate of mine, tinamaan ata ng COVID eh. What is really very — not sad but almost an irritation that would put stress on anybody’s mind.

Itong mga kasama mong mga doktor, iyong iba nag-private, iyong iba nasa gobyerno, Iyong nasa gobyerno, I really appreciate your hard work. I said I know that everybody is bone-weary, talagang pagod na. Kaya ito sila ang sinasabi mo ngayon, health workers, frontliners, ilagay sa private hospitals, if they continue to expose themselves at tinamaan sila, it is not fair for government just also to sit down. They must be included in the recovery period.

Now, kung itong — mahirap nga bilangin eh kasi may mga tao na naging COVID cases, gumaling lang sa bahay. Karamihan sa bahay, walang pumunta ng hospital noong mga grabe.

Ngayon, itong sabihin mo na 100 plus, eh gamutin natin. Mayroon naman tayong alternative — alternative measures. Mayroon tayong nandoon sa Rizal Memorial, nag-offer pa nga ang Iglesia ni Cristo — salamat po sa inyo, Iglesia ni Cristo and many others.

The only thing is if they do not want to work, we cannot force them. Pero por dios naman, tanungin ko kayo, pati ikaw Secretary Duque, pati ikaw si Doctor Vega, itong mga ganito na sitwasyon, we are up against virus, germs, microbes, tapos nagkasakit, who can we turn to?

Kung giyera lang sana ito, I can order General Lorenzana, “Ito gawain mo. I am not satisfied with this because we are losing on that province.” Pasabihan ko ang pulis, si Secretary Año, “napakahina ng inyong trabaho diyan.”

Ngayon, dito sa iyo, I ask now every doctor and nurse… My wife has also volunteered to be a frontliner. May anak kami, ka-isa-isa. But since she is moved by a sense of — kasi nga nasabi niya nahihiya siya sa sarili niya. She is a nurse and yet ang trabaho — ito, itong ganitong parang it’s war against microbes, who are our soldiers? The nurses and the doctors.

If you cannot go for the extra mile, well, I can understand. I am very sorry. I can understand you. Pero wala kaming matawagan na iba eh.

So ito ngayon sa bakuna pagdating nga, it will be headed by the medical corps para sila ang may tabulation, walang magkamali, efficient.

Lahat ng ahensiya na may mga nurses, mga pulis, there are already thousands of police. Marami nag-pulis kasi ang suweldo ng nars, 8,000. Ang suweldo mo pagka pumasok sa akin, entry fee mo, 30,000. Ginawa kong 30 kaya lahat ng mga nurses, babae at lalaki, pumasok diyan.

Now, I’ll leave it to — I’ll leave the problem to General Año, for the uniformed nurses sa pulis, and for General Lorenzana, they should be assembled and help.

Iyong sinabi ko sa police station, pupunta ka lang doon. Gusto mo maraming nurses, i-distribute natin.

We can finish if we have the vaccines and if it is delivered expeditiously. I think that in about one week’s time, tapos na. That if we get the vaccine. Pero as it goes now, wala pa namang — sinabi lang na kumpleto na and China is leading, that’s what I told you.

I believe in China because they are very conscientious and hindi reklamador. May isang bayan na mayaman, pagka-reklamador naman. Ibinigay na nga ng Panginoong Diyos iyong biyaya niya tapos sige pa reklamo. Ngayon, nag-spike kasi sige sila protesta.

Kaya ako dito sabi ko ang mga left, “Sige.” I will — sabi ko ‘yung mga left, if you want to protest, go ahead. I will — I myself will sign the permit. So ‘pag maghingi ka ng tatlong araw, magagalit ako. Gawain mong 10 araw p*****… Diyan ka sa — magbabad kayo. Protest to the high heavens.

But for as long as you are not a part of government and you do not know better, worse is you pretend to be an adviser tapos sabihin mo — mag-tweet ka, “God help this country.”

Huwag na nating distorbohin ang Diyos. Mas mabuti kung you are not a part of a team. I can see an ambition in a man’s face. Kaya… Tapos magsali, “Bakit hindi mo kami in-advisan (advise)?” So what can you advise about COVID?

