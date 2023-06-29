M’LANG, North Cotabato (MindaNews / 29 June) — June 27, 2023, Tuesday, 10:00 am, Barangay La Esperanza, Tulunan, North Cotabato: a small group of around 20 parishioners gathered in front of the Fr. Tullio Favali memorial marker. They were just a few feet from the spot where Fr. Tullio fell after a bullet split open his skull, spilling pieces of his brain on the pavement. One of the assassins was even rumored to have picked up and eaten a piece of the priest’s brain. Such gruesome and despicable acts have become ordinary for the dreaded members of the Ilaga which the military supported in its Low Intensity Conflict against the communist and Muslim rebels.

28tulunan1 Fr. Robert Reyes at the barangay chapel of San Ramon Donato in Tulunan, North Cotabato on 27 June 2023. Photo by Michelle Marie Salazar

I joined the parishioners of Fr. Tullio in prayer and a short procession to the barangay chapel of San Ramon Donato as part of the LakaRun 500, aiming to eventually plant 500 crosses worldwide to encourage prayer, reflection and missionary action in the next 500 years.

Before the walk, I gave a brief explanation of LakaRun 500. “Replant the Cross, Replant the Faith” is the project’s slogan. There are five symbols representing five Core Values and Principles:

First, the walk or run from 500 meters, five kilometers to as much as 500 kilometers, represents the gift of Health in a strong and able body of a missionary and disciple of Jesus.

Second, the Pilgrim-Mission Cross (designed and made in collaboration with Willy Layug of Betis Pampanga) represents the Faith in Jesus, His Father and Spirit.

Third, five Philippine flaglets, reminding all to revere and love the Mother Land.

Fourth, the first five of 500 Philippine Native Trees to be planted to reforest parts of the vicinity.

Fifth, the first five of 500 youth to be recruited, formed and trained to be the next missionaries of the next 500 years.

Then we said a short prayer (composed by Brother Armin Luistro, former Education Secretary) and a prayer of thanksgiving for the faithful and generous witnessing unto death of Fr. Tullio. Afterward, we had a short walk to the Chapel of San Ramon Nonato. In less than five minutes a procession of elderly parishioners who all knew Fr. Tullio reached the chapel. The procession was led by 9-year old Giovanni Ganudo who carried the Mission-Pilgrim Cross. Five grandmothers carrying flaglets walked beside the little boy.

Nine-year-old Giovanni Ganudo with the Mission-Pilgrim Cross. Ganudo led the procession to the chapel of San Ramon Nonato in Tulunan, North Cotabato on 27 June 2023. Photo by Michelle Marie Salazar

On reaching the chapel, we promptly began the celebration of the Memorial Mass for Fr. Tullio Favali PIME. During the homily, I requested two of Fr. Tullio’s lay leaders to share about those dangerous times.

Edna Dahilan recalls her involvement as a younger GKK (Gagmayng Kristohanong Katilingban).

“Fr. Tullio loved his people and tirelessly served them. He would often walk to the “bukid” (mountains) to reach parishioners living in the farthest corners of the parish of San Isidro Labrador. The Chapel of San Ramon Donato was donated by my grandparents. Fr. Tullio, with the help of family and friends helped build the chapel. The barangay captain then was Norberto Manero Sr. , father of the notorious Manero brothers, leaders of the ILAGA, an anti communist and Muslim rebel group. The dreaded leader was Norberto Manero Jr., better known as Commander Bukay (white hair in Hiligaynon). The Manero brothers conducted regular monitoring of NPA (New People’s Army) activities and interviewed residents of La Esperanza, asking whether they give rice and other supplies to the NPA.

