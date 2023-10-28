A year after the tragedy in Kusiong, Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte, Tëdurays are still awaiting word from Senator Robinhood Padilla on the probe he promised the Senate would conduct “to get to the bottom” of the tragedy. Twenty-seven Tëdurays were killed at the foothills of Mt. Minandar in the early hours of October 28, 2022 when a landslide triggered by heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Paeng, struck the area.