Tell me, if you are a doctor, anong ma-advise mo? What’s the best solution? Best solution is you go into your house, stay there, do not crowd in other places, mingle. Walang — at least mahina. But ‘yung gamut… So what are we doing? What are we doing? What can we do? Magbigay ng pera? Wala na tayong pera. Eh mayroon pa diyan ‘yung mga bright na p***** i**, Neanderthal instinct. Bright nga, modern pero Neanderthal thinking. Nagsige sakay ng gobyerno, sige banat sa gobyerno.

P***** i**, ganito ‘yan eh, kayong mga animal kayo kung bright talaga kayo sana, kayo na ang nakaupo dito at nagawa na ninyo ang gusto ko. But for as long as you are not part in government, you can criticize but do not be a double standard idiot pretending to advise then you criticize.

You tell us because the — ang karamihan dito… Sabihin ko General Galvez, General Año, General Lorenzana, si Bong Go. O hindi naman tayo… Ikaw, isang doktor ka lang eh. So we need also the input of other doctors who might have had trainings outside regarding this matter. Tropical diseases, infectious diseases. Eh nakatulong sana.

Ngayon kung wala kayong maibigay, and it’s not our fault if we are lagging behind. Unang-una wala tayong mga — we do not have the equipment, we do not have anything.

The Philippines is still a new country until now. Would you believe it kakaanak lang nitong Pilipinas? Kaya minsan ang lumalabas sa mga bright kuno pero napakabobo naman. Akala ng mga g**o, g**a, mas marunong sila kaysa atin.

Oh well run for president, I will help you. You identify yourself or I will keep track of your… Tapos sasabihin ko sa inyo kung anong ginagawa ninyo. Puro kayo daldal tapos sabihin niyo ang gobyerno…

And you keep on harping on Secretary Duque. What will I do with him? There’s a — lack of hospital beds? Talagang nagkulang. Nobody anticipated this. This is a pandemic. It’s — bigla… Medicines ganun din, naghintay — naghintay tayo nang matagal. Iyong mga ventilators ganun rin.

Nobody expected that thousands will get sick on a single day. That is, as a matter of fact, almost a preparation for a war kung talagang gusto mong preparado tayo.

Maski magtayo ako ng 10 hospitals bukas, kunin ko ‘yung mga hotel, i-expropriate ko ‘yung 100,000 kung totoo talaga sakit, but I will do that. ‘Pag wala, there’s no time for — to set up buildings. ‘Pag wala na, I will expropriate hotels para kung wala na talagang space.

Now the doctors, well you can work with us, work with the people, your people or you can just… Pero if you are not also working tapos katatapos mo lang mag-ano, magdaldal ka, nako nagpapabilib ka na. Huwag ninyo kaming pabilibin.

Gal — General Galvez was there in Marawi. Secretary Año was the Chief of Staff there. Delfin Lorenzana has been with us — he’s been in working… He is a resident [resident ka ng America, Del, ‘no? Ah hindi?] kasi kilala ko sa military pinatawag ko.

Ngayon itong bakuna ibigay ko sa pulis pati military. Hoy kayong mga pulis, makinig kayo sa akin ha, linisan ninyo ‘yang presinto ninyo and make it ready for in the — the day. I pray that it would come. Iyon na lang mga police station mas malapit at saka marami. Basta doon only requirement is Pilipino ka, wala na. Kung gusto nila magpa-injection ng lima, magpaikot, hayaan mo, sige. If they want to have an overdose of the vaccine, go ahead. If there’s one thing that we cannot help, there is no cure for it, is stupidity.

And mind you, all those people talking and criticizing, hindi naman alam. Kung ilagay mo dito ‘yan, magkakandarapa ‘yan. Kung ilagay mo dito ‘yan ngayon, o sige kayo dito. They will hang there. There’s the beam, they will hang there.

We are doing our very best and ‘yung localized lockdown. I’m sorry Manila. Ngayon magsabi kayo, “I-lockdown mo na ang Maynila, ang ibang lugar, entire Philippines para talagang wala nang mahawa. Wala ka nang mahawaan, wala ka nang mahawa.”