The Manero brothers suspected Fr. Peter Geremia and Fr. Tullio as NPA supporters. The harassment and intrigue spread by the Maneros created so much tension in the community: “Magulong-magulo po ang aming lugar noon. Fortunately, my husband was a member of the Philippine Constabulary (PC), which discouraged the Maneros from harassing the community where I stayed. After the murder of Fr. Tullio, the harassment and surveillance of our community stopped. Also, shortly after, the Manero brothers were arrested, tried and imprisoned. The intrigue, gossip and harassment stopped.”

Alfred Tabalina shared: “I am the GKK Kaabag (Lay minister) of San Ramon Nonato Chapel. I knew Fr. Tullio and Fr. Peter (Geremia). These two priests were just victims of vicious gossip and intrigue. They were not NPA supporters. They were pastors who loved and served everyone. Fr. Tullio’s martyrdom was both a tragedy and grace to the Diocese of Kidapawan. Twenty of the 42 priests of the Diocese come from Tulunan. Literally the blood of a martyr watered and nourished the ground in which the faith grew.

Every April 11, a memorial mass at the Chapel of San Ramon Nonato is celebrated for Fr. Tullio and the people. We are grateful that a Mass is once more being celebrated for our beloved Fr. Tullio. Nobody in the barangay belonged to the NPA. Intrigue and gossip were political tools used against the NPAs. Unfortunately, the tools did not only target the NPA but their perceived supporters as well. We hope that the legacy and memory of the martyrdom of Fr. Tullio, a true gift to the local Church of Kidapawan, can be renewed.”

In my homily, in explaining the vision of LakaRun 500, I underscored the vital importance of missionary activity. Fr. Tullio and Fr. Peter are consecrated priests and missionaries. As such their love for God is pure and total. We, too, can become like them. We here in GKK San Ramon Nonato can all become missionaries of the next 500 years. Likewise, I used the 5 LakaRun Symbols to further emphasize and deepen the importance of the missionary vocation.

First, Fathers Peter, Pops and Tullio walk and literally walk the talk … walk the faith. Clearly, they walked more than 5 kilometers.

Second, they love Jesus and embrace His cross every day.

Third, they have become Filipinos, speaking Hiligaynon like many in Tulunan. They are Italians but they gave their lives to serve Filipinos and also taught them to love their land and people.

Fourth, they love nature. They visited the Lumads in their mountain communities. They protected both the natural habitat and settlement and the people, the Lumads who lived there.

Fifth, their work made them models for young people who will then become like them, imbibing the spirit of mission and generous witnessing and discipleship to Christ.

28tulunan2 Fr. Robert Reyes joins parishioners of the late Fr. Tullio Favali in a prayer at his memorial marker in Tulunan, North Cotabato on 27 June 2023. From there they walked to the barangay chapel of San Ramon Donato as part of the LakaRun 500, which aims to plant 500 crosses worldwide to encourage prayer, reflection and missionary action in the next 500 years. Photo by Michelle Marie Salazar

After the Mass, the Pilgrim-Mission Cross, the Core Symbol of LakaRun 500 was formally presented to the people. The sponsor, Mrs. Alicia Penafiel with Alfred Tabalino and Edna Dahilan, were tasked to prepare a suitable spot at the back of the Chapel beside the huge picture of Fr. Tullio, where the cross can be properly venerated.

The Mission of LakaRun 500 is proceeding at a rather slow pace. In the last one and a half years, only 18 crosses have been planted: eight in Manila, one in Pampanga, one in Bulacan, five in Rizal, one in Laguna and two in Mindanao.

Smiling, Bishop Colin asked me last Monday whether I have a deadline for the completion of the planting of the 500 crosses? I smiled back and said, “Yes Bishop, I have 500 years to accomplish the mission. I am sure, we both understood that the mission of being witnesses and disciples of Jesus is lifetime and more. We are witnesses and missionaries that make sure that every step of the way we plant the seeds of Love for Life; Faith; Country; Nature and People (especially the young who are our future).

(“Running priest” Robert Reyes is now spearheading a movement to plant 500 crosses around the world to encourage prayer, reflection and missionary action in the next 500 years.)