Problem is wala na tayong pera. I cannot give food anymore and money to people. So I have to… So that’s modified for the… Lalo na for the critical industries. Food, number one, medicines.

So binitawan ko ‘yan sila kasi unang-una, wala nang makain. Iilan lang ang tao talaga na may savings good for a rainy — ‘yan, savings for a rainy day? Well our savings is just good for a drizzle. [Ano ba ang drizzle sa Tagalog?] [Official: Ambon] Ambon lang. Iyong ibang preparation for a typhoon.

Hindi tayo mayaman. Do not compare us because our money is equivalent to about — [48 ngayon ang exchange?] — 49. For today, it’s 49. Ang ating 49 pesos isang dolyar lang ‘yan. Ang bilihan sa labas ang ginagamit dolyar.

I do not know what is taking China to implement or putting it in reality in practice na ang gagamitin ng sa exchange sa international would be the — anong tawag nila?

SEC. DUQUE: Yuan or renminbi, Mr. President.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yuan. Wala tayo… At least sa China hindi ‘yan magkuwenta-kuwenta kung ilan ang pera mo. And I’m assured that we would be prioritized in…

Now, also mga barangay captains, it’s time that you really work. Isauli mo sa tao ‘yung honor na ibinibigay nila sa inyo — ibinigay ninyo at ibinigay sa inyo ng tao. You work. Strictly enforce ang quarantine, lalo na ‘yung lockdown.

Kasi ang Maynila dahil ang mga tao maraming — eh maraming tao na lumalabas, eh ‘di maraming mahawa. Tapos sabihin mo, “What is Duterte doing about — government doing about — ?” Hoy! Maryosep. Magbili ka diyan ng vaccine o ako ang bibili sa iyo, ituro mo lang kung saan. Well, it’s vaccine, maski saan ka, it’s vaccine.

Now, ‘yung contact talaga. That is why para hindi na magkahawa o mahawa man sa bahay ka na lang. It behooves upon the barangay captain, municipal mayor, to see to it that, kung maaari lang — kung maaari lang, kung posible lang that your barangay or munisipyo, city is COVID-free.

Well, some mayors are overly strict. Wala na tayong magawa doon kasi under the Local Government Code, they ought to really also to move.

Well, we are appealing to Congress to — isali na lang sana itong — ‘yung sa mga health workers. Isali the… Sa Bayanihan 2, isali na ang free accommodation, free transportation and free and frequent testing.

SEC. DUQUE: Mr. President.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes?

SEC. DUQUE: May I respectfully reiterate my very strong recommendation with the support of the Cabinet for NCR, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite and Bulacan to be put under the MECQ or modified enhanced community quarantine, Mr. President. Just for 15 days, Mr. President.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Modified?

SEC. DUQUE: Modified enhanced community quarantine, Mr. President.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: We will advise the local authorities.

SEC. DUQUE: Yes, sir, with your approval, Mr. President.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Is there any comment?

SEC. DUQUE: Thank you very much, Mr. President. Maraming maraming salamat po, Mr. President.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: So approved. Anyone who would want his piece?

PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER ON PEACE PROCESS AND NTF COVID-19 CHIEF IMPLEMENTER CARLITO GALVEZ JR.: Sir, Mr. President.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: General Galvez then…

SEC. GALVEZ: Sir, Usec. Vega and I are going around also with Secretary Duque with the hospital, sir. We found out that those who are affected by COVID, there is some sort of psychological impact on our health workers.

The Bayanihan 1 has given one million for — for those who died and also 100,000 for those severe and critical patients. But those who are mild, who are also hospitalized and also having the anguish of being infected, sir, we recommend sir na mabigyan sila natin kahit — kahit na 10,000 sir ‘yung ano sir ‘yung mga…

Almost 5,000 po sir ‘yung naging positive sir natin kasi ‘yung fear sir ng ano — fear ng mga ano sir natin ng mga health workers to be afflicted by ano sir parang nagkakaroon sila ng discrimination na they will be ano sir…

Kasi ako mayroon din ako pong staff na HEA ko sir, he cried out loud na parang ano parang may emotional breakdown ang isang ano sir, especially ‘yung health worker na he is even exposed herself or himself to the danger and then later on parang he will feel discriminated. That anguish — parang ano sir eh, parang hindi natin ma-accept.

They spend also money for their own medicine — for her own medicine. It is proper lang sir na mabigyan natin kahit kaunti sir na kahit na 10,000, 10,000 sir…

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I agree with you even 15. So… Ikaw pala kuwan, sorry.

DND SECRETARY DELFIN LORENZANA: Mr. President, you ordered us a while ago to assemble the — those nurses who enlisted in the Armed Forces pati doon sa PNP.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes.

SEC. LORENZANA: We do that, Mr. President, but there might not be enough of them kasi baka kaunti lang ito. Now we propose something like calling to active duty those reservist, medical reservist.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Naisip ko rin ‘yan.

SEC. LORENZANA: We’ll call — call to active duty these people for a period of two years to serve with the AFP.

And then we propose also that to beef up our health services command to be able to allow us — to be allowed to enlist at least 10,000 people composed of doctors, nurses, medical technologists, medical aide men, and this will become our reserve for any eventuality.

Mabuti ito, Mr. President, kasi itong mga taong ‘to mauutusan natin, puwede silang mag-overtime, and they will be under the military control. So mas madaling utusan, Mr. President.

So we are going to prepare the organization and the budget and we will send it to you, Mr. President, for approval.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: I have heard the call of different groups from the medical community for a two-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Mega Manila.

I fully understand why your health workers would like to ask for such a timeout period. They have been in the frontlines for months and are exhausted.

To our health workers, this is a war that you have been trained to fight. This is a profession that you, all of you, and who were educated and trained to face such challenges, you are frontliners in the battle because you are learned in this field.

Kung bayaan natin tutulong — kung walang tutulong rather, sa bansa at ang mga kababayan natin, sino ang maasahan ko? Sino ang maasahan natin na gumawa ng trabahong ito?

Huwag kayong mawalaan ng pag-asa, nakikita at kausap ko ang iba sa inyo. Habaan ninyo lang — you stretch your patience and your — not endurance because you can only also take so much, your fervor. Habaan na lang ninyo ‘yung pasensiya ninyo and your fervor na ikaw ay isang medical na tao at tiwala kami sa inyong kakayahan. We are aware that you are tired, that you have worked almost even beyond 24 hours a day. Pero ito kasi ‘yung… Wala kaming matakbuhan. Kayo ‘yung nag-aral, kayo ‘yung may alam.

Now ngayon kung sabihin ninyo na anong mabuti and you raise the spectacle of ‘yung ang agony ninyo, you treat it as if you are about ready to stop to work. Huwag naman ganoon kasi kawawa ang mga kababayan natin. Sinong maasahan namin?

I don’t know. I’m sure that is not in your heart. But from your maybe despair, I would like to tell you that ang ating gobyerno ay hindi mag — mag-iwan ng mga trabahante niya.

So to my fellow countrymen, we are doing everything possible to alleviate the situation, to assist our healthcare workers and enhance our healthcare system.

Alam mo kasi… You know, first time nangyari ito eh. And this is not just something like a call to action for a few sick persons maybe because of the distance, or maybe because of the… Ito lahat eh. Wala namang may gustong…

Kaya nga si Secretary Duque, gusto nilang putulin ‘yung ulo. Ano mang kasalanan niya? Now ‘yung medisina nandiyan. Eh nagkabuhol-buhol ang trabaho because this is the first time and hindi ko kinukumpara. You read or you listen to BBC and CNN. Nakita ninyo America and the rest are far more worse than us. Iyan ang problema. But they have the machines, they have the equipment, and yet, they are suffering terribly. Almost hindi ka makapaniwala.

So kami dito, hindi namin kayo kinakalimutan. There would not have been no need for you to go into a — itong ganito. And raising your hands as if sabihin ninyo revolution, revolution.

Now, if you think that this can be solved by revolution, then by all means, we start it. Mas gusto ko. Kung magsabi kayo, nagtaas na kayo, revolution, revolution, go ahead because I would be calling all people who love their country to come forward and work for the people.

Iyong mga health workers na hindi connected sa gobyerno, we will try to help. But there is no need for you and for the guys ng ano ng 1,000 of you telling us what to do publicly. You could have just wrote us a letter.

Lahat naman nang sinasabi ninyo sinusunod namin. You know, it’s the resources, ang pera. May gusto kayong bilihin ko. Ang problema ang bulsa ko butas na ‘yung isa dahil we have suffered economically pati individually. Iyong income ninyo, wala na. Hindi lang man kayo.

But to go almost on a — not really a rampage but an outrage, parang galit at mag-revolution, revolution. So huwag naman ganun kasi alam ninyo nagtatrabaho kaming lahat. Kung iyan lang ang makaya ng pera namin — natin, eh ‘di hanggang diyan lang tayo.

Hindi naman kami mabuti nakaupo lang diyan, nandiyan ‘yung pera, hindi naman pinapagalaw. Everybody is trying. Kaya nga eh may iba-ibang modalities na lang how the vaccine, if ever mabigay, mag-abot sa atin.

Next time, you can just ask for an audience. Pero huwag ho kayo mag-sigaw-sigaw ng revolution niyo. Alam mo, sa totoo, alam niyo hindi ninyo ako kilala talaga. Magsabi kayo revolution, then ngayon na. Go ahead. Try it. Sirain natin itong bayan. Patayin natin lahat ng may COVID.

Is that what you want? We can always end our existence in this manner. Hindi naman kayo natatakot siguro. Alam namin ‘yon na hindi kami matakot sa ganun. But to send a message na without giving government a chance.

Ngayon, anong gusto ninyo? I will implement other things in this government without informing you. Would you be happy with that? Or if you are really on a rampage, you want a revolution, fine. Let’s start it. Go ahead — go ahead in the streets and disturb. Makita natin.

Then we will need almost all building, all hospitals there. Hindi lang COVID. Hindi ko — I am not threatening you pero gusto ko lang subukan ninyo. Ako, I dare you, do it at magkita tayo kung sa ano… Those who want to work with government, lahat ng mga nurses na pulis, pumasok kayo sa pulis kasi malaki ang suweldo. If you remain a nurse outside, you only get about eight, nine, 10.

So it’s time to give more to the people. All nurses sa uniformed sector will have to work, and we can always ask for volunteers. Then I am asking Secretary Lorenzana to mobilize, call a mobilization of doctors and nurses and those who can help kung iyan maa — iyan na lang ang maasahan namin, or I might outrightly call for all reservists to work. Iyan na lang. Ang COVID nandiyan. Wala mang kasalanan. Ni ikaw wala kang solusyon eh. What are you babbling about? What’s the solution?

If you have COVID, we have been frank before with you and still I am frank until now. And that is also the answer of all leaders of government. Anak ka ng… Do not so… So as to be heard. I don’t… I don’t… I don’t give a f*** if you gather 1,000, 2,000.

But bear in mind na kayo mismo kung ipa-take over ko kayo, kayo, kayong lahat, ako ang magbayad sa iyo, i-take over ninyo. Tignan ko kung ano ang lagay ninyo. We are not incompetents here because we are not doctors. Eh kayo ang dapat ang mag-ano… You should do the soul — the soul searching. Not us. Kayo ang makatulong sana at wala kayong ginagawa kung ‘di magreklamo. Ikaw naman ang… What can I — what can I do? I’ve always been praying to God for the vaccine. Alam ninyo, doktor kayo eh.

Huwag na nating dramahin ito ng mga pasulat-sulat. At saka itong mga health workers that I said you are bone-weary. Bone-weary is an idiom. It says simply that you are too tired to move. You are beat, ika nga. Bakit kayo hindi nag — pumunta dito na…?

Pera? Maghanap tayo ng pera. Secretary Dominguez. Mabuti’t na lang sabi ko, ang vaccine dumating. Kaya ‘yung prediction — my dire prediction is that it would usually take… Tanungin niyo ‘yung — kayong mga doktor — five years to perfect a vaccine from the ano… Alam ninyo ‘yan.

So do not try to demean government. You are not actually criticizing. You demean by government — your own government by just going ahead, at saka takutin ng revolution. Bayan man natin ito. Gusto ninyo sirain natin? Start it now.

Nary a moment to waste. Ako, kung anong klase ibigay nang nagtatrabaho ako, kung ano ang nasa harap ko, I will react appropriately.

Kayong mga nurses, ulitin ko, outside, aide workers, maghanap ako ng pera sa Congress.

Again, to the health workers, doctors, nurses, sa not connected with government, we will try to look out for a way. Marami kaming gustong ibigay sa inyo: insurance; then the 10,000 risk, across the board ‘yan; tapos free accommodation; free transportation; free testing.

Siyempre. Dapat kayo every two days, masakit lang sa… Wala bang pantusok na p***** i** na hindi masakit? [laughter] Okay lang ‘yan sa tilaok. Kinakain ko minsan buto ‘yan eh tendon ng baka. Pero p*****… Okay lang ‘yan pero ‘yung sa ilong? Naku, Diyos ko. Kulkugin mo ang p***** i**. [laughter]

Tapos kayong nasa gobyerno, a reservist we might call for a mobilization. Lahat. You know, my daughter, Inday Sara, ‘pag ako ang nag-mobilize, mauna ‘yan. I will specifically point out to her as one of those who will answer the…

Ah, you cannot even — you have no — you have not that luxury of accepting or not accepting. Remember that you are a reservist, you are subject to martial law. Martial law ka talaga. Hindi martial law ng gobyerno, martial law ng disiplina.

At saka ‘yung mga pulis, mga nurses, be ready to be deployed there. Mga pulis, advise your workers na — ‘yung mga pulis mo na babae, ibaba ninyo lahat, we will train them for about just one or two days. We will select a big auditorium, ‘yung PICC. You come here in the morning, free merienda, masarap na pancit pati ano. Tapos merienda, mag-uwi kayo, and we will tell you what to do. Ganoon lang ‘yan.

Kung mag-resign kayong mga — magtamad-tamaran kayo? Then we will tell the — we will help you with government personnel and they will work. How many hours a day has? Twenty-four? Oh, I can ask my soldiers to work 28 hours a day — iyong mga sundalo, ‘yung mga pulis. So ganoon.

We are not actually inutile. At saka next time you — as a matter of courtesy, not to me, I don’t need it, but to the government kasi gagastusin natin ‘yung pera ng tao. Then next time, huwag ninyo akong parinigrinigin ng revolution. Naku, Diyos ko.

Iyan ang mas delikado sa COVID. Eh kung mag-revolution kayo, you will give me the free ticket to stage a counterrevolution. How I wish you would do it.

Mga kababayan ko, tiis tayo nang kaunti, by December nandiyan na. Do not go out kasi ma — ihawa ninyo ‘yung mga iba eh. Kaya matatagalan tayo. Iyong nahawa — nahawakan mo, hawakan niya. Iyong rails, ‘yang sa escalator. Pupunta-punta, hawak ninyo ‘pag — tapos hiniwakan niya. Eh kung mag-ganoon ng kamay ‘yan sa mukha, may sipon tapos balik? Tapos ikaw ‘yung susunod?

If you go out, you tend to do — to exactly do what I just told you. Sa jeep, taxi, ‘yung inupuan. Magpahid sa ilong ‘yan kung may sipon tapos maghawak ng… Wala nang katapusan.

So kindly stay home kung hindi naman talaga importante. And for those who really are working in the government na critical public work, you have to go, you have to work.

Mayroon na tayong medisina. May medisina tayo. Mayroon na ‘di ba? We asked Rizal Coliseum at saka itong Iglesia ni Cristo pumayag. Salamat po sa inyo.

— END